RSF Fire Toys for Tots drive underway

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District is again taking part in its longstanding holiday Toys for Tots collection drive. It is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps in an effort to make this holiday a happy one for children in need.

According to Kyle Carranza, an engineer at the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District, each station received its collection box last week. The boxes are filling up one toy at a time with the goal of filling up multiple boxes.

“We are very fortunate serving the community that we are in that we wind up collecting a lot of toys,” Carranza said. “Within two weeks of collecting, we will probably get a call from one of the stations requesting a pickup and a new box because they are overflowing.”

Carranza said new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls under the age of 12 are needed. Gifts for teenagers are also welcomed.

For Carranza, this time of the year is an opportunity to make a child’s holiday a better one.

“This is the season for giving and helping everyone out. If we can all be involved and help a child that would be great,” he said. “Happy holidays to everyone and stay safe out there.”

Unwrapped gifts for the Toys for Tots Collection Drive can be dropped off at one of the following fire station locations:

• Fire Station No. 1: 16936 El Fuego in Rancho Santa Fe

• Fire Station No. 2: 16930 Four Gee Road in 4S Ranch

• Fire Station No. 3: 6424 El Apajo in Fairbanks Ranch

• Fire Station No. 4: 18040 Calle Ambiente in Cielo

• Fire Station No. 5: 2604 Overlook Point Road in Harmony Grove

• Fire Station No. 6: 20223 Elfin Forest Road in Elfin Forest

For more information, call (858) 756-5971.