Legal Notices, November 24, 2017

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-15 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2017-15 entitled, “AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, ESTABLISHING A BY-DISTRICT ELECTION PROCESS IN FOUR COUNCIL DISTRICTS PURSUANT TO CALIFORNIA ELECTIONS CODE § 10010 & CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT CODE §§ 34871(C) & 34886” The full text of the ordinance is as follows: ORDINANCE 2017-15 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, ESTABLISHING A BY-DISTRICT ELECTION PROCESS IN FOUR COUNCIL DISTRICTS PURSUANT TO CALIFORNIA ELECTIONS CODE § 10010 & CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT CODE §§ 34871(C) & 34886 WHEREAS, the City of Encinitas supports the full participation of all residents in electing members of the City Council; and WHEREAS, the City of Encinitas currently elects four of its City Council members using an at-large election system, with a separately elected Mayor, who is also a member of the City Council; and WHEREAS, in the at-large election system, candidates may reside in any part of the City and each City Council member is elected by the voters of the entire City; and WHEREAS, in a by-district election system, a candidate for City Council must reside in the district which he or she wishes to represent, and only the voters of that district are entitled to vote to decide who their representative will be; and WHEREAS, on July 20, 2017, the City received a letter from an attorney, Kevin Shenkman, asserting the City’s at-large electoral system violated the California Voting Rights Act, and threatening litigation if the City declined to adopt by-district elections; and WHEREAS, the letter did not contain any evidence of a violation, but the cost of defending against a claim under the California Voting Rights Act is extremely high; and WHEREAS, California Government Code section 34886, as amended effective January 1, 2017, provides: Notwithstanding Section 34871 or any other law, the legislative body of a city may adopt an ordinance that requires the members of the legislative body to be elected by district or by district with an elective mayor, as described in subdivisions (a) and (c) of Section 34871, without being required to submit the ordinance to the voters for approval. An ordinance adopted pursuant to this section shall include a declaration that the change in the method of electing members of the legislative body is being made in furtherance of the purposes of the California Voting Rights Act of 2001 (Chapter 1.5 (commencing with Section 14025) of Division 14 of the Elections Code); and WHEREAS, California Government Code section 34871(c) provides for the election of members of the legislative body of a city by districts in four districts, with a separately elected mayor; and WHEREAS, at its regular meeting on August 30, 2017, the City Council adopted a resolution of intent to establish a by-district voting process pursuant to Elections Code section 10010; and WHEREAS, pursuant to California Government Code section 34886, it is declared the change in the method of electing members of the City Council of the City of Encinitas made by this ordinance is to implement the guarantees of Section 7 of Article I and of Section 2 of Article II of the California Constitution, as set forth in Section 14031 of the California Voting Rights Act, and WHEREAS, under the provisions of California Elections Code section 10010, a political subdivision that changes from an at-large method of election to a by-district method of election shall hold at least two public hearings over a period of no more than thirty days, at which the public is invited to provide input regarding the composition of the districts before drawing a draft map or maps of the proposed boundaries of the districts; and

WHEREAS, before any maps of the proposed boundaries of the districts were drawn, the City Council held public hearings on September 6, 2017, and September 20, 2017, at which time input from the public on the proposed composition of the districts was invited and heard; and WHEREAS, at the public hearing on September 20, 2017, the City Council instructed its demographic consultant to develop redistricting plan options in accordance with the criteria adopted by the Council in Resolution No. 2017-90; and WHEREAS, the City also held a public workshop at the Cardiff Elementary School on October 7, 2017, to acquaint the public with the process of moving to district-based elections, the adopted criteria, the reasons for the proposed change, and to familiarize interested members of the public with mapping tools designed to facilitate the submission of proposed maps by members of the public; and WHEREAS, on September 29, 2017, consistent with the provisions of California Elections Code section 10010, the City published and made available for release, five draft maps for consideration by the Council, prepared by the City’s demographic consultant; and WHEREAS, the potential sequence of elections was also published; and WHEREAS, as required by California Elections Code section 10010, the City held a public hearing on October 11, 2017, at which the public was invited to provide input regarding the content of the draft maps and the potential sequence of elections; and WHEREAS, on October 20, 2017, consistent with the provisions of California Elections Code section 10010, the City published and made available for release, one additional draft map prepared by the City’s demographic consultant at the Council’s request and sixteen (16) draft maps submitted by members of the public for consideration by the Council; and WHEREAS, the potential sequence of elections for those maps was also published; and WHEREAS, the City Council conducted an additional workshop to receive input regarding the draft district plans at a special meeting on October 30, 2017; and WHEREAS, as required by California Elections Code section 10010, the City held additional hearings within a period of no more than 45 days from October 11, 2017, the first on November 8, 2017, and the second on November 15, 2017, at which the public was again invited to provide input regarding the content of the draft maps and the potential sequence of elections; and WHEREAS, the purpose of this Ordinance is to enact, pursuant to California Government Code section 34886, an ordinance providing for the election of the members of the City Council of the City of Encinitas by-district in four single-member districts, retaining a separately elected office of Mayor. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, does ordain as follows: SECTION ONE: EMC SECTION 2.20.010, AMENDED Section 2.20.010 of the Encinitas Municipal Code is hereby amended as follows: 2.20.010 Election and Tenure.

The electors of the City of Encinitas shall elect one Mayor and four Council Members pursuant to Sections 2.20.080 and 2.20.090. General municipal elections are held every two years in even-numbered years. The general municipal election shall be consolidated with the statewide general election. The Mayor and City Council Members will be installed the second Tuesday of December in even-numbered years. SECTION TWO: EMC SECTION 2.20.080, ADDED Section 2.20.080 of the Encinitas Municipal Code is hereby added as follows: 2.20.080. By-District Electoral System for Four City Council Members. A. Pursuant to California Government Code sections 34886 and 34871(c), councilmembers shall be elected by-districts in four (4) single-member districts. The Mayor will be separately elected by a citywide vote. B. (1) Beginning with the general municipal election in November 2018, councilmembers shall be elected in the electoral districts reflected on the map contained in Exhibit A hereto and as subsequently reapportioned as provided by State law. Elections shall take place on a by-district basis as that term is defined in California Government Code section 34871, meaning one member of the City Council shall be elected from each district, by the voters of that district alone, except for the Mayor, who shall be elected citywide. In accordance with section 2.20.015(A), and except as provided in Section 2.20.011, each councilmember, except the Mayor, shall serve a four-year term until his or her successor has qualified. (2) Except as provided in subdivision (b)(3) hereof, the councilmember elected to represent a district must reside in that district and be a registered voter in that district, and any candidate for City Council must live in, and be a registered voter in, the district in which he or she seeks election at the time nomination papers are issued, pursuant to California Government Code section 34882 and Elections Code section 10227. Termination of residency in a district by a Council Member shall create an immediate vacancy for that council district unless a substitute residence within the district is established within 30 days after the termination of residency. (3) Notwithstanding any other provision of this section, each of the councilmembers in office at the time this Chapter takes effect shall continue in office until the expiration of the full term to which he or she was elected and until his or her successor is qualified, except as otherwise provided in Section 2.20.011. Vacancies in councilmember offices elected at-large may be filled from the City at-large. At the end of the term of each councilmember, that member’s successor shall be elected on a by-district basis in the districts established in Subsection A and the map contained in Exhibit A (Citizen Map 016) hereto, as subsequently reapportioned as provided by State law. A vacancy in a councilmember office elected by-district shall be filled by a person qualified to hold the office, who is a resident of the district. SECTION THREE: EMC SECTION 2.20.090, ADDED Section 2.20.090 of the Encinitas Municipal Code is hereby added as follows: 2.20.090. Election Schedule for Councilmembers Elected By-District. A. Consistent with Section 2.20.011, councilmembers shall be elected in Council Districts 3 and 4 beginning at the General Municipal Election in November 2018, and every four years thereafter. B. The councilmembers from Council Districts 1 and 2 shall be elected beginning at the General Municipal Election in November 2020, and every four years thereafter. SECTION FOUR: If necessary to facilitate the implementation of this Ordinance, the City Manager or his or her designee is authorized to make technical adjustments to the district boundaries that do not substantively affect the populations in the districts, the eligibility of candidates, or the residence of elected officials within any district. The City Manager shall consult with the City Attorney concerning any technical adjustments deemed necessary and shall advise the City Council of any such adjustments required in the implementation of the districts. SECTION FIVE: The City Council finds that the proposed amendments to the Encinitas Municipal Code are exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Title 14 of the California Code of Regulations, Section 15061(b)(3) in that it is not a project which has the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment. SECTION SIX: This ordinance was introduced on November 8, 2017. SECTION SEVEN: This ordinance shall take effect 30 days after adoption. SECTION EIGHT: If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid, such a decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance. Such section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase, instead, shall be superseded and replaced by the corresponding provisions, if any exist, of Title 24 of the California Code of Regulations. PASSED AND ADOPTED this 15th day of November 2017, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Mosca NOES: Kranz, Muir ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None APPROVAL: /Catherine S. Blakespear, Mayor ATTEST: /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given notice that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 7th day of December, 2017, at 6 p.m., by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following items: 1. PROJECT NAME: Encinitas Sushi Lounge Patio and Alcohol Service Expansion CASE NUMBER: 16-067 MINMOD/ADR/CDP FILING DATE: March 28, 2016

