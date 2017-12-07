School board approves team-building session

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Rancho Santa Fe School District board of trustees is moving forward with a team building and planning session workshop. The board approved bringing on Suzette Lovely to facilitate it with a cost not to exceed $2,500.

Newest school board member Sarah Neal has been a supporter of having a team building session. She has voiced this request several times during school board meetings.

“Sarah initiated this conversation when she first got on the board,” RSF School District Superintendent David Jaffe said. “The board agreed to bring somebody on.”

It was Jaffe who recommended Lovely a couple of months ago. The idea of a workshop was tabled after Mary Ritto stepped down from the school board on Sept. 7. Jaffe said they wanted to wait for a new board selection before they approved and scheduled a team building session. On Oct. 21, the school board named Jon Yonemitsu to fill Ritto’s seat.

Jaffe said Lovely will first speak with board members individually to gather their views on what they would like to accomplish from the workshop. In addition to board goals, the idea of a strategic plan as a board may also be addressed.

Jaffe said the team building and planning session is a way of bringing the board together and defining who they are as a board.

While President Todd Frank has been on the board since 2010 and Vice President Tyler Seltzer since 2011, other members are somewhat new to the board. Both Scott Kahn and Sarah Neal became members in 2016, and Jon Yonemitsu was appointed in 2017.

“Suzanne will first gather information, and then that will help shape the agenda,” Jaffe said.