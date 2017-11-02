A Place to Call Home: How we arrived at this ‘Place’

Congratulations The Coast News on celebrating 30 years of keeping our community in the know with “real” news. I am looking forward to many more informative issues. As I read the story my mind wandered to how I became a small part of it all.

In 1995 Tom Graves, Encinitas Sun, called Ida Lou Coley, Sheila Cameron and myself and asked us to coffee. I remember we sat in the garden area of the then 25 “E” Street and Tom said since we three seemed to be writing letters to the editor so much, he thought we should do a column on coastal issues with some historical perspective. We agreed and named our column Shore Line.

One year later we decided to spread our wings and I recall the day we sat across the desk from Jim Kydd and told him we wanted to write for what was then The Beach News. For whatever reason he agreed, and I’m sure pleased that he did. We three soon became seven as columnists from Oceanside to Del Mar joined us each writing about their special community.

Later that day having lunch at St. Germain’s, we decided our new our column name would be “A Place To Call Home.”

A Feb. 15, 1996, Editor’s Note read: “The Beach News is pleased to welcome into our family seven new columnists, each of whom will represent one of the coastal communities of Oceanside, Carlsbad, Leucadia, Encinitas, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Solana Beach and Del Mar.

“Highlighting a different community each week, “A Place To Call Home” will provide readers with an insider’s perspective of this area’s history, heritage and present and future trends, all of which contribute to this wonderful place we call home.”

Thus began our relationship with Beach News. In 1997 it became The Coast News and my first column to appear was on VG Donuts’ 30th anniversary.

As happens, situations changed and we lost people, leaving only yours truly to continue to write about Cardiff-by-the-Sea. I have appreciated the opportunity to get to know people and share their lives with The Coast News readers. Thank you Jim for letting me become a part of your family.

Other news includes my dear friend and neighbor, Michael Loffredo, celebrating 100 years young on Oct. 30. Happy birthday Michael and many more!

We also celebrated the retirement of Lori Turley from the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library. Lori’s bright smile and pleasant personality will be missed to say nothing of her ability to always know what you wanted to read plus have it on hand when you stopped in. Happy retirement Lori, we love you!

Birthdays and retirements are just a few of the fun things that happen in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, this jewel we love to call home.