APPLICANT: Frank Interlandi/Encinitas Sushi Lounge LOCATION: 461 Santa Fe Road (APN: 260-640-28) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the General Commercial (GC) zone and the Coastal Zone of the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a request to allow a new 200 square foot outdoor patio addition and the expansion of alcohol service (beer and wine) on the new patio. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2716 or kinnes@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Westmont of Encinitas Assisted Living

CASE NUMBER: 16-131 MUP/DR/PMW/EIA/CDP FILING DATE: November 8, 2016 APPLICANT: Richard Lux LOCATION: 1920 South El Camino Real (APNs: 262-160-26 and -27) ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R-3) and the Coastal Zone DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit, Design Review Permit, Parcel Map Waiver, Environmental Initial Assessment and Coastal Development Permit to allow for the demolition of existing residential structures and green house structures, consolidation of two existing underlying lots via a Parcel Map Waiver, and to construct a new two-story Assisted Living facility. The project also includes parking lot improvements, landscape improvements, street improvements and Best Management Practices. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has performed an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that with mitigation measures, no significant negative environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) is recommended for adoption. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration was available for public review from August 4, 2017 to August 24, 2017. Comments were received during the public review and comment period and responses to comments are included in the Final MND. The Final MND environmental document is being considered by the Planning Commission for adoption at the December 7, 2017 meeting. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: McComas Twinhomes CASE NUMBER: 17-081 DR/CDP FILING DATE: April 11, 2017 APPLICANT: Martin McComas LOCATION: 2329 and 2333 Newcastle Avenue (APN: 261-053-06 and -07) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone and the Coastal Zone. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for a new twinhome on two existing vacant lots. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov An appeal of a Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th (10th for subdivisions) calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. The above items are located in the City’s Coastal Zone and require issuance of a Coastal Development Permit. The actions of the Planning Commission or City Council relative to these items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sect. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the above applications prior to the hearing, please contact the staff member or the Development Services Department at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024-3633. 11/24/17 CN 20991

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-16 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2017-16 entitled, “AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL ADDING CHAPTER 9.21 TO THE ENCINITAS MUNICIPAL CODE TO PROHIBIT COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL MARIJUANA RELATED ACTIVITIES AND USES TO THE EXTENT AUTHORIZED BY CALIFORNIA LAW, AND THEREBY, PREVENT AND INVALIDATE ANY STATE LICENSE OR AUTHORIZATION REGARDING THE SAME.” The full text of the ordinance is as follows: ORDINANCE 2017-16 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL ADDING CHAPTER 9.21 TO THE ENCINITAS MUNICIPAL CODE TO PROHIBIT COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL MARIJUANA RELATED ACTIVITIES AND USES TO THE EXTENT AUTHORIZED BY CALIFORNIA LAW, AND THEREBY, PREVENT AND INVALIDATE ANY STATE LICENSE OR AUTHORIZATION REGARDING THE SAME WHEREAS, in November 2016, California voters approved Proposition 64, also known as the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act (“AUMA”), which under state and local law, among other things, subject to certain restrictions and conditions, authorizes persons 21 years of age and older to (1) smoke, ingest or otherwise use nonmedical marijuana and marijuana related products; (2) purchase, possess, transport, obtain or give away (without compensation to persons age 21 and older) up to 28.5 grams of marijuana or 8 grams of concentrated marijuana; and (3) plant, cultivate and process up to six living marijuana plants for personal use; WHEREAS, in order to regulate the commercial use of marijuana, AUMA (pursuant to the Business and Professions Code) grants state agencies the power to create, issue, renew, discipline, suspend or revoke licenses for businesses including the sale, cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, transportation (delivery), storage and testing of marijuana; WHEREAS, AUMA provides that such state agencies shall promulgate rules and regulations and begin issuing licenses by January 1, 2018; WHEREAS, AUMA provides that a city shall not prevent transportation of marijuana or marijuana products on public roads by a licensee transporting the same in compliance with state law; WHEREAS, AUMA authorizes cities to completely prohibit personal outdoor cultivation on the grounds of a private residence (until a “determination by the California Attorney General that nonmedical use of marijuana is lawful in the State of California under federal law”); WHEREAS, AUMA authorizes cities to completely prohibit or regulate the establishment or operation of any marijuana business that may be licensed by the state, within its jurisdiction, including marijuana sales, cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, transportation (delivery), storage, and testing of marijuana; WHEREAS, absent appropriate local regulations pursuant to AUMA, State regulations will control; WHEREAS, in May 2013, the California Supreme Court held in City of Riverside v. Inland Empire Patients Health and Wellness Center, Inc., 56 Cal.4th 729 (2013) that cities have the authority to regulate or ban outright medical marijuana land uses; WHEREAS, on June 27, 2017, Senate Bill 94 (SB 94), a budget trailer bill known as the Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA), became effective immediately and creates a single regulatory system for medical and nonmedical commercial marijuana-related businesses; WHEREAS, MAUCRSA repealed the Medical Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MCRSA) adopted in 2015, and incorporated certain provisions from MCRSA into the licensing provisions of AUMA to create one consolidated act known as MAUCRSA; WHEREAS, the Federal Controlled Substances Act prohibits the use, possession and cultivation of marijuana, and renders the same unlawful and subject to federal prosecution notwithstanding a claimed medical need; WHEREAS, MAUCRSA authorizes cities to continue prohibiting or regulating commercial operations, activities and uses relating to marijuana, including, but not limited to, prohibiting medical and nonmedical businesses; enacting and enforcing reasonable regulations relating to the personal cultivation and processing of marijuana indoors, and prohibiting the personal cultivation and processing of marijuana outdoors; and prohibiting the possession, smoking and ingestion of marijuana and marijuana-related products in public places, places where smoking is prohibited under the municipal code and otherwise, and within buildings owned, leased or occupied by a city, among other places; WHEREAS, the City has relied upon the application of permissive zoning to prohibit land uses and activities related to marijuana; WHEREAS, the City currently prohibits smoking (which includes vaping) in certain public places and other places properly designated as no smoking areas; WHEREAS, the City expressly desires to prohibit each and every marijuana and marijuana-related use and activity, including marijuana sales, cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, transportation (delivery), storage and testing of marijuana, to the extent authorized by California law; WHEREAS, this Ordinance is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Sections 15060(c)(2), 15060(c)(3) and 15061(b)(3). The activity is not subject to CEQA because it will not result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment; the activity is not a project as defined in Section 15378, and the activity is covered by the general rule that CEQA applies only to projects which have the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment. Where it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity may have a significant effect on the environment, the activity is not subject to CEQA; NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, DOES HEREBY ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1. The City Council of the City of Encinitas hereby finds and determines that all of the above recitals are true and correct and incorporates the same into this Ordinance as if fully set forth herein. SECTION 2. A new Chapter 9.21 is hereby added to the Encinitas Municipal Code to read as follows: “Marijuana and Marijuana-Related Activities and Uses 9.21.010 Purpose and Intent. 9.21.020 Definitions. 9.21.030 Commercial Use. 9.21.040 Delivery—Prohibited—Exceptions 9.21.050 Mobile Dispensaries—Prohibited 9.21.060 Carriage of Marijuana 9.21.070 Medical Use. 9.21.080 Personal Use. 9.21.090 Penalty for Violations. 9.21.010 Purpose and Intent. The purpose and intent of this Chapter is to regulate commercial, medical and personal marijuana and marijuana-related activities and uses; and, expressly prohibit each and every marijuana and marijuana-related use and activity, including marijuana sales, cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, transportation (delivery), storage, and testing of marijuana, to the extent authorized by California law. Nothing in this Chapter shall be interpreted to preempt or render inapplicable any provision of federal or state law. 9.21.020—Definitions. For purposes of this Chapter, the following definitions apply: ‘Commercial marijuana activity’ includes the sale, cultivation, possession, manufacture, distribution, processing, storing, laboratory testing, labeling, transportation (delivery), distribution of marijuana and marijuana products. ‘Cultivation’ means any activity involving the planting, growing, harvesting, drying, curing, grading or trimming of marijuana. ‘Delivery’ means the commercial transport or transfer, by any means, of marijuana and marijuana-related products from any marijuana business (or otherwise commercial transport or transfer), regardless of where the marijuana business (or marijuana) is located, to any person or place within the City. ‘Delivery’ also includes the use by a retailer of any technology platform owned and controlled by the retailer, or independently licensed under California law, that enables customers to arrange for or facilitate the commercial transfer by a licensed retailer (or supplier) of marijuana or marijuana-related products. ‘Distribution’ means the procurement, sale and transport of marijuana and marijuana-related products between entities for commercial use purposes. ‘Licensee’ means the holder of any state issued license related to marijuana activities, including but not limited to licenses issued pursuant to the Business & Professions Code. ‘Manufacture’ means to compound, blend, extract, infuse or otherwise make or prepare a marijuana product. ‘Marijuana’ means any or all parts of the plant Cannabis sativa Linnaeus, Cannabis indica, or Cannabis ruderalis, whether growing or not; the seeds thereof; the resin or separated resin, whether crude or purified, extracted from any part of the plant; and every compound, manufacture, salt, derivative, mixture, or preparation of the plant, its seeds or resin, including marijuana infused in foodstuff or any other ingestible or consumable product containing marijuana. The term ‘marijuana’ shall also include ‘medical marijuana’ as such phrase is used in the August 2008 Guidelines for the Security and Non-Diversion of Marijuana Grown for Medical Use, as may be amended from time to time, that was issued by the Office of the Attorney General for the State of California or subject to the provisions of California Health and Safety Code Section 11362.5 (Compassionate Use Act of 1996) or California Health and Safety Code Sections 11362.7 to 11362.83 (Medical Marijuana Program Act).

