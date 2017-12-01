A Thanksgiving feast at the Gloria McClellan Center

VISTA — Both adults and seniors were treated to a holiday buffet on Nov. 22, the day before Thanksgiving. With hot temperatures soaring outside, guests retreated to

the cool autumn indoor atmosphere for some holiday cheer.

A team of volunteers greeted guests as they arrived while others showed them to their tables. Before the Thanksgiving feast began, the Blue Pharaohs welcomed everyone with jazzy tunes.

“Today, we have 175 people joining us today for our Thanksgiving Buffet,” said Donna Meester, program manager at the Gloria McClellan Center. “Whenever we have live entertainment, it always attracts a large crowd like this.”

Guests had their fill of Thanksgiving cuisine including turkey, mashed sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie. The day was a time for Vistans to gather together and give thanks.