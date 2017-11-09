CP Air says it will fly out of Carlsbad next spring

CARLSBAD — Nearly 18 months after announcing it would take to the skies, but was rebuffed by San Diego County, California Pacific Airlines once again announced it is ready to fly.

According to a press release from the Ted Vallas-owned airline, CP Air will fly to six cities starting April 1, 2018, out of McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad. The multicity air service will be flying four E-145s and two E-170s, all pure jets, according to CP Air.

CPA’s E-145s will hold 44 passengers each and the E-170s will each carry 60. CP Air will deliver service to Phoenix, Las Vegas, Sacramento, Oakland, San Jose and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Service frequency will range from once daily to three round trips on various routes, all out of Carlsbad’s airport.

Paul Hook, COO and director of operations, said CP Air, through a to-be-announced purchase of a 58-year-old airline, will have the FAA 121 certificate required for scheduled airlines.

“Once we have the six planes delivered to us in March, we immediately can start service,” Hook said. “Each plane will have both first and business-class seating. Economy passengers won’t see much difference from business class. Our ticket pricing will be competitive with other airlines serving the area.”

Approvals were the problem in 2016, when Vallas announced the airline would fly, only to be knocked down by the county. CP Air filed an application with the county, but upon the county’s return of the document listing multiple deficiencies, CP Air had not resubmitted.

County and FAA approvals have been a years-long process for CP Air. In addition, no environmental impact report was conducted, which can take between six months to two years.

Regardless, CP Air plans on hosting a press conference on Nov. 16 to officially announce its plans. Vallas will serve as chairman of the new CP Air board of directors.

“We plan on holding a stockholders and media conference at 10 a.m., Nov. 16, in the board room of Atlantic Air Service building, 2100 Palomar Airport Road, just west of the Carlsbad-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad,” Vallas said. “All stockholders are San Diego County residents.”