‘Marijuana accessories’ means any equipment, products or materials of any kind which are used, intended for use, or designed for use in planting, propagating, cultivating, growing, harvesting, manufacturing, compounding, converting, producing, processing, preparing, testing, analyzing, packaging, repackaging, storing, smoking, vaporizing, or containing marijuana, or for ingesting, inhaling, or otherwise introducing marijuana or marijuana-related products into the human body. ‘Marijuana Business’ means a medical or nonmedical marijuana business (whether undertaken for profit or not-for-profit), dispensary, association, collective, cooperative, provider, person, or similar individual, entity or organization which sells (whether wholesale or retail), provides, conveys, distributes, delivers, dispatches, cultivates, stores, processes or prepares medical marijuana (or otherwise engages in commercial cannabis activity); ‘Mobile dispensary’ means (i) any conveyance, powered or unpowered, licensed or unlicensed, manned or unmanned, from which marijuana is offered for viewing; sampling; concurrent or subsequent sale; or is given away; provided; distributed or dispensed; and which (ii) is owned, leased, operated, used, maintained or controlled by any person. Marijuana products’ means marijuana that has undergone a process whereby the plant material has been transformed into a concentrate, including but not limited to, concentrated cannabis, or an edible or topical product containing marijuana or concentrated cannabis and other ingredients. ‘Operating a Mobile Dispensary’ means parking, stopping, idling, or standing on public or private property for the purpose of permitting marijuana to be offered for viewing; sampling; concurrent or subsequent sale; or to be given away; provided; distributed or dispensed. ‘Person’ includes any individual, firm, company, organization, co-partnership, joint venture, association, corporation, limited liability company, estate, trust, business trust, receiver, syndicate, or any other group or combination acting as a unit, and the plural as well as the singular. ‘Private residence’ means residential unit such as a house, apartment unit, mobile home, or other similar dwelling. ‘Qualified Patient’, ‘Primary Caregiver’ and ‘Person with an Identification Card’ have the same meanings as those terms are defined in Section 11362.7 of the California Health and Safety Code. ‘Sale’ includes any transaction whereby, for any consideration, title to marijuana is transferred from one person to another, and includes the delivery of marijuana or marijuana-related products pursuant to an order placed for the purchase of the same and soliciting or receiving an order for the same. Any term defined in this Section also means that same term as defined in the California Business & Professions Code or the California Health & Safety Code, unless otherwise specified. 9.21.030—Commercial Use. The establishment or operation of any business of commercial marijuana or marijuana-related activity or use shall be prohibited to the extent authorized by California law. No use permit, variance, building permit, or any other entitlement or permit, whether administrative or discretionary, shall be approved or issued for the establishment or operation of any such business or operation. Such prohibited businesses or operations include, but are not limited to: 1. The storage, distribution, or sale of marijuana, marijuana-related products, or marijuana accessories; 2. The cultivation of marijuana and any related uses, processes or activities; 3. The manufacture or testing of marijuana, marijuana-related products, or marijuana accessories; 4. Any other marijuana or marijuana-related business, use or activity that may obtain a license from the State of California or any of its departments or subordinate entities; and 5. Delivery (transport) and mobile dispensaries (see Sections 9.21.040 and 9.21.050 of this Chapter). 9.21.040 Delivery—Prohibited—Exceptions Delivery, or engaging in any action in furtherance of that purpose, shall be prohibited; provided, however, that this section shall not apply to (i) a primary caregiver delivering medical marijuana for the personal medical purposes of that primary caregiver’s qualified patient or (ii) qualified patients transporting medical marijuana for personal use only. 9.21.050 Mobile Dispensaries—Prohibited Operating a mobile dispensary, or engaging in any action in furtherance of that purpose, shall be prohibited. 9.21.060 Carriage of Marijuana Nothing in this Chapter shall prohibit the carriage of medical marijuana or its derivative products on public roads in the City by a licensee pursuant to Section 19340(f) of the California Business and Professions Code. 9.21.070—Medical Use. Any medical marijuana-related activities and uses shall be prohibited to the extent authorized by California law. No other use permit, variance, building permit, or any other entitlement or permit, whether administrative or discretionary, shall be approved or issued for medical marijuana-related activities and uses in the City, and no person shall otherwise engage in or establish such activity or use. 9.21.080—Personal Use. A. For purposes of this subsection, personal use, possession, purchase, transport (delivery), or dissemination of marijuana shall be prohibited in the City to extent that such prohibition is authorized by California law. B. It shall be prohibited for any person to plant, cultivate, harvest, dry or process marijuana plants outdoors. No use permit, building permit, variance, or any other permit or entitlement, whether administrative or discretionary, shall be approved or issued for any such use or activity. C. It shall be prohibited for any person to possess, smoke or ingest marijuana in public places (including places open to the general public) and in places where smoking (including vaping) is prohibited pursuant to this Code, to the extent authorized by California law. D. It shall be prohibited for any person to possess, smoke or ingest marijuana or marijuana related products in buildings owned, leased or occupied by the City, to the extent authorized by California law. 9.21.090—Penalty for Violations No person, whether as principal, agent, employee or otherwise, shall violate, cause the violation of, or otherwise fail to comply with any of the requirements of this Chapter. Every act prohibited or declared unlawful, and every failure to perform an act made mandatory in this Chapter, shall be a misdemeanor or infraction, at the discretion of the City Attorney. In addition to the penalties provided in this Chapter, any condition caused or permitted to exist in violation of any of the provisions of this Chapter is declared to be a public nuisance and may be abated as provided in this Code and/or under California law.” SECTION 3. CEQA. This Ordinance is not a project within the meaning of Section 15378 of the State of California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) Guidelines, because it has no potential for resulting in physical change in the environment, directly or indirectly. The City Council further finds, under Title 14 of the California Code of Regulations, Section 15061(b)(3), that this Ordinance is nonetheless exempt from the requirements of CEQA in that the activity is covered by the general rule that CEQA applies only to projects which have the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment. Where it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment, the activity is not subject to CEQA. The City Council, therefore, directs that a Notice of Exemption be filed with the County Clerk of the County of San Diego in accordance with CEQA guidelines SECTION 4. Severability. If any section, subsection, subdivision, sentence, clause, phrase, or portion of this Ordinance for any reason is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by the decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The City Council hereby declares that it would have adopted this Ordinance, and each section, subsection, subdivision, sentence, clause, phrase, or portion thereof, irrespective of the fact that any one or more sections, subsections, subdivisions, sentences, clauses, phrases, or portions thereof be declared invalid or unconstitutional. SECTION 5. Restatement of Existing Law. Neither the adoption of this Ordinance nor the repeal of any other Ordinance of this City shall in any manner affect the prosecution for violations of Ordinances, which violations were committed prior to the effective date hereof, nor be construed as a waiver of any license or penalty or the penal provisions applicable to any violation thereof. The provisions of this Ordinance, insofar as they are substantially the same as ordinance provisions previously adopted by the City relating to the same subject matter shall be construed as restatements and continuations, and not as new enactments. SECTION 6. This Ordinance shall be effective 30 days after its adoption and the City Clerk shall certify to the adoption of this Ordinance and cause the same to be published at least once in the Coast News within 15 days of its adoption. INTRODUCED AND READ at a Regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, held the 8th day of November, 2017, and thereafter PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular meeting of said City Council held the 15th day of November, 2017, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None APPROVED: /Catherine S. Blakespear, Mayor ATTEST: /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk

