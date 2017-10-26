Legal Notices, October 6, 2017

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given notice that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 19th day of October, 2017, at 6 p.m., by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following items: 1. PROJECT NAME: Woofingham Palace CASE NUMBER: 14-263 MUP/CDP FILING DATE: October 28, 2014 APPLICANT: Jonathan and Samantha Mears LOCATION: 559 Union Street (APN: 256-330-27) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R-3) zone, the Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay (S/VCO) zone and the Coastal Zone of the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: A continued public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit application to allow for the expansion of an existing kennel/boarding and “Doggy Daycare” facility to increase the number of dogs from 11 up to 45. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Marandino Family Trust CASE NUMBER: 16-156 TPM/DR/CDP FILING DATE: July 11, 2016 APPLICANT: Hall Land Company, Inc. LOCATION: 964 Urania Avenue (APN: 254-363-10 and -13) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R-3) zone and the Coastal Zone of the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Tentative Parcel Map, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit application to allow for the demolition of an existing single-family residence and to allow for the subdivision of a two existing parcel site (consisting of 1.89-acres) into four parcels, with four new single-family residences, associated grading and site improvements. A temporary construction trailer is proposed. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has performed an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that with mitigation measures, no significant negative environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration is recommended for adoption. The draft Mitigated Negative Declaration was available for public review from June 5, 2017 to June 26, 2017. The Final Mitigated Negative Declaration environmental document is being considered for adoption by the Planning Commission at the October 19, 2017 meeting. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: Verizon Wireless CASE NUMBER; 17-022 MUPMOD/CDP FILING DATE: February 8, 2017 APPLICANT: American Tower Corp LOCATION: 291 Zona Gale Road (APN: 257-401-10) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the R-3 (Residential 3) Zoning and the Coastal Zone. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit Modification and Coastal Development Permit application to authorize removal and replacement of a backup generator within an existing enclosure associated with an existing wireless telecommunications facility. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 4. PROJECT NAME: Stahl Addition CASE NUMBER: 17-122 MUPMOD/CDP FILING DATE: May 23, 2017 APPLICANT: Kraig and Leah Stahl LOCATION: 1740 Gascony Road ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Skyloft Planned Residential Development/Residential 3 (R-3) zone and the Coastal Zone of the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a request to construct a second-story addition with outdoor deck, and to modify the existing paint color palette for an existing one-story home. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or kinnes@encinitasca.gov An appeal of a Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th (10th for subdivisions) calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. The above items are located in the City’s Coastal Zone and require issuance of a Coastal Development Permit. The actions of the Planning Commission or City Council relative to these items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sect. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the above applications prior to the hearing, please contact the staff member or the Development Services Department at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024-3633. 10/06/17 CN 20824

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE FOR PUBLIC REVIEW AND PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, the City of Carlsbad will conduct a public hearing on November 7, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Carlsbad Council Chamber at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California in order to discuss and obtain comments on the draft 2018-2019 CDBG Funding Plan, release of the Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA), and the Citizen and Community Participation Plan (CoPP). For the 2018-2019 CDBG Funding Plan, the estimated total amount of CDBG funds available to the City of Carlsbad is $513,746; an estimated $77,061 will be available for public service activities and up to $102,749 will be available for program administration. It is estimated that up to $166,968 will be available for affordable housing and up to $166,968 may be available for facility improvements or other eligible projects. The release of the associated Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) is scheduled for November 15, 2017 and applications for funding are due before the close of business on December 15, 2017. The City of Carlsbad is eligible to receive funding, on an annual basis from the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to finance projects, which serve the needs of lower income persons. The funds are to be used to develop viable urban communities through the provision of decent housing and a suitable living environment and by expanding economic opportunities for lower income persons. Organizations are strongly discouraged from applying for funds unless they are ready to implement the activity proposed for funding. A matching funds requirement will be applied to CDBG funded public facilities/improvement activities. Documentation showing use of those matching funds would be required prior to distribution of CDBG funds for activities under that category. CDBG funding for amounts of $100,000 or more will be made in the form of a deferred, no interest loan, to be forgiven in twenty years if the facility remains in use for purposes as stated in the application. The City of Carlsbad is committed to using CDBG funds to finance projects/services that provide direct benefit to lower income residents. It is also the City’s intent to approve CDBG projects that do not result in the displacement of lower income persons from their homes. Therefore, all persons submitting project proposals to the City should consider the displacement impact upon lower income households. If the City does approve a project that results in displacement of lower income households, the City will provide relocation assistance as required in Section 570.606(b)(2) of the federal regulations for the CDBG program. As required by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the city must adopt a CoPP setting forth the city’s policies and procedures for citizen participation. The CoPP establishes standards for the city to provide for and encourage citizens and entitlement grant beneficiaries to participate in the planning, execution, and evaluation of the HUD Program Planning Documents. The draft 2018-2019 CDBG Funding Plan, NOFA, and the Citizen and CoPP will be available for public review beginning on Friday, October 6, 2017, at the Housing & Neighborhood Services Department located at Carlsbad City Hall, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, and also available on the City’s website at www.carlsbadca.gov. All interested persons are encouraged to submit written comments on the draft 2018-2019 CDBG Funding Plan, NOFA, and CoPP on, or before, the Tuesday, November 7, 2017, to the Housing and Neighborhood Services Department, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or to Courtney Pene, Management Analyst (Contact information: Phone – 760-434-2010 or email – courtney.pene@carlsbadca.gov) CASE NAME: 2018-2019 CDBG Funding Plan, Notice of Funding Availability, and Citizen and Community Participation Plan PUBLISH: October 6, 2017 CITY OF CARLSBAD 10/06/17 CN 20821

T.S. No.: 2017-00164-CA A.P.N.: 135-072-64-00 Property Address: 22244 Crestline Road, Palomar Mountain, CA 92060 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/12/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: David D. Ross, a Married Man, as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/22/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0717611 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 11/03/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 202,049.63 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 22244 Crestline Road, Palomar Mountain, CA 92060 A.P.N.: 135-072-64-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 202,049.63. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-00164-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 25, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 10/06/17, 10/13/17, 10/20/17 CN 20821

T.S. No.: 2014-07890-CA A.P.N.:190-180-12-00 Property Address: 26335 Engelmann Road, Valley Center, CA 92082-7360 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/13/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Adrian Costilla and Irene Costilla, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 04/24/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0275536 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 11/01/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 1,180,340.50 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 26335 Engelmann Road, Valley Center, CA 92082-7360 A.P.N.: 190-180-12-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 1,180,340.50. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2014-07890-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 22, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 10/06/17, 10/13/17, 10/20/17 CN 20820

T.S. No. 058559-CA APN: 167-330-35-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/28/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 11/6/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/3/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-0728739, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JAMES B. HINKLE, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2811 VIA TOPACIO CARLSBAD, CA 92008 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $316,930.90 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 058559-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 901059 10/06/17, 10/13/17, 10/20/17 CN 20819

T.S. No. 15-1307-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/25/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: IRAJ AFKARIAN, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 3/7/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0155274 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2921 RANCHO RIO CHICO CARLSBAD CA 92009 A.P.N.: 222-611-12-00 Date of Sale: 11/2/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,155,602.25, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 15-1307-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 9/21/2017 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: 916-939-0772 www.nationwideposting.com Sindy Clements, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0317091 To: COAST NEWS 10/06/2017, 10/13/2017, 10/20/2017 CN 20818

APN: 158-312-23-00 TS No: CA08000618-15-1 TO No: 120203655 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED August 22, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 30, 2017 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on August 26, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0739561, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by MATTHEW D. INGRAM AND WANDA FORD INGRAM, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS , as Trustor(s), in favor of JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 791 VALLEY CREST DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $569,048.37 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000618-15-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 20, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000618-15-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 34474, Pub Dates: 10/06/2017, 10/13/2017, 10/20/2017, THE COAST NEWS CN 20817

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-773146-AB Order No.: 730-1705542-70 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/6/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): G. Robert P. Valdez and Myrna K. Valdez, husband and wife, as community property Recorded: 9/12/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0648436 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/6/2017 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $293,684.72 The purported property address is: 535 SOUTH BARNWELL STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. Parcel 1: That portion of the Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 19, Township 11 South, Range 4 West, San Bernardino Base and Meridian, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Official Plat hereof more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of said Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter; thence along the Northerly line of said Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter and the Southerly line of Corto Street as the same is described in Deed to the City of Oceanside for street purposes, recorded in Book 1723, Page 363 of Deeds, records of said San Diego County, South 89 degrees 59’ 20” East 498.19 feet to the beginning of a tangent curve concave to the South, having a radius of 604.92 feet, said point being on the Southwesterly line of Barnwell Street as the same is described in Deed to the City of Oceanside for street purposes recorded in Book 1724, Page 274 of Deeds, records of said San Diego County; thence along said Southwesterly line of Barnwell Street Southeasterly along said curve through a central angle of 15 degrees 39’ 20” for an ac length of 165.28 feet; thence continuing along said Southwesterly line of Barnwell Street, South 74 degrees 20’ 00” East 260.32 feet to the beginning of a tangent curve concave to the Southwest having a radius of 738.94 feet; thence Easterly along the arc of said curve 99.46 feet to the most Northerly corner of said land described in Deed to Henry Rubidoux, et ux, recorded July 14, 1958 in Book 7163, Page 404 Official Records; thence South 15 degrees 39’ 45” West record South 15 degrees 40’ 00” West along the Northwesterly line thereof 93.25 feet to a corner in the boundary of land described in Deed to George F. Young, et ux, recorded November 12, 1952 in Book 4651, Page 532 Official Records; thence along said boundary of said Young’s Land North 74 degrees 20’ 00” West 100.25 feet record 100.00 feet to an angle point therein South 60 degrees 59’ 30” West 138.22 feet-record 128.08 feet to an angle point therein being the true point of beginning; thence continuing along said boundary South 29 degrees 00’ 30” East 142.98 feet to a line which is parallel with and distant 125.00 feet Northwesterly of measured at right angles to the Northwesterly line of said land described in said Deed to the City of Oceanside; thence along said parallel line North 60 degrees 59’ 30” East 91 feet to the most Southerly corner of land described in Deed to Walter Paul Breza, et ux, recorded August 9, 1963 as Instrument No. 140383 Official Records; thence along the Westerly line of said land the prolongation thereof North 29 degrees 00’ 30” West, 142.98 feet to the Northerly boundary of said Young’s Land; thence along said Northerly boundary South 60 degrees 59’ 30” West 91 feet to the true point of beginning. Parcel 2: An easement for road and public utility purposes over, under upon and across a strip of land 20.00 feet of even width, located within the Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of said Section 19, said strip of land lying 20.00 feet Northerly of and immediately adjoining the following described line: Beginning at the Southeast corner of the property described in Parcel 1 above; thence along the Easterly prolongation of the Southerly line of said property, North 60 degrees 59’ 30” East 150.03 feet to a point which is distant along said Easterly prolongation 241.03 feet from the Southwest corner of the property described in Parcel 1 above; thence North 30 degrees 40’ East 96.57 feet to the Northeasterly line of said Rubidoux’s Land. Assessor’s Parcel No.: 149-160-28-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-773146-AB . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-773146-AB IDSPub #0131857 10/6/2017 10/13/2017 10/20/2017 CN 20816

T.S. No. 057342-CA APN: 165-362-26-43 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/9/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/30/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/16/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-1077935, and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 07/22/2014, as Instrument 2014-0306646, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: FELIX A. BERRY, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3529 PASEO DE ELENITA #183 OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $316,981.36 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 057342-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 900515 09/29/17, 10/06/17, 10/13/17 CN 20777

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-669164-RY Order No.: 150118840-CA-VOI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/17/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): JEFFREY L POWELL, A SINGLE MAN Recorded: 1/23/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0049046 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/23/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $956,833.86 The purported property address is: 1610 OLMEDA STREET, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 259-330-27-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-669164-RY . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-669164-RY IDSPub #0131847 9/29/2017 10/6/2017 10/13/2017 CN 20776

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 132525 Title No. 730-1704121-70 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 04/21/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/20/2017 at 10:30 AM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 04/27/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0297254 and Modified by Modification Recorded 8/19/2011 by Instrument No. 2011-0427977, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of California, executed by Maribel Rivera, a Married Woman, as Her Sole and Separate Property, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 224-180-38-00. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 989 Carmen Court, San Marcos, CA 92069. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $497,392.05. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 9/18/2017 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 41689 ENTERPRISE CIRCLE NORTH, STE. 228, TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200. FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 758-8052. The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758-8052 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site -www.homesearch.com- for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 132525. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4633476 09/29/2017, 10/06/2017, 10/13/2017 CN 20775

APN: 167-480-18-04 TS No: CA01000107-17 TO No: 95311483 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST AND ABSOLUTE ASSIGNMENT OF RENTS DATED June 12, 2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, Special Default Services, Inc., as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust And Absolute Assignment of Rents Recorded on June 24, 2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0394293 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by STEPHEN & DANA SHELLEY, as Trustor(s), in favor of AMERICAN CONTRACTORS INDEMNITY COMPANY as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: A CONDOMINIUM COMPOSED OF: PARCEL 1: AN UNDIVIDED 1/56TH FRACTIONAL INTEREST AS TENANT IN COMMON IN AND TO LOTS 11, 12 AND 13 OF CARLSBAD TRACT 82-16, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 10860, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, ON FEBRUARY 28, 1984; EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE FOLLOWING: ALL UNITS SHOWN UPON THE VILLAS OF CALAVERA HILLS – PHASE I CONDOMINIUM PLAN RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, ON AUGUST 8, 1984, AS DOCUMENT NO. 84-302547 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. AND ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM: THE RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF ALL THOSE AREAS DESIGNED AS EXCLUSIVE USE AREAS SHOWN UPON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN REFERRED TO ABOVE. PARCEL 2: UNIT NO. 4, AS SHOWN UPON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN REFERRED TO ABