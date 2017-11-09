4 H’s highlight opening day of fall season at the track

DEL MAR — Hats, high heels and horses highlighted opening day of the fourth annual Bing Crosby Season, which took place two days before the famed Del Mar Race Track hosted its first-ever Breeders’ Cup.

More than 100 of the 5,429 people attending the Nov. 1 event entered the Vintage Hollywood Fashion Contest that offered more than $3,500 in prizes in categories that included most glamorous, best-dressed couple, most debonair man and best celebrity look-alike or famous movie character.

Nathaly Aguilera of San Diego won the grand prize in the most glamorous category, taking home a Fairmont Grand Del Mar one-night stay and dinner for two at Addison Restaurant, $300 and a Studio Savvy Salon gift basket valued at $250.

Aguilera wore a 1940s-inspired gold gown with full-length draped sleeves topped off with a handmade floral fascinator.

Lisa Marks of La Jolla won best celebrity look-alike in a “Downton Abbey” lace dress and carrying a black lace fan. Her headpiece featured floral accoutrements.

This year’s best-dressed couple was Mark and Bridget Burger of Solana Beach. She wore a vintage blush pink ensemble and fascinator, while he sported a coordinating scarf with his pinstripe suit.

The contest was coordinated by Deena Von Yokes of Studio Savvy in Rancho Santa Fe and Joe Cuviello of the Cuviello Agency in Solana Beach.

Brandothebartender won the first of the day’s nine races.

The 16-day fall meet continues through Nov. 26, with the Breeders’ Cup held Nov. 3-4. Racing takes place Thursdays through Sundays except Nov. 9.

Entertainment includes Iration on Nov. 18 and American rock band The Offspring on Nov. 25. The annual food-truck festival is slated for Nov. 11. Track admission will be free for college students with valid ID on Nov. 18.

On tap for Nov. 25 is the craft beer fest, which will also feature ciders, wine and craft cocktails and an inaugural wing fest.

Thanksgiving Day will start with a family fun run. Participants will complete a 1-mile loop on the dirt track with world-class jockeys. A variety of family-friendly activities, including a puppy run hosted by Helen Woodward Animal Center, are planned.

The first post is at 11 a.m. that day.

Free stretch run admission will be offered to everyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy to the track Nov. 19.

For more information, call (858) 755-1141, visit www.delmarracing.com or follow the track

on Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat @DelMarRacing or Facebook at

Facebook.com/DelMarRaces.