ORDINANCE NO. CS-327. AN URGENCY ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA TO ALLOW FOR AFTER-HOURS PUBLIC ACCESS TO PORTABLE RESTROOM FACILITES AND HAND-WASHING STATIONS IN CITY PARKS DURING THE DURATION OF THE HEPATITIS A HEALTH EMERGENCY WHEREAS, the City Council of Carlsbad, pursuant to its police powers delegated to it by the California Constitution has the authority to enact laws which promote the public health, safety, and general welfare of its citizens; and WHEREAS, the City of Carlsbad Hepatitis A Incident Response Team presented a report to the Carlsbad City Council on October 24, 2017, on the status of a Hepatitis A outbreak, which the County of San Diego has declared to constitute a county-wide public health emergency as of September 1, 2017; and WHEREAS, the Hepatitis A Incident Response Team presented preventative measures that city staff has taken or could take in response to the Hepatitis A outbreak, which included a discussion of the temporary placement of portable restroom facilities throughout the city for the immediate preservation of public health; and WHEREAS, at its regular meeting on October 24, 2017, City Council approved a motion authorizing staff to place temporary restroom facilities at locations determined to be most impacted and suited to such facilities; and WHEREAS, some city parks currently provide portable restroom facilities and some city parks currently provide portable hand-washing stations that were placed by the County of San Diego, yet all city parks are closed to the public between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. by signage posted pursuant to Carlsbad Municipal Code section 11.32.030(9); and WHEREAS, the City of Carlsbad desires to temporarily allow park access during nighttime hours so that persons may use existing and proposed portable restroom facilities or hand-washing stations located in such parks; and WHEREAS, the City Council has determined that, based on the county-wide public health emergency that exists due to the current Hepatitis A outbreak, it would be detrimental to the health and welfare of the community to be without open access to portable restroom facilities and hand-washing stations located in city parks; and WHEREAS, the City Council has determined that it is necessary to immediately protect and preserve the health and welfare of the community by temporarily allowing access to parks during nighttime hours; and WHEREAS, this ordinance is adopted pursuant to Government Code section 36937(b) by a four-fifths vote, allowing the adoption of such urgency ordinance to take effect immediately to ensure the immediate preservation of public peace, health or safety in the City of Carlsbad; and SECTION 1. Now, therefore, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California does find as follows: a. The County of San Diego declared a local public health emergency on September 1, 2017 due to a Hepatitis A outbreak in the county. b. Hepatitis A is a virus affecting the liver. Most people who contract the disease recover completely; however, persons with chronic liver disease, such as cirrhosis, Hepatitis B or C, and other health conditions are at increased risk of developing a severe illness, including death, if they are infected. c. The Hepatitis A virus is transmitted when human excrement from a person who has been infected by Hepatitis A has been ingested by another person. The virus can live for months even in a microscopic amount of feces outside the body, such as on door knobs and park benches. It is not spread through the air or through contact with blood or other bodily fluids. d. A person can be infectious and spread the virus to others for up to two weeks before symptoms appear and for one week after developing jaundice. e. The spread of Hepatitis A can be prevented by following good hygiene practices, including proper hand washing using soap and water after using the bathroom and before eating. It can also be prevented by avoiding contact with fecal matter, and by containing it in a toilet facility rather than depositing or leaving it outdoors. At-risk individuals can also obtain a Hepatitis A vaccine to avoid contracting the virus. f. Certain city parks are the situs of fecal matter deposited or left outdoors by transient individuals. Certain city parks also contain populations who are more at-risk for contraction of Hepatitis A, such as transient individuals, who often lack access to proper sanitation and health care and may have pre-existing health conditions. g. There is a high likelihood that Hepatitis A can be contracted or spread by community members without the adoption of this ordinance. Community members currently have limited access to the city parks’ portable restroom facilities and hand-washing stations, yet these are the type of sanitization facilities that help prevent the spread of the Hepatitis A virus. This ordinance is therefore necessary as an emergency measure for preserving the public peace, health, or safety. h. In the interest of protecting public health, this urgency ordinance is intended to authorize and empower the city to place portable restroom facilities and portable hand washing stations in the city’s public parks and allow for open public access to such new or existing facilities, so long as the County of San Diego continues to declare the Hepatitis A outbreak to constitute a county-wide public health emergency. SECTION 2: Notwithstanding any signage posted at public parks pursuant to section 11.32.030(9) of this code, for the duration of the San Diego County Hepatitis A public health emergency, during the nighttime hours, the public shall have access to city parks for the sole purpose of accessing portable restroom facilities and hand-washing stations located in such parks. Access to the city’s parks during the nighttime hours for any other purpose, including access to those parks without portable restroom facilities or hand-washing stations for any purpose whatsoever, is governed by section 11.32.030(9) of this code. a. Definitions. For purposes of this section, the following definitions apply: 1. “Portable restroom facilities” means facilities commonly known as “porta potties” that are not permanently affixed to the ground and can easily be moved between locations to quickly provide sanitation services. 2. “Hand-washing stations” means portable sinks, equipped with soap, water, and paper towels, that have been placed at various parks throughout the city by the County of San Diego to provide sanitation services. b. Public access to affected city parks during the nighttime hours shall contemporaneously expire when the County of San Diego declares an end to the Hepatitis A public health emergency. SECTION 3: This ordinance is adopted as an urgency measure pursuant to section 36937 of the Government Code. This ordinance is necessary as an emergency measure for preserving the public peace, health, and safety of the city and its residents. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 14th day of November, 2017, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 14th day of November, 2017, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: M. Hall, K. Blackburn, M. Schumacher, C. Schumacher, M. Packard NOES: None. ABSENT: None. APPROVED AS TO FORM AND LEGALITY: CELIA A. BREWER, City Attorney MATT HALL, Mayor ATTEST: BARBARA ENGLESON, City Clerk (SEAL)

AFC-1090 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 12/15/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150 , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 87765 B0480515H MCS32913AZ 329 EACH 13 211-010-94-00 SARMEN GHADIMIAN AND MELISSA K. GHADIMIAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/25/2017 02/09/2017 2017-0066104 8/17/2017 2017-0374060 $36754.03 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 11/21/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor FOR SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY 800-234-6222 EXT 189 11/24/17, 12/01/17, 12/08/17 CN 21021

AFC-1089 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 12/15/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 87763 B0427415H MGP16139AZ 161 EACH 39 211-022-28-00 NANCY K. PRICE A WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/13/2014 05/01/2014 2014-0175469 8/17/2017 2017-0374058 $10103.25 87764 B0479745C MGP34913AO 349 ODD 13 211-022-28-00 RICKY J. MARIN A(N) SINGLE MAN AND ROSA A. CRUZ A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/31/2016 01/19/2017 2017-0029022 8/17/2017 2017-0374058 $24131.21 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 11/21/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor FOR SALES PLEASE CALL ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY, 800-234-6222 EXT 189 11/24/17, 12/01/17, 12/08/17 CN 21020

