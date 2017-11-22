Calica sentencing delayed

SOLANA BEACH — A man who admitted to molesting a 12-year-old Earl Warren Middle School student will be sentenced Dec. 18.

Jeff Calica was arrested in February and recently pleaded guilty to one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

He is named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the girl’s parents that alleges the San Dieguito Union High School District’s lax internet and attendance policies led to the molestation.

The sexual assaults occurred between December 2016 and January 2017.

The victim’s attorney, Stephen Estey, said that the girl met Calica through his YouTube channel, and that she started messaging him on Google Chat in December 2016 when she was in the library and during lunch.

Estey says within the next month, Calica lured the girl at least twice during school hours to a nearby parking lot for sex during lunch periods. She later told her parents, which lead to an investigation, arrest and guilty plea.

The sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Dept. 6 in the Superior Court North County Division.