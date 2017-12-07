Latest on #LilacFire: Evacuation shelter opens in Escondido for evacuees

3:47 p.m. DEC. 7 | This just in from San Diego County:

Highway 76 is closed in both directions between E. Vista Way and Old Highway 395. Also, an evacuation center is open at East Valley Community Center, located at 2245 East Valley Parkway in Escondido.

1:47 p.m. DEC. 7 | This just in from the city of Oceanside:

Crews are currently fighting a brush fire on the west side of the Interstate 15 on the south side of Highway 76.  The Oceanside Fire Department has staff in the area of the fire and is monitoring it closely.  Presently, there is not active threat to the City of Oceanside.  However,
fires are very unpredictable and residents along the San Luis Rey corridor are advised to be
ready in the event that the fire grows in intensity and begins to threaten our city. 
If evacuations are called for, residents are strongly encouraged to take such warnings
seriously and be prepared to leave the area.  Additionally, fire crews are presently using
aircrafts to drop retardant.  Please do not utilize drones anywhere near the fire so that
aircraft can safely conduct their operations.