AFC-1088 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 12/15/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 87749 B0480535H GMP692310B1Z 6923 EACH 10 211-131-07-00 ROBERT M. INGLIS AND BEVERLEY A. INGLIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/27/2017 02/09/2017 2017-0066216 8/18/2017 2017-0377758 $27255.41 87750 B0470345H GMP582351B1Z 5823 EACH 51 211-131-05-00 WILLIAM B. THOMPSON AND VALERIE A. THOMPSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/23/2016 08/11/2016 2016-0409862 8/18/2017 2017-0377758 $28879.88 87751 B0469435C GMP662312A1O 6623 ODD 12 211-131-13-00 JUAN M. REYES AND NICOLE A. MENDOZA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/07/2016 07/21/2016 2016-0364942 8/18/2017 2017-0377758 $25420.07 87752 B3866475C GMO512305AE 5123 EVEN 5 211-130-02-00 CHERYL L. LISTER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/10/2009 10/29/2009 09-0601891 8/18/2017 2017-0377758 $24770.09 87753 B0462295H GMP521339D1E 5213 EVEN 39 211-130-02-00 JULIA B. BLUE A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/27/2016 03/24/2016 2016-0131556 8/18/2017 2017-0377758 $17810.81 87754 B0436685H GMP581352A1Z 5813 EACH 52 211-131-05-00 MICHAEL C. CARTER A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/05/2014 10/30/2014 2014-0471727 8/18/2017 2017-0377758 $34487.23 87755 B0436695H GMP582122A1Z 5821 EACH 22 211-131-05-00 MICHAEL C. CARTER A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/05/2014 10/30/2014 2014-0471731 8/18/2017 2017-0377758 $34509.59 87756 B0436705H GMP582123A1Z 5821 EACH 23 211-131-05-00 MICHAEL C. CARTER A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/05/2014 10/30/2014 2014-0471733 8/18/2017 2017-0377758 $33167.15 87757 B0436715H GMP581424A1Z 5814 EACH 24 211-131-05-00 MICHAEL C. CARTER A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/05/2014 10/30/2014 2014-0471729 8/18/2017 2017-0377758 $34532.56 87758 B0427205H GMP691120A1O 6911 BIENNIAL ODD 20 211-131-07-00 BERNIE CLORES CALAUNAN A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/29/2014 05/01/2014 2014-0175518 8/18/2017 2017-0377758 $19741.72 87759 B0461435S GMP661137A1Z 6611 EACH 37 211-131-13-00 LUCIA F. VEGA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/29/2016 03/03/2016 2016-0093336 8/18/2017 2017-0377758 $40412.42 87760 B0446285H GMP531442AZ 5314 EACH 42 211-130-03-00 ROBERT K. SALAS AND TERESA C. SALAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/23/2015 06/18/2015 2015-0315722 8/18/2017 2017-0377758 $36961.69 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 11/21/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY 800-234-6222 EXT 189 11/24/17, 12/01/17, 12/08/17 CN 21005

T.S. No.: 2016-01846-CA A.P.N.: 125-251-81-00 Property Address: 4950 Dulin Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/09/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: David G. Greenroos, III And Gloria J. Greenroos, Husband And Wife. Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 11/17/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0995889 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/20/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 415,442.00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4950 Dulin Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 125-251-81-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 415,442.00. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-01846-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 7, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 20090134008005 Title Order No.: 090589732 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 04/21/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 04/28/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0379243 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: LAURA KATHERINE SALINAS TRUSTEE(S) OF LAURA KATHERINE SALINAS TRUST DATED JANUARY 22, 2001, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 12/27/2017. TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 569 INVERLOCHY DRIVE, FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028. APN#: 106-551-06. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $559,180.87. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 20090134008005. T.S. No.: 2017-04225 APN: 223-800-01-16 TRA No.: 13066 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/14/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: PETER MCCARTHY AND KATARZYNA MCCARTHY, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Beneficiary Name: Wescom Central Credit Union Duly Appointed Trustee: Integrated Lender Services, Inc. a Delaware corporation and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/16/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0725206 in book —, page — of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/8/2018 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $360,873.17 The property heretofore is being sold “as is.” The street Address or other common designation of real property is purported to be: 2474 LONGSTAFF COURT, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Legal Description: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N.: 223-800-01-16 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-844-477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.stoxposting.com/sales-calendars/, using the file number assigned to this case 2017-04225. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: WE REQUIRE CERTIFIED FUNDS AT SALE BY CASHIER’S CHECK(S) PAYABLE DIRECTLY TO INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES, INC. TO AVOID DELAYS IN ISSUING THE FINAL DEED. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 11/8/2017 Integrated Lender Services, Inc. a Delaware corporation, as Trustee 2411 West La Palma Avenue, Suite 350 – Bldg. 1 Anaheim, California 92801 (800) 232-8787 For Sale Information please call: 1-844-477-7869 Michael Reagan, Trustee Sales Officer STOX 902854 11/17/17, 11/24/17, 12/01/17 CN 20960

T.S. No. 051856-CA APN: 125-182-53-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/27/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 12/22/2017 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/5/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0474567, and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 10/06/2015, as Instrument 2015-0524540, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: CAROL LEE FIA FUAMATU, A MARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3264 VIA ALTAMIRA FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $336,080.10 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 051856-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 902843 11/17/17, 11/24/17, 12/01/17 CN 20959

APN: 258-372-31-00 TS No: CA08000708-16-3 TO No: 170157626-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED November 21, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On December 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on November 28, 2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0843903, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by NEUSA MARIA SILVA, AND MARIO COVIC, WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for AMERICA`S WHOLESALE LENDER as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 930 BONITA DR 32 AKA 930 & 932 BONITA DR, ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3805 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $565,531.23 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000708-16-3. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Title Order No.: 5932412 Trustee Sale No.: NR-50723-CA Reference No.: Maravu HOA APN No.: 254-411-23-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (NOTICE OF LIEN SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNPON LIEN FOR HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION DUES) (CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE § 5700 AND 5710) [ATTENTION RECORDER: PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE §2923.3, THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERENCED BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR] NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 08/29/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 12/11/2017 at 10:00 AM, Nationwide Reconveyance LLC As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 08/31/2016 as Document No. 2016-0452856 Book XX Page XX, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, property owned by: The 707 Olympus Street Partnership a joint Venture consisting of Luzmaria Boyd Malone; Trustee for the Brevan Penscott Childrens Trust General Partner Nestor Membreno, GP, Michael Melendez, GP, Joel Tarcena, GP as 25% interest to each general partner or (2) Michael L. Malone and Luzmaria Malone as Trustees for the Brevan Penscott Family Trust and described as follows: As more fully described on the referenced Assessment Lien. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.) At: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 254-411-23-00 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 707 Olympus Street, Encinitas, CA 92024 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $17,741.50 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant, Maravu Homeowners Association, under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 949-860-9155 or visit this Internet Web site www.innovativefieldservices.com, using the file number assigned to this case NR-50723-CA. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-666115-HL Order No.: 150092613-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/26/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): SHLOMO GRUER AND PATRICIA GRUER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. Recorded: 9/1/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0759811 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/11/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,587,086.78 The purported property address is: 6188 RANCHO DIEGUENO RD, RANCHO SANTA FE, CA 92067 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 303-050-34-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-666115-HL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006491781 Title Order No.: 730-1612972-70 FHA/VA/PMI No.:ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/15/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 08/19/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0714212 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: GERARDO LOPEZ, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 12/18/2017 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1744 WILLOWSPRING DR N, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA 92024 APN#: 257-452-38-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $524,787.30. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.homesearch.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006491781. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 13-21237-SP-CA Title No. 130201048-CA-MAI A.P.N. 222-631-07-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/31/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Cheryl Ann Myers and Phillip R. Myers, Wife and Husband as joint tenants. Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation. Recorded 01/12/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0029832 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of SAN DIEGO County, California. Date of Sale: 12/11/2017 at 10:00 AM. Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $873,425.92. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 793 TRAILSIDE PLACE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078-6907. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 13-21237-SP-CA. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006592695 Title Order No.: 730-1701544-70 FHA/VA/PM No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/13/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/20/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0747624 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: LAURA FLORES, A SINGLE WOMAN AND MARIO LEDESMA, A SINGLE MAN AND RUTH LEDESMA, A SINGLE WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS,WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 12/18/2017. TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be:1541 INDIAN SUMMER CT, SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92069. APN#: 226-440-22-00. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $846,204.40. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. AFC-1085 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD INN VACATION CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 12/1/2017 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 86768 23030E 23030E 230 EVERY 30 203-254-34-30 CATHERINE BOWEN LOCKWOOD A WIDOW 6/14/2017 6/23/2017 2017-0284942 7/25/2017 2017-0334729 $6992.78 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3075 CARLSBAD BLVD, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 11/7/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (800) 540-1717 EXT 3061 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 11/10/17, 11/17/17, 11/24/17 CN 20941

