Tri-City’s Diamond Ball raises more than $500,000

CARLSBAD — The Omni La Costa Resort and Spa was the premier destination for the Tri-City Hospital Foundation’s 37th annual Diamond Ball Fundraiser on Nov. 18. While guests enjoyed an evening punctuated with elegance, it was also time for everyone to unite and raise funds to help bring the next generation of technology for breast imaging to Tri-City Hospital.

More than $500,000 was raised and 800 guests were in attendance supporting the future of digital mammography and tomosynthesis for women and their breast health.

As guests arrived at the venue, they enjoyed a reception of wine and appetizers. When the ballroom doors opened, they had the opportunity to meet their emcee for the evening, ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt.

Following dinner, the Legacy Award was bestowed to Kevin and Ellen Stotmeister.

Next, auctioneer Tom Horan took center stage revving up guests to bid on must-have items including a retro surfboard handmade by Guy Takayama, a Cabo San Lucas vacation, a Cal-a-Vie getaway, one-of-a-kind chandelier earrings and more.

More than $20,000 in raffle prizes was also up for grabs.

Then what everyone was finally waiting for happened — comedian Dana Carvey delivered a legendary and exceptional performance.

The Diamond Ball Committee was led by co-chairs Michelle Gonzales, MD; Kelly Ma; Jennifer Mayberry, MD; Jennifer Bean Paroly; Gabrielle Phillips; and Himani Singh, MD.

Committee members included Lylene Balken, Deb Carter, Dayana Coffler, Angela Colucci, Tiffany Filippi, Dawn Koutsky, Karen Lindstrom, Colleen O’Harra, Renee Salas, Ellen Stotmeister and Deborah Trusty.

Diamond sponsors were Bob and Sandee Carter and Family as well as Tri-City Medical Center. Silver sponsors included ASMG Anesthesiologists at Tri-City Medical Center, BB&T Insurance Services of California, Inc., Greater Tri-Cities IPA Medical Group, Medical Staff of Tri-City Medical Center and San Diego Imaging Medical Group, Inc.

To learn more about the Tri-City Foundation and the work that they do, visit www.tricityhospitalfoundation.org or call (760) 940-3370.