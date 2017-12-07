Lilac Fire destroys two structures, prompts evacuations near Bonsall

THIS STORY WAS UPDATED AT 1:15 p.m.

A fast-moving brush fire near Bonsall has charred 150 acres and destroyed two buildings and damaged 12 others in a mobile home park, harkening back memories of the devastating fires in Fallbrook 1o years ago.

The incident, which has been named the Lilac fire, started off of South Interstate 15, and is being blown away from the 15 freeway toward Sullivan Middle School and State Route 76. The North County Fire Protection District has issued a mandatory evacuation for the area west of Lilac Road and Sullivan Middle School.

Highway 76 has also been closed between Old Highway 395 and Gird Road.

The blaze has destroyed two mobile homes and damaged 12 others in the Rancho Monserate Country Club, a senior-citizen mobile home park just west of Interstate 15, North County Fire spokesman John Buchanan said.

According to Rancho Monserate’s website, the community was developed in the 1970s “on the site of a picturesque and historic California rancho.”

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is handling the evacuation.

Cal Fire said the fire is 0-percent contained at this point.

The fire breaks out as red-flag and high-wind warnings have gripped the region, as low humidity, strong Santa Ana conditions and seasonally warm temperatures have combined to create a wildfire threat not seen since 2007, when several wildfires charred hundreds of thousands of acres across the county.

During the 2007 incident, the Rice fire swept through and destroyed most of the Valley Oaks Mobile Home Park in Fallbrook.

Smoke can be seen from as far away as San Marcos, prompting officials there to issue a statement to residents that the fire doesn’t pose a threat to the city.

This is a developing story and The Coast News will provide updates as they are released.