T.S. No. 16-0531-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/16/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF EXHIBIT A LOT 20 OF CITY OF CARLSBAD TRACT 02-21 LA COSTA GREENS NEIGHBORHOOD 1.12, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14806, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, MAY 27, 2004. Trustor: FRANK T. SPINOS AND MARY SPINOS, HUSBAND AND WIFE Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 6/21/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0436983 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 6817 CITRINE DRIVE CARLSBAD, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 213-200-09-00 Date of Sale: 12/5/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,295,948.87, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/26/2017 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: 916-939-0772 www.nationwideposting.com Sindy Clements, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0319605 To: COAST NEWS 11/10/2017, 11/17/2017, 11/24/2017 CN 20937

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-756739-CL Order No.: 8697769 DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/6/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): Suzanne L. Slupsky, a single woman Recorded: 12/16/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1081374 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/4/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,125,020.43 The purported property address is: 2278 SUNSHINE MOUNTAIN RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY , DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 26; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, SOUTH 89° 02’ 42” WEST, 244.73 FEET; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE SOUTH 89° 02’ 42” WEST 280.26 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID SOUTHERLY LINE NORTH 4°10’ 33” EAST 42.95 FEET TO A TANGENT 250.00 RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE EASTERLY; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 19° 58’ 01” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 87.12 FEET TO A POINT OF REVERSE CURVATURE WITH A 250.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING NORTH 24° 08’ 34” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 17° 41’ 45” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 77.21 FEET TO A POINT OF REVERSE CURVATURE WITH A 250.00 RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHEASTERLY; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING NORTH 06° 26’ 59” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 30° 23’ 48” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 132.63 FEET; THENCE NORTH 36° 50’ 37” EAST 50.00 FEET TO A POINT OF REVERSE CURVATURE WITH A 175.00 RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE WESTERLY AND TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING NORTH 36° 50’ 38” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 57° 02’ 39” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 174.23 FEET TO A POINT OF COMPOUND CURVATURE WITH A 229.81 FOOT RADIUS CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING NORTH 19° 12’ 56” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 16° 37’ 08” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 66.66 FEET TO A POINT OF A NON-TANGENT 450.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE WESTERLY ALSO BEING A POINT ON THE EASTERLY LINE OF THAT LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO JAMES NALE AND BARBARA NALE BY DEED RECORDED DECEMBER 20, 1999 AS DOCUMENT #1999-0822716 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS FILED IN THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY RECORDERS OFFICE IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE OF NALE LAND ALONG SAID CURVE FROM A TANGENT BEARING SOUTH 48° 07’ 10” EAST THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 33° 18’ 07” AN ARC DISTANCE OF 261.55 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID EASTERLY LINE OF NALE LAND AND SAID CURVE NORTH 89° 59’ 53” WEST 130.07 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. Assessor's Parcel No.: 182-190-85-00 The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-756739-CL IDSPub #0133526 11/10/2017 11/17/2017 11/24/2017 CN 20936

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-749063-RY Order No.: 160306190-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/20/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): KENNETH L CAHOON, A SINGLE MAN Recorded: 11/2/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0779559 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/4/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $309,019.48 The purported property address is: 132 SOUTH JAYTON LANE, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor's Parcel No.: 259-222-46-10 Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-749063-RY IDSPub #0133477 11/10/2017 11/17/2017 11/24/2017 CN 20935

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-775109-BF Order No.: 730-1706211-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/10/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): GEORGE TINGZON, A Married Man as his sole and separate property Recorded: 6/25/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0599919 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/4/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $395,696.59 The purported property address is: 1904 COMANCHE STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor's Parcel No.: 162-400-15-00 Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-775109-BF IDSPub #0133072 11/10/2017 11/17/2017 11/24/2017 CN 20934

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on December 7th, 2017 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Cheryl Darlene Mroczynski Misc. Household Items Cheryl D Misc. Household Items Rachel Rocha Misc. Household Items Rachel L Rocha Misc. Household Items Rachel Loraine Rocha Misc. Household Items Dan Beckley Misc. Household Items Daniel Arthur Beckley Misc. Household Items Steven A Hernandez Misc. Household Items Steven Adam Hernandez Misc. Household Items Robert L. Duenckel Misc. Household Items Robert Lee Duenckel Misc. Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 11/24/17, 12/01/17 CN 21000

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on December 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: Misc. household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Kevin Riverabarajas Misc. Household Items Kevin Ivan Riverabarajas Misc. Household Items Richard Kendall Misc. Household Items Richard Earl Kendall Misc. Household Items Robert Feasel Misc. Household Items Robert Louis Feasel Misc. Household Items Donald Huber Misc. Household Items Donald J. Huber Misc. Household Items Donald James Huber Misc. Household Items

Laszlo Muhl Misc. Household Items Laszlo A. Muhl Misc. Household Items Laszlo Andrew Muhl Misc. Household Items Felipe Gomez Misc. Household Items Felipe N. Gomez Misc. Household Items Correy Geno Misc. Household Items Correy M. Geno Misc. Household Items Correy Micheals Geno Misc. Household Items Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 11/24/17, 12/01/17 CN 20999

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage), located at 2430 South Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA, 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on December 7th, 2017 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Kathleen Young Misc. Household Items Kathleen R Young Misc. Household Items Kathleen Ruth Young Misc. Household Items Jeremy Brown Misc. Household Items Jeremy A Brown Misc. Household Items Jeremy Andrew Brown Misc. Household Items Steven Fuhrman Misc. Household Items Steven J Fuhrman Misc. Household Items Steven Joel Fuhrman Misc. Household Items Phil O’Bryant

Misc. Household Goods Phillip Lee O’Bryant Misc. Household Items Celene Hernandez Off Road Gear and Equipment Celene Jasmin Delgadillo Hernandez Off Road Gear and Equipment Celene Jasmin Del Gadillo Hernandez Off Road Gear and Equipment Joanne Kerr Misc. Household Items Joanne A Kerr Misc. Household Items Joanne Alexandra Kerr Misc. Household Items Augusto Petersen Misc. Household Items Augusto L Petersen Misc. Household Items Tomiko K Rachal Misc. Household Items Rachal K Tomiko Misc. Household Items Rachal Kalon Tomiko Misc. Household Items Danny Rivera Misc. Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194.

11/24/17, 12/01/17 CN 20998

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on December 7th, 2017 at 9:30am Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Kelly English Misc Household goods Maria C. Pedroza Misc Household goods Maria Cristina Misc Household goods Debbie J. Weahkee Misc. Household goods Debra Jo Weahkee Misc. Household goods Debbie Jo Weahkee Misc. Household goods Leonel Vega Misc. Household goods Gustavo Lopez Misc. Household goods Gustavo A. Lopez Misc. Household I goods Gustavo Angeles Lopez Misc Household goods Gustavo Lopez Angeles Misc Household goods Devani A. Falls Misc Household goods Devani Ann Falls Misc Household goods Raul Ponce Misc Household goods Raul Adrian Padilla Ponce Misc Household goods Donna Quiner Misc Household goods Donna Strobel Quiner Misc Household goods Ellen Jean Rice Misc Household goods Jessica M. Heath Misc Household goods essica Mercie Heath Misc Household goods Thad Jackson Misc Household goods Thad D. Jackson Misc Household goods John Robinson Bicycle and bicycle parts John Michael Robinson Bicycle and bicycle parts Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 11/24/17, 12/01/17 CN 20997

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DONNA M. GALLAGHER Case# 37-2017-00042964-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Donna M. Gallagher. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Scott C. Eliason, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Scott C. Eliason, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 11, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Tristan L. Younghaus, Esq. Coastal Pacific Law 12526 High Bluff Dr. #300 San Diego CA 92130 Telephone: 619.786.6563 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20995

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LORETTA MAE SMITH Case# 37-2017-00035748-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Loretta Mae Smith. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Timothy Hall, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Timothy Hall, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Nov 21, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John A. Barrett 2831 Camino del Rio South #313 San Diego CA 92108 Telephone: 858.227.0911 11/17, 11/24, 12/01/17 CN 20988

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00015982-CU-MC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): VERNICE L. ROSS, An Individual; THE VERNICE ROSS REVOCABLE TRUST (12/15/05); and DOES 1 through 20, Inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): ARDELL AND JOMARIE ROSS, Husband And Wife; VICTOR ROSS, An Individual. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego County Superior Court, Hall of Justice 330 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92110 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Peter J. Mueller, CLS-F Law Office of Peter Mueller 950 Boardwalk, #305 San Marcos CA 92078 Telephone: 760.752.4600 Date: (Fecha), 05/03/17 Clerk, by (Secretario) N. Adams, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20986

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00043189-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Timothy Jordan Richmond filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Timothy Jordan Richmond; change to proposed name: Jordan Timothy Perez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jan 02, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Nov 14, 2017 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20985

2nd AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00012254-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Tariq Amin Mousa filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Tariq Amin Mousa; change to proposed name: Zach Khan Tony Kiazzaik. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Dec 12, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Nov 02, 2017 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 11/10, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01/17 CN 20951

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DORIS MAE BLENKHORN Case# 37-2017-00041415-PR-LS-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Doris Mae Blenkhorn aka Doris M. Blenkhorn. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Devin Blenkhorn, as trustee and Beneficiary of the Margaret M. Blenkhorn Family Trust, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Devin Blenkhorn, as trustee and Beneficiary of the Margaret M. Blenkhorn Family Trust, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Dec 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Alexandre Ian Comelius 1299 Ocean Ave, #450 Santa Monica, CA 91401 Telephone: 310.458.5959 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20942

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027806 Filed: Nov 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Witkin Real Estate. Located at: 607 Hillhaven Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian Allen Witkin, 607 Hillhaven Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/10/10 S/Brian Allen Witkin, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028004 Filed: Nov 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Webb Cleff Architecture and Engineering. Located at: 515 Encinitas Blvd #201, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. StudioWC, 515 Encinitas Blvd #201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/31/10 S/Debra Vaughan-Cleff, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21017

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028101 Filed: Nov 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Uptown New York Style; B. A Divas Hidden Hair. Located at: 524 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: 2914 Luciernaga St #A, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Uptown New York Style, 2914 Luciernaga St. #A, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/17 S/Louticia Grier, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21016

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027745 Filed: Nov 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Travis’s Mobile Car Care. Located at: 1206 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Travis Paine, 1206 Santa Fe, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/17 S/Steven Travis Paine, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21015

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027879 Filed: Nov 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal FRP & Acoustics. Located at: 429 Garey Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aaron M Sellers, 429 Garey Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Aaron M Sellers, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21014

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028009 Filed: Nov 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Skin by Crystal Dawn. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Crystal Dawn Moore, 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/14/17 S/Crystal Dawn Moore, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21013

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027295 Filed: Nov 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pawsitive Pet Spa. Located at: 462 Valerie Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alana Lariviere, 462 Valerie Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/30/17 S/Alana Lariviere, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028448 Filed: Nov 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Commercial and Home Vacuum Repair and Carpet Cleaning; B. PCH Equipment. Located at: 1609 Grandon Ave. #331, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kevin S Allen, 1609 Grandon Ave. #331, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin S Allen, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028368 Filed: Nov 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jeffrey McLean Marketing; B. Jeff McLean Marketing. Located at: 687 S Coast Hwy 101 #235, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Growth Launchpad LLC, 687 S Coast Hwy 101 #235, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/17 S/Jeff McLean, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21010

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026581 Filed: Oct 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JB Properties. Located at: 1081 Borden Rd. #103, Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. NCAB Inc., 1081 Borden Rd. #103, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/11/11 S/Joseph R Boozer, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028151 Filed: Nov 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. I-5 Bail Bonds. Located at: 5400 El Arbol, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Todd Michael Chaney, 5400 El Arbol, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/11/11 S/Todd Michael Chaney, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028053 Filed: Nov 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. D’sign Jewelry. Located at: 413 Lexington Circle, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Naciye Digdem Brott, 413 Lexington Circle, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Naciye Digdem Brott, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028150 Filed: Nov 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chaney Electric. Located at: 5400 El Arbol, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Todd Michael Chaney, 5400 El Arbol, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/86 S/Todd Michael Chaney, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21006

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028511 Filed: Nov 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prospect Loop. Located at: 2714 Loker Ave. West, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-622, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jamiak LLC, 2714 Loker Ave. West, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/28/11 S/Matthew Stansell, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21005

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028358 Filed: Nov 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wireless Sensor Technologies. Located at: 1020 Glen Arbor Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John R Conkle, 1020 Glen Arbor Dr. Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Thomas J Birnhaum, 220 Mountain Springs Dr., Santa Cruz CA 95060; 3. Otto J Gregory, 1499 Ocean Rd. #154, Narragansett RI 02882. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John R Conkle, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21004

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027066 Filed: Nov 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. T.E.A. Integrative Medicine; B. Traditional East Asian Integrative Medicine. Located at: 736 Del Rio Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elizabeth Kristin McDaniel, 736 Del Rio Ave., Encinitas Ca 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Kristin McDaniel, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21003

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9028549 Filed: Nov 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Counseling, A Professional Clinical Counselor Corporation. Located at: 731 S Hwy 101 Ste. 1E #11, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 234033, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Leucadia Counseling, A Professional Clinical Counselor Corporation, 731 S Hwy 101 Ste. 1E #11, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jenifer R Finkelstein, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21002

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9024281 Filed: Sep 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pinpoint Films. Located at: 1740 La Costa Meadows #O, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicole Franco, 1756 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Allan Chua, 7803 Cantella St. #6, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/23/17 S/Nicole Franco, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12/15/17 CN 21001

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026175 Filed: Oct 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Park Lane Interior Design. Located at: 1283 Indian Creek Dr., Chula Vista CA San Diego 91915. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stacie Barba, 1283 Indian Creek Dr., Chula Vista CA 91915. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stacie Barba, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027438 Filed: Nov 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TLC Maintenance; B. TLC Construction. Located at: 701 Pomelo Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Langston, 701 Pomelo Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/17 S/Thomas Langston, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20983

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-9027500 Filed: Nov 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. SynergeTech Innovations. Located at: 4639 Executive Dr. #54, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 10/10/13 and assigned File #2013-029098. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Jens-Erik Rasmussen, 4639 Executive Dr. #54, San Diego CA 92121. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Jens-Erik Rasmussen 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20982

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027547 Filed: Nov 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sock Problems. Located at: 2251 Las Palmas Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tiger Team Investments LLC, 2544 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/07/17 S/Daniel J Ross, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20981

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027406 Filed: Nov 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pisco Rotisserie and Cevicheria. Located at: 5970 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, 875 Prospect St. #203, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Bulgatz, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20980

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027183 Filed: Nov 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Psychiatry & Anesthesia Associates. Located at: 317 14th St. #A, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ketamine For Life Inc., 317 14th St. #A, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/17 S/Jeffrey J Hollingsworth, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20979

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027395 Filed: Nov 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NP Handmade Creations. Located at: 2348 La Costa Ave. #307, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hsiaoling Yen, 2348 La Costa Ave. #307, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/17 S/Hsiaoling Yen, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20978

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027584 Filed: Nov 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North Coast Backflow; B. Irrigation Technical Services. Located at: 627 Hollyridge Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Neil Coulter, 627 Hollyridge Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/30/12 S/Christopher Neil Coulter, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20977

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027855 Filed: Nov 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Muzzle Roor. Located at: 1285 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jarrod Gregory Edwards, 1285 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jarrod Gregory Edwards, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20976

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9025826 Filed: Oct 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Munster Construction; B. Munster Construction Services; C. Munster Construction and Remodeling Services. Located at: 251 Redwood Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 4296, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Keith Durland Munster, 251 Redwood Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/17 S/Keith Durland Munster, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20975

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027650 Filed: Nov 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Magnifico Solutions. Located at: 1549 N Vulcan Ave. #62, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Keith William Cox, 1549 N Vulcan Ave. #62, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/16/17 S/Keith William Cox, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20974

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027264 Filed: Nov 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gallardo. Located at: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U155, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bree O’Shea LLC, 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U155, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/14/17 S/Bree O’Shea, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20973

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027336 Filed: Nov 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Earth’s Element. Located at: 559 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Himalayan Treasures LLC, 559 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/06/17 S/Hem B Rai, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20972

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027658 Filed: Nov 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Edible Arrangements. Located at: 4340 Genesee Ave. #101, San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: 7675 Concerto Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sweet Lil Enterprises Inc., 7675 Concerto Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/05 S/L.J. Greenberg, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20971

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027661 Filed: Nov 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Edible Arrangements; B. Sweet Lil Enterprises Inc. Located at: 141 University Ave. #3, San Diego CA San Diego 92103. Mailing Address: 7675 Concerto Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sweet Lil Enterprises Inc., 7675 Concerto Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/06 S/L.J. Greenberg, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20970

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027662 Filed: Nov 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Edible Arrangements; B. Sweet Lil Enterprises Inc. Located at: 380 3rd Ave. #A, Chula Vista CA San Diego 91910. Mailing Address: 7675 Concerto Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sweet Lil Enterprises Inc., 7675 Concerto Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/08 S/L.J. Greenberg, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20969

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027659 Filed: Nov 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Edible Arrangements; B. Sweet Lil Enterprises Inc. Located at: 8237 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa CA San Diego 91941. Mailing Address: 7675 Concerto Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sweet Lil Enterprises Inc., 7675 Concerto Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/07 S/L.J. Greenberg, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20968

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027660 Filed: Nov 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Edible Arrangements; B. Sweet Lil Enterprises Inc. Located at: 115 Jamacha Rd., El Cajon CA San Diego 92019. Mailing Address: 7675 Concerto Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sweet Lil Enterprises Inc., 7675 Concerto Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/12 S/L.J. Greenberg, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9025957 Filed: Oct 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. D.A.L.G. Enterprises. Located at: 3608 Azure Cir., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeana Margret Jones, 3608 Azure Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/17 S/Jeana Margret Jones, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027539 Filed: Nov 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bluffside Management LLC. Located at: 573 S Sierra Ave. #5, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: 527 S Sierra Ave. #179, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bluffside Management LLC, 573 S Sierra Ave. #5, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/17 S/Melissa M Wolkon, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20965

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027326 Filed: Nov 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alite Janitorial Services and Construction. Located at: 7710 Balboa Ave. #216B, San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shiva Moradfar, 2135 E Valley Pkwy #90, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/12/17 S/Shiva Moradfar, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08/17 CN 20964

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026370 Filed: Oct 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Halo 2 Hero LLC. Located at: 7514 Gibraltar St. #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #154, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Halo 2 Hero LLC, 7514 Gibraltar St. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/09/17 S/Deborah J Naone, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01/17 CN 20952

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027048 Filed: Nov 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Knead for Dough. Located at: 3801 Ocean Ranch Blvd #108, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oscar Javier Cuevas, 702 Oakbranch Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/02/17 S/Oscar Javier Cuevas, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01/17 CN 20950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026915 Filed: Nov 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Newborn Beginnings. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diane Kay Friedman, 6677 Paseo del Norte #D, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/17 S/Diane Kay Friedman, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01/17 CN 20949

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026675 Filed: Oct 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NK Towing & Roadside Services; B. NK Towing. Located at: 451 Olive Ave, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: PO Box 462905, Escondido CA 92046. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. NK Enterprises Inc, 451 Olive Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/17 S/Amir M Iravani, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01/17 CN 20948

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026680 Filed: Oct 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smart Family Nutrition. Located at: 4452 Park Blvd #315, San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Golden Child Nutrition LLC, 4452 Park Blvd #315, San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/17 S/Thomas D Aarts, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01/17 CN 20947

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026011 Filed: Oct 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iDream Properties. Located at: 2100 Palomar Airport Rd. #214, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dennis Neal Rosen, 8717 Fletcher Pkwy #633, La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/20/17 S/Dennis Neal Rosen, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01/17 CN 20946

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027300 Filed: Nov 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alabaster Floral. Located at: 240 S Cedros Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: 3201 Via Pescado, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jacqualyne Ann Colonna, 3201 Via Pescado, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/06/17 S/Jacqualyne Ann Colonna, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01/17 CN 20945

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026739 Filed: Oct 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Garage Salon and Boutique. Located at: 705 N Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janea Laree Muldowney, 110 Lotus St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/30/17 S/Janea Laree Muldowney, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01/17 CN 20944

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027018 Filed: Nov 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rare Find Leadership Coaching. Located at: 4510 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robyn Michelle Bennett, 4510 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/02/17 S/Robyn Michelle Bennett, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01/17 CN 20943

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9027076 Filed: Nov 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Franciscan Organic Seeds. Located at: 1728 Cassou Meadows Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 310 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107-261, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Paul Gordon, 1728 Cassou Meadows Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/02/17 S/Robert Paul Gordon, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24, 12/01/17 CN

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026289 Filed: Oct 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Waste Managing Partners. Located at: 1245 Caminito Septimo, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 536, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Patrick Lane Ferguson, 1245 Caminito Septimo, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/23/17 S/Patrick Lane Ferguson, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026629 Filed: Oct 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Vine Exotic Plants. Located at: 1780 Basswood Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brant Alexander Barrah, 1780 Basswood Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brant Alexander Barrah, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026151 Filed: Oct 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Everyday. Located at: 2471 Newport, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erin Marie Ivko, 2471 Newport, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/24/17 S/Erin Marie Ivko, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20931

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026806 Filed: Oct 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TaxAndBluesMan. Located at: 1680 N Coast Hwy 101 #46, Leucadia CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Richard Samuel Webster, 1680 N Coast Hwy 101 #46, Leucadia CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/10/00 S/Richard Samuel Webster, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20930

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026149 Filed: Oct 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Suha Designs. Located at: 2471 Newport Ave #A, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas Suhadolnik, 2471 Newport Ave. #A, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/24/17 S/Nicholas Suhadolnik, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20929

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026225 Filed: Oct 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sawyer + Sea; B. www.sawyerandsea.com; C. Sawyer and Sea. Located at: 6733 Oleander Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sawyer and Sea LLC, 6733 Oleander Way, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/24/17 S/Valerie Smith, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20928

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026061 Filed: Oct 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sandbox Surf. Located at: 1097 Oceanic Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elisabeth Paton King, 1097 Oceanic Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elisabeth Paton King, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20927

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-9026308 Filed: Oct 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. San Diego Estates International. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. 3rd Floor, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 09/28/15 and assigned File #2015-025136. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Robert Scott Berry, 4833 Mesa Trail Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Robert Scott Berry, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20926

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026097 Filed: Oct 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Edge Property Management. Located at: 1900 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kyle Scott Carruthers, 1900 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Gregory Pieratt, 1832 Dora Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/23/17 S/Kyle Scott Carruthers, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20925

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9025184 Filed: Oct 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One Coast Real Estate. Located at: 4812 Cardiff Bay Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jason Jared Kendall, 4812 Cardiff Bay Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Jared Kendall, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20924

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026418 Filed: Oct 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Massage RLX. Located at: 1012 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pamela Sue Penner, 1012 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/26/12 S/Pamela Sue Penner, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20923

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026575 Filed: Oct 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loyal Cleaning Company. Located at: 2020 S Coast Hwy #2, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Virgilio N Alford, 2020 S Coast Hwy #2, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Legee Melee Gee-Bronsart, 2020 S Coast Hwy #2, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Virgilio N Alford, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20922

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026699 Filed: Oct 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jaybird Quilts LLC. Located at: 709 Costa del Sur, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: PO Box 131201, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jaybird Quilts LLC, 709 Costa del Sur, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/10 S/Julie Herman Kaplan, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20921

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9024669 Filed: Oct 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harmony Moon. Located at: 3296 Brightwood Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chantelle Rodriguez, 3296 Brightwood Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/04/17 S/Chantelle Rodriguez, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20920

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022373 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fro Yo by the Sea. Located at: 1740 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Yogurt Chicks LLC – Marne Moore (CEO), 1740 S El Camino Real #J201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/31/17 S/Marne Moore, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20919

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026223 Filed: Oct 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. English Tony MC. Located at: 1540 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anthony Watson, 1540 W Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 2054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/24/17 S/Anthony Watson, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20918

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026454 Filed: Oct 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Classic Pools & Spas. Located at: 111 Dawson Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aden Michael Dunne, 1611 Dawson Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Aden Michael Dunne, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20917

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026537 Filed: Oct 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CeCi Salon. Located at: 7420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd #101, San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Min Jung Youn, 3459 Caminito Sierra #304, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/26/17 S/Min Jung Youn, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20916

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9025661 Filed: Oct 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blessed Feet Studios. Located at: 292 E Barham Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Manna World Ministries Inc., 292 E Barham Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Darin Vey, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20915

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9026309 Filed: Oct 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Berry Realty Group; B. San Diego Estates International. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. 3rd Floor, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melissa Dale Berry, 4833 Mesa Trail Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Melissa Dale Berry, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20914

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-9026307 Filed: Oct 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Berry Realty Group. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. 3rd Floor, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 11/10/15 and assigned File #2015-029157. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Robert Scott Berry, 4833 Mesa Trail Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Robert Scott Berry, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20913

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9025392 Filed: Oct 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alysida AI. Located at: 6046 Cornerstone Ct. #W212, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lomasoft Corporation, 6046 Cornerstone Ct. #W212, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James R Gambale Jr., 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/17 CN 20912