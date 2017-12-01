Sprouts plans Vista location

VISTA — Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market has signed a 15-year lease of 2½ acres adjacent to the Vista Terrace Marketplace retail center at 1280 E. Vista Way.

The lease was announced this month by a spokesperson for Los Angeles-based Black Lion Investment Group, which bought the property last fall.

Sprouts is scheduled to open at its new location late next year, the Black Lion spokesperson said. A Sprouts spokesperson declined to confirm its plans for a Vista store, saying the company only announces store openings a quarter in advance.

According to the developer, Sprouts will anchor a redevelopment of Vista Terrace Marketplace, which Black Lion is expanding from 48,000 to 80,000 square feet. The redevelopment includes construction of the new Sprouts store and the addition of restaurant suites with patios. Black Lion bought the shopping center last fall.

Black Lion also this month announced it has signed a 20-year lease with Dunkin Donuts for one of four outparcel pad buildings at Vista Terrace Marketplace. Solana Beach-based Retail Insite is handling leasing.