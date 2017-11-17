Step Up For Breast Cancer raises nearly $6K

VISTA — Soul line dancers strutting their moves underneath a wave of pink balloons was the scene at the Vista Elks Lodge on Oct. 29. The afternoon was all about raising breast cancer awareness and raising funds for women needing financial assistance undergoing cancer treatments in San Diego County.

StepNicely Dance, a North County business, championed the “Step Up for Breast Cancer” event, collecting nearly $6,000 for the cause.

Pamela Jackson, the event chair and owner of StepNicely Dance, called the afternoon amazing. It was the type of event that naturally reinforced one’s faith in people, she said.

The executive director of Breast Cancer Angels, Debbie Stroman, was thrilled with the funds raised.

“It was so wonderful to partner with Pamela Jackson of StepNicely Dance,” Stroman said. “We are so grateful to them for helping us spread the word about our organization. The group really had a great time dancing and learning new moves.”

Even with the World Series playing that day, StepNicely Dance attracted more than 75 guests for its debut fundraiser. Jackson was also quick to point out how she and her committee only had six weeks to plan the event.

Jackson said she could not have done it without her team of people.

“There were just seven of us,” she said. “We all had the right set of strengths to get the job done, and there was no overlap.”

Soul line dancing is a “no partner” style of dance and no experience is necessary. All Jackson asks is that people have fun.

At Step Up for Breast Cancer, attendees said they had a memorable time.

“I have been getting feedback all day long,” said Jackson, a day after the event. “We got positive responses about our agenda, the specific activities we had, people loved the opportunity drawings and silent auction items.”

Silent auction items included a two-night stay at the Inn at Rancho Sant Fe, a two-night stay at Estancia La Jolla and more.

The dance floor was also a hub of activity.

“People who thought they couldn’t dance did learn how to dance,” Jackson said.

Because of the feedback, Jackson said more than likely this will be an annual event that breast cancer supporters can look forward to every October.

“My other goal is that Step Up for Breast Cancer will become bigger and better and more successful than the year before,” she said. “Look what we did in just six weeks, can you imagine what we could do in 12 months?”

The sister of one of the Step Up for Breast Cancer committee members, Diana Fine, from Gig Harbor, Washington, attended the event. Last year, she was diagnosed with Stage IV breast cancer which metastasized to the bone because she had not had a mammogram in more than 30 years. Fine’s sister and mother were diagnosed with breast cancer at 45 years of age or younger.

“I’ve come all this way to please remind you to get your mammograms,” Fine said. “Please don’t do what I did and get your initial diagnosis at Stage IV.”

Jackson said she was moved by all the kindness and compassion from all who participated.

This also included event sponsors plastic surgeon Dr. Glynn Bolitho, Brunton & Jagger, Dr. Cheryl Ricketts-Mulvey and Dr. Finbarr Mulvey of Olde Mission Chiropractic, Classic Chariots, Realtor Raini Gordy of Carrington Real Estate, Cavalier Forwarding, Bob Hillery of CR Properties Real Estate Services, Ciao Restaurant, Palomar Investigative Group, A.C.T. Business Group, Nutrilys Del Mar and Performance K9 Training.

“This event was a true testament to how people can be so kind and giving,” Jackson said. “It is really just a matter of allowing your heart to experience it.”