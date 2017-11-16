Carlsbad Unified explores another bond measure

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Unified School District is considering another school bond measure to pay for projects identified in a proposed update to the facilities master plan.

Residents said to The Coast News that they recently received a survey that asked questions about whether they would support a bond measure to pay for school projects.

A school district spokesman confirmed that the district is in the process of updating its facilities master plan, which it does every five to 10 years, and was considering ways to pay for the work.

“As you develop a master plan, there is not much point spending time on it and adopting it if it exceeds your budget and there is not a way to pay for it,” Assistant Superintendent Rick Grove said. “The school board wanted to gauge the community’s appetite for another bond measure.”

The school district board of trustees was scheduled to vote on the master plan proposal and receive the results of the survey Nov. 15. The Coast News requested the survey results from the district before publication, but district officials said they would not be available until the meeting.

Carlsbad homeowners are still paying for the district’s last bond measure, Proposition P. The $198 million bond measure paid for the renovation of Carlsbad High and the creation of Sage Creek High School, among other projects.

The final bonds are expected to be repaid in 2035.

It isn’t uncommon for taxpayers to pay for multiple bond measures from the same district simultaneously. In North County, Cardiff School District voters approved Measure GG in 2016, even as property owners were paying off the last bonds approved in 2000.