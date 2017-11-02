Escondido, San Marcos roads make county supervisors’ list

REGION — The most noticeable provisions of the Road Repair and Accountability Act passed by the state legislature earlier this year are an increase in the gas tax by 12 cents a gallon effective November 2017 and increased vehicle registration fees (based on vehicle value but between $25 and $175), effective spring 2018.

The legislation also requires local governments to submit a list of projects the tax revenue will fund to the California Transportation Commission.

The County of San Diego will resurface roads totaling 194.63 centerline miles throughout the unincorporated area. A 4-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Oct. 11 adopted the list and authorized the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to advertise for bid and award multiple construction contracts for the asphalt concrete overlay and slurry seal treatment projects. Because the action included authorization of contracts for the work the list includes all roads to be resurfaced rather than just those funded by the gas tax.

Escondido area

In unincorporated Escondido, asphalt concrete overlays are planned for:

• 0.27 miles of Bernardo Avenue from the Escondido city limit to Gamble Lane

• 0.12 miles of Boyle Avenue from Bear Valley Parkway to the end of the county-maintained road

• 0.18 miles of Citrus Glen Drive from Idaho Avenue to the cul-de-sac

• 0.04 miles of Citrus Glen Court from Citrus Glen Drive to the cul-de-sac

• 0.16 miles of Destree Road from Birch Avenue to the end of the county-maintained road

• 0.26 miles of Ivy Dell Lane from Jesmond Dene Road to North Centre City Parkway

• 1.05 miles of Jesmond Dene Road from Jesmond Drive to the Escondido city limit

• 0.09 miles of Kinross Court from Lemon Place to the cul-de-sac

• 0.10 miles of Laslo Drive from East 17th Street to Minor Drive

• 0.14 miles of Lemon Place from South Citrus Avenue to the cul-de-sac

• 0.15 miles of Minor Drive from Lendee Drive to Laslo Drive

• 0.11 miles of Norse Lane from Lendee Drive to the cul-de-sac

• 0.04 miles of Scandia Court from Lendee Drive to the cul-de-sac

• 0.47 miles of Skyline Drive from Summit Drive to the end of the road

• 0.58 miles of Summit Drive from State Route 78 to Skyline Drive

• 0.11 miles of Summit Ridge Drive from Summit Drive to the cul-de-sac

• 0.28 miles of Valencia Drive from Summit Drive to the cul-de-sac

• 0.04 miles of Valencia Glen Court from Citrus Glen Drive to the cul-de-sac

• 0.09 miles of Via Alegre from Via de la Cuesta to the cul-de-sac

• 0.06 miles of Via de la Cuesta from Birch Avenue to Via Alegre

Slurry seal treatment is slated for two segments of Bear Valley Road in unincorporated Escondido:

• 0.13 miles from Lendee Drive to the end

• 0.02 miles of the road’s connection to Bear Valley Parkway.

San Marcos

Two road segments in unincorporated San Marcos are on the list for asphalt concrete resurfacing:

• 0.24 miles of Lake San Marcos Drive from South Rancho Santa Fe Road to San Marino Drive

•0.22 miles of San Marino Drive from Lake San Marcos Drive to La Fiesta Way

Asphalt concrete overlay resurfacing in the unincorporated Vista area is planned for;

• 0.31 miles of Buena Vista Drive from Mar Vista Drive to the Vista city limit

• 0.26 miles of Fern Place from Buena Vista Drive to the end of the road

• 0.05 miles of Hediona Avenue from Sunset Drive to the Vista city limit

• 0.19 miles of Hediona Avenue from the Vista city limit to the end of the county-maintained road

• 0.33 miles of Marine View Drive from Miramar Drive to the end of the county-maintained road

• 0.47 miles of Miramar Drive from Mar Vista Drive to the end of the county-maintained road

• 0.02 miles of the Miramar Drive connector from Miramar Drive to Mar Vista Drive

• 0.03 miles of Sunset Drive from 300 feet east of Sky Haven Lane to 475 feet east of Sky Haven Lane

• 0.29 miles of Sunset Drive from 300 feet east of Bush Drive to 450 feet east of Emerald Drive

• 1.08 miles of Sunset Drive from 20 feet west of Marazon Lane to 40 feet west of Melrose Drive

Slurry seal will be applied on:

• 0.25 miles of Discovery Street from the San Marcos city limits to La Sombra Drive

• 0.23 miles of Melrose Way from Pomelo Drive to Sunset Drive

• 0.71 miles of Ridge Road from the Oceanside city limit to the Vista city limit.

Although the authorization to advertise and award the contracts was included in the Oct. 11 action, dry-weather months are preferred for road projects and construction is not expected to begin until spring 2018. The work is scheduled to be completed countywide by December 2018.