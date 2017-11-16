5 Ways Technology Can Get Your Home Ready for the Holidays

The holidays can be many things: magical, family-filled and joyful, or hectic, busy, and stressful. This year, use technology to simplify your life so you can spend more time on the things that matter. Here are five ways technology can prepare you for the busy season ahead.

1. Automatic Lights and Thermostat Settings. Fall may mean earlier sunsets, but you don’t have to come home to a dark home. With Cox Homelife, you can turn lights on and off remotely using your smartphone, or program them to turn on and off at certain times each day, even your porch light for that added security. And if you can’t remember whether you turned off the heater or coffee pot before you left the house, Cox Homelife allows you to control your thermostat and small appliances remotely.

2. Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors. As the holidays approach, and the weather changes, so does the increase in fire and carbon monoxide related injuries and deaths. Make sure you have a working smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector. And, if you have a security and automation system like Cox Homelife, you’ll be able to protect, control, and monitor your home for smoke and carbon monoxide.

3. WiFi for Overnight Guests. While you may be tempted to unsecure your in-home WiFi while visitors are in town, always make sure your network is secured and password protected. An unsecure network could open you up to potential hackers or allow others to use up your plan’s data. It’s better to give your guests your password while they’re in your home than unknowingly give strangers down the street access to your WiFi.

4. Music Choice. No need to download classic and current holiday songs, or go searching for that box of holiday CDs. With a selection of holiday stations on Music Choice, you can pipe the perfect yuletide music directly from your TV. Just go to your Cox Contour TV guide, choose one of the Music Choice holiday channels, and check one more thing off your holiday party To Do list.

5. Voice-Controlled Remote. Take the guess work out of TV watching for your houseguests. Use voice commands to change channels, find your favorite holiday movie, or get show and movie recommendations with the Contour voice-controlled remote. Say “holiday movies” into your remote, and you’re sure to find your favorite among the title options.

Whether it’s automating your home, entertaining visitors and children, or keeping your family and home safe, Cox Homelife, in-home WiFi, and Contour can help this holiday season. Visit www.cox.com.