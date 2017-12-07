Citizen advisory commissions need volunteers for 18 openings

SOLANA BEACH — Volunteers are being sought to fill 18 openings on the city’s five citizen advisory commissions. Applicants for most positions must live in Solana Beach and be at least 18 years old.

Members of the View Assessment and Budget and Finance commissions must also own property in the city.

All groups have seven members except Budget and Finance and Climate Action, which have five and nine, respectively. Members will serve two-year terms that expire in January 2020.

All but four members will be appointed by a council majority.

Mayor Mike Nichols and Councilwoman Ginger Marshall will make the Budget and Finance selections. Marshall and Councilman Dave Zito will appoint two of the View Assessment commissioners.

Budget and Finance, which meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, has two vacancies.

Members provide input to City Council regarding Solana Beach’s operating budget by reviewing revenues, expenditures and a draft of the preliminary budget.

They also investigate, review, recommend and report on cost-saving measures and suggest areas in which council may want to establish specific policies pertaining to revenues or expenditures.

Three volunteers are needed for Parks and Recreation, which meets at 4 p.m. every second Thursday.

In addition to providing recommendations for indoor and outdoor recreational facilities and areas, members are responsible for planning, implementing and working some special events hosted by the commission and city.

They also advise council members on issues related to communication programs, activities, parks and beaches.

Public Arts and View Assessment each need four members.

The Public Arts Commission, which meets at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, carries out art-related events and assists in the selection, acquisition, installation and maintenance of public art.

Duties also include developing cooperative arrangements with other agencies to provide arts facilities and encouraging private arts funding.

View Assessment meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. Members use council-adopted guidelines to review feasible solutions for development and choose the alternative that provides the best balance between owners’ desires to develop their property according to city regulations and neighbors’ desires to protect their views.

Members must review applications and make definitive decisions on projects.

Three residents, one scientific or environmental professional who need not be a resident and one council member or other person from another position determined by council are being sought for the Climate Action Commission.

Commissioners, who meet on the third Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., will help implement the climate action plan by updating the city’s greenhouse emissions inventory, setting reduction targets, implementing mitigation measures and performing periodic monitoring, verification and evaluations.

Applications will be accepted until 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 16. Interest forms are available at City Hall, 635 S. Coast Hwy. 101, or at www.cityofsolanabeach.org. From the menu on the left side of the homepage click on City Government, City Clerk and Citizen Commissions.

Applicants are encouraged to attend a commission meeting before considering a position.

Appointments will be made by council members at the Jan. 24 meeting. Call (858) 720-2400 or visit the city website for more information.