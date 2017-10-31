Jury convicts man of running down Oceanside cop

By Kelly Wheeler

OCEANSIDE — A motorist who intentionally ran down an Oceanside motorcycle officer conducting a routine traffic stop, then bragged about it to an undercover officer and a confidential informant after his arrest, was convicted today of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer.

Jurors deliberated less than a day to find 26-year-old Roberto Ignacio Flores guilty in the June 19 assault on Oceanside police Officer Brad Hunter, a 29-year veteran of the department.

A separate jury will now consider if Flores is guilty of a being a felon in possession of an assault rifle.

Flores faces 19 years to life in prison on the attempted murder conviction alone, said Deputy District Attorney Keith Watanabe. Formal sentencing is set for Nov. 30.

Watanabe said Hunter had stopped a motorist for an expired registration near Oceanside Boulevard and Foussat Road about 10:30 a.m. when Flores — driving a Dodge Neon — accelerated and veered directly into the motorcycle officer, scooping him up and flipping him over the defendant’s car.

Flores sped away but was captured a few minutes later, Watanabe said.

Once in a jail cell, Flores told a sheriff’s detective posing as an inmate and a confidential informant that he intended to hit Hunter and wasn’t sorry about it, according to the prosecutor.

“He (Flores) said, ‘I got one. I got one,’” Watanabe said, referring to the defendant hitting a police officer.

Flores told the undercover officer and the confidential informant that prosecutors would have to prove the case in court.

“I might even get out (of jail),” Flores said in the cell. “Snoop Dogg got away with murder.”

Hunter suffered head injuries and his leg was broken in three places.

The officer had to be placed in a coma until swelling on the brain subsided. Hunter testified he has no memory of the crash.