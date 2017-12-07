La Jolla Country Day, Torrey Pines advance to Coast News Classic final

REGION — Two of San Diego’s top teams will face off in the championship of the Coast News Classic.

Undefeated runs in their respective pools have the La Jolla Country Day Torreys and the Torrey Pines Falcons in the final of the third annual Coast News Classic.

Torrey Pines punched its ticket Dec. 6 in convincing fashion, an 85-45 victory over Orange Glen, which came into the game with a 2-1 record.

Had Orange Glen won, combined with a Temecula Valley win, there would have been a three-way tie for first place in Pool B.

Instead, the Falcons finished 4-0 with wins over Temecula Valley, Orange Glen, Point Loma and Mission Hills. Junior shooting guard Bryce Pope and senior point guard Finnian Sullivan have been the top players for the Falcons.

La Jolla Country Day, meanwhile, wrapped up its championship berth a night earlier, defeating El Camino 74-40. The Torreys, spearheaded by junior shooting guard Ryan Langborg, ground out tough wins against Murrieta Mesa, Westview and Carlsbad before the Dec. 5 win.

The Coast News Classic wraps up Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 at Carlsbad High School with a series of “crossover” games, where teams in Pool A will play teams in Pool B, according to their place in the standings.

On Dec. 7, Carlsbad will play Point Loma in the battle of fifth-place teams; Mission Hills will play Westview in the fourth-place team game and Murrieta Mesa will play Orange Glen in the battle of third-place teams at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

On Dec. 8, El Camino will face Temecula Valley at 5:30 p.m. for third place, followed by the championship between the Torreys and Falcons at 7 p.m.

Temecula Valley won the 2016 Coast News Classic and El Camino won the inaugural event in 2015.