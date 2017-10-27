Board OKs RSF work using gas tax

The most noticeable provisions of the Road Repair and Accountability Act passed by the state legislature earlier this year are an increase in the gas tax by 12 cents a gallon effective November 2017 and increased vehicle registration fees (based on vehicle value but between $25 and $175), effective spring 2018. The legislation also requires local governments to submit a list of projects the tax revenue will fund to the California Transportation Commission.

The County of San Diego will resurface roads totaling 194.63 centerline miles throughout the unincorporated area. A 4-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Oct. 11 adopted the list and authorized the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to advertise for bid and award multiple construction contracts for the asphalt concrete overlay and slurry seal treatment projects. Because the action included authorization of contracts for the work the list includes all roads to be resurfaced rather than just those funded by the gas tax.

The Rancho Santa Fe area asphalt concrete overlay work includes:

• 0.10 miles of El Aspecto from Los Morros to the cul-de-sac

• 2.57 miles of El Camino Del Norte from Aliso Canyon Road to the Encinitas city limit

• 0.99 miles of El Mirlo from Via de Fortuna to La Bajada

• 1.53 miles of El Montevideo from Paseo Delicas to Via de Fortuna

• 0.18 miles of Rancho Reposo from Via Del Canon to the cul-de-sac

• 0.77 miles of Via Fortuna from San Elijo to El Mirlo

• 0.23 miles of Via de la Valle between the San Diego city limits

• 1.64 miles of Via de la Valle from the San Diego city limit to Calzada Del Bosque

• 0.47 miles of Vista de la Terra from Rancho Antiguo to the end of the road

Three Rancho Santa Fe road segments will receive slurry seal treatment:

• 0.08 miles of Camino Selva from Via de Santa Fe to the cul-de-sac

• 0.09 miles of Paseo Arbolado from Via de Santa Fe to the cul-de-sac

• 0.36 miles of Via de Santa Fe from La Flecha to Via de la Valle

Although the authorization to advertise and award the contracts was included in the Oct. 11 action, dry-weather months are preferred for road projects and construction is not expected to begin until spring 2018. The work on a countywide basis is scheduled to be complete by December 2018.