RSF Garden Club announces holiday wreath making

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club’s longtime tradition of holiday wreath making is around the corner. Creative minds will gather together at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7 at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center to arrange their masterpieces.

The day is a united effort in that every year, the Rancho Santa Fe Association has access to clippings and donates them to the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club on this day. These trimmings include evergreens ranging from holly berries to eucalyptus.

In addition to what’s provided such as greenery and rings to create the wreaths, participants are also invited to bring their own clippings and adornments.

Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club Executive Director Shelly Hart said both members of the club and members of the community take part in the festive fun.

“People who want to make an extra wreath are encouraged to do so because we take the extras to the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center,” Hart said. “Our wreath making event is open to the public, and it’s a lot of fun — it’s the perfect time to get everyone in the holiday spirit and bring something home that they can decorate their house with.”

This event attracts 30 to 40 participants.

While this day is a special one for all who attend, it is especially so for Hart. The 2016 wreath making activity was Hart’s first official day working with Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center as its new executive director.

Hart said it had been a year filled with memories.

“My first year was just getting the hang of things, meeting people, getting to know the community and understanding what members wanted to be involved in,” Hart said. “I was planning events that were already set in place and put on the calendar for me.”

Hart is excited about 2018. She and the activities committee recently had a meeting mapping out all its events in the year ahead.

“What I’m planning to do differently this year is to put up the entire calendar at the beginning of the year versus doing it a quarter at a time,” said Hart, adding she hopes this will help members and they will like the change.

Hart said more than anything, 2018 will be a “shake-up year” in that some activities will be unique to the club. For example, there will be workshops at the Santaluz Golf Club.

A proposed three-part workshop includes an herb garden, teacup arrangements for Mother’s Day and a flower arrangement session.

“We’re reaching out to different communities and letting everyone know that they are welcome to join the Garden Club,” Hart said.

To learn more about the holiday wreath making event on Dec. 7 at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center, contact Hart at (858) 756-1554 or shelly@rsfgardenclub.org.