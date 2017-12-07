Latest on #LilacFire: Evacuation shelter opens in Escondido for evacuees

Fire update: If you live in this area, stay alert, there is an evacuation advisory. #Oceanside #LilacFire pic.twitter.com/qbMVETRPDy — City of Oceanside (@CityofOceanside) December 8, 2017

We are still facing extreme fire conditions in the County. Be ready to evacuate, according to San Diego County Office of Emergency Services — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) December 8, 2017

#LilacFire [update] off Old Hwy 395 at Dulin Road, Bonsall (San Diego County) is now 2,500 acres. Evacuations and road closures in effect. https://t.co/d1AIEV66qV pic.twitter.com/wzOxXHvQoU — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) December 8, 2017

#LilacFire [update] The fire is now 2,500 acres & 0% contained. A temporary evacuation center has been set up at Great Oak High School at 32555 Deer Hollow Way, Temecula, CA. Pechanga Casino will not be an evacuation center. pic.twitter.com/u6v0waY0HO — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 8, 2017

Fire engines are responding to a brush fire in the Loma Alta Creek Bed Near El Camino Real and Oceanside Blvd. — City of Oceanside (@CityofOceanside) December 8, 2017

#LilacFire [update] 20 structures destroyed; New evacuation warning:

South of N. River Rd.

West of E. Vista Way

North of Bobier Dr.

East of Melrose & N. Santa Fe — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 8, 2017

BREAKING: School district superintendents on conference call with @SanDiegoCOE Superintendent Paul Gothold to determine if schools countywide will be closed tomorrow. — Aaron D. Burgin (@TheFullTimeDad) December 8, 2017

#LilacFire [update] off Old Hwy 395 at Dulin Road, Bonsall (San Diego County) is now 2,000 acres. Evacuations and road closures in effect. https://t.co/d1AIEV66qV pic.twitter.com/bdN65j3Hl9 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) December 7, 2017

God bless our firefighters….so tough to see people’s homes go up in flames. This is inside the mobile home park off of HWY76 on the west side of the 15 @CBS8 @News8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/QJhvqa5KAj — Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) December 7, 2017

Updated evacuation map for #LilacFire. Yellow = mandatory evacuation, Green = evacuation warning, Red = FIRE zone. Credit: Amy Khuu, #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/5bzfUmOF5m — Tom Jones (@TomJonesNBC) December 7, 2017

#LilacFire [update] New evacuation orders:

South of Hwy 76

West of I-15 Freeway

North of Gopher Canyon Rd,

East of East Village Way & Mission Rd. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 7, 2017

#LilacFire [update] The fire is now 2,000 acres & 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/etN3NeX4R8 — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 7, 2017

3:47 p.m. DEC. 7 | This just in from San Diego County:

Highway 76 is closed in both directions between E. Vista Way and Old Highway 395. Also, an evacuation center is open at East Valley Community Center, located at 2245 East Valley Parkway in Escondido.

1:47 p.m. DEC. 7 | This just in from the city of Oceanside: