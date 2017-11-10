Down the rabbit hole at annual Junior League Gala

RANCHO SANTA FE — Guests of the second annual Junior League of San Diego Gala ventured “down the rabbit hole” for a night of Alice in Wonderland-themed fun. Bedecked in Mad Hatter attire, attendees enjoyed a night of live and silent auctions, gourmet dinner, beverages, live music by San Diego-based group Calphonics and more.

“We were so excited to be able to bring the community together to raise money for the Junior League’s mission-based programming,” said Jessica deLinde, 2017 Junior League of San Diego chairwoman.

The fundraising event took place Nov. 4 at the Morgan Run Club and Resort in Rancho Santa Fe, with hundreds of people in attendance.

“We support transition-age foster youth — the foster youth who are aging out of the foster system,” deLinde said. “We want to support the fight on human trafficking in our city and develop the potential of women leaders. We want to strengthen our women leadership to go and do more for our community.”

Three “Spirit of the Community” awards were presented during the gala. Senator Toni Atkins received the award for authoring legislation protecting victims of human trafficking that was recently signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, as well as legislation to increase funding for affordable housing.

Ann Hill received an award for her work as a JLSD sustaining member who celebrates more than 30 years of leadership within the organization.

Dairrick Hodges, formerly of the foster care system himself, also received an award. He does a lot for the community and leads several local programs aimed toward helping transition-age foster youth, deLinde added.

“The night was magical,” she said, adding that the event sold out and exceeded the night’s fundraising goals. “I am proud to be a member of an organization that celebrates volunteerism and is working hard to make a positive difference in our community.”