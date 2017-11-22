Adopt a Family Foundation hosts Holiday Boutique fundraiser

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Adopt a Family Foundation is celebrating its eighth annual Holiday Boutique at the Morgan Run Club and Resort in Rancho Santa Fe. Every dollar spent on Nov. 30 will go to help those in need.

Established in 2012, the Rancho Santa Fe-based nonprofit works hard to raise awareness about the plight of Israeli families who have been victims of terrorism. The organization provides financial and emotional support.

“The Adopt a Family Foundation adopts a family a year through a careful process that allows for the strongest bond between the Israeli victims and their American support. The relationships which are built are long-lasting, real connections with no end-point,” CEO and co-founder Carine Chitayat said. “All of our families benefit from a trip to San Diego to meet their contact, our organization and the community at large.”

Chitayat said that in addition to supporting its adopted families, the foundation helps fund care for PTSD. The nonprofit also places an emphasis on children.

While guests will have the opportunity to find must-have items and gifts for the holiday season, it’s also a chance to support the mission of Adopt a Family Foundation. Vendors will donate 20 percent of their proceeds to support the nonprofit.

“This year, in addition to these vendors, Adopt a Family Foundation will have a book signing with Jake Heilbrunn for his book entitled, ‘Off the Beaten Trail,’” she said.

Heilbrunn is a local author. “Off the Beaten Trail” is best described as an inspirational, coming-of-age book. Again this year, musical entertainment will be provided by Yael & Vlady.

Chitayat also wants people to know Adopt a Family Foundation will offer guests the chance to purchase a gift from a vendor and then donate it as a Hanukkah present to one of its adopted families.

Adopt a Family Foundation organizes a few events each year. Just last month, six teenage soccer players and their coach from the city of Sderot in Israel visited San Diego for the annual soccer tournament at the San Diego Jewish Academy on Oct. 22.

“Thanks to Adopt a Family Foundation’s community partners and community at large, these teens obtained a lot of support, while building and strengthening strong bonds and friendships with Adopt a Family Foundation and the local community,” Chitayat said.

For more information about the Holiday Boutique on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morgan Run Club and Resort, visit adoptafamilyfoundation.org.