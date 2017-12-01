Classic Chariots’ annual Winter Festival is Dec. 9

VISTA — Classic Chariots is turning into a festive wonderland during its ninth annual Winter Festival on Dec. 9. The Vista-based car dealership is helping to make holiday wishes come true for families and their children.

The annual Winter Festival is free of charge, and everyone will have the opportunity to receive raffle tickets to win a prize which ranges from toys, electronics, gift certificates, Christmas trees and more.

Hundreds of gifts are raffled off. Within a two-hour period, a gift goes to the winning ticketholder every 45 seconds.

Last year, more than 800 people were in attendance.

The Winter Festival is Classic Chariots’ unique way of giving back. While Classic Chariots doles out the gifts, attendees enjoy complimentary meals and sodas, face painting and activities for the kids.

“We have actually had people say that if it weren’t for this event, they would not have had a Christmas tree this year,” John Fontanini of Classic Chariots said. “This event is a good way to meet our neighbors and to take care of them.”

Vista residents and those in neighboring communities can rely on Classic Chariots for a great holiday event.

“It’s a really touching experience when you hand nice gifts over to kids and their parents,” Fontanini said. “It’s emotional because you can tell they appreciate it.”

Mehdi Chitgari, CEO and president of Classic Chariots, agreed it’s easy to get teary-eyed at the event.

“It means so much that we can provide a couple of hours for families to come here and be completely happy,” he said.

Chitgari also shared he enjoys picking the raffle tickets and giving away the gifts. He described it as incredible.

“It’s such a great feeling when we can help people, especially young kids. When they have a winning ticket, they run up and grab their gift,” he said. “This event is our way to say happy holidays to everyone, and we look forward to seeing everyone on Dec. 9.”

The Winter Festival is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at Classic Chariots located at 1611 W. Vista Way in Vista. For more information, call (760) 414-1600. For available business vendor opportunities, contact Susie at (760) 295-6237.