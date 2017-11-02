Supervisors approve sidewalk along El Apajo

A construction contractor will be providing sidewalk connections on three unincorporated San Diego County roads including El Apajo in Rancho Santa Fe.

A 4-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Oct. 25, with Kristin Gaspar absent, authorized the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a contract to connect existing sidewalks by paving the missing segments.

In 2015 the county approved an Active Transportation Program grant agreement with the San Diego Association of Governments which resulted in the development of a pedestrian gap analysis to identify locations where connecting sidewalks would encourage pedestrian traffic. The locations were identified based on criteria including the condition of the sidewalk, pedestrian access, and community input.

The connection project on El Apajo will construct new sidewalk on the north side of the street adjacent to the fire station. That sidewalk connection will improve pedestrian access to Solana Santa Fe Elementary School as well as to private schools and community centers on El Apajo.

The total estimated cost which also includes connecting sidewalk segments in Bonita and Lakeside is $450,000. A prior-year balance in the county’s road fund will be used for the contract expenses including administration.

Because the areas where sidewalks will be installed are already used by pedestrians the new sidewalks will enhance safety but would not expand use to the point where environmental review would be required, and the supervisors’ Oct. 25 action also found the projects categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review.

Traffic control measures will be implemented during the construction to limit impacts to community members and other travelers. The construction is expected to begin in early 2018 and be complete by summer 2018.