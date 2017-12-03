Elderly man, caretaker rescued from Del Mar house fire

DEL MAR — An elderly man and his caretaker had to be rescued from a house fire in Del Mar today, authorities said.

The fire broke out about 2:30 a.m. in the garage of a home in the 2700 block of Camino Del Mar, said Del Mar Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Ford. That location is steps from the beach and not far from the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

When firefighters arrived, they found the garage “fully involved” in flames, and two men trapped on the home’s balcony, Ford said.

Crews rescued the two and knocked down the fire within about 20 minutes, he said. The elderly man was treated at Scripps Memorial Hospital for minor injuries and released.

A firefighter was also treated for minor injuries and released, Ford said. The caretaker was uninjured.

Ford said fire crews limited damage to the garage, and the blaze caused an estimated $325,000 of damage to vehicles and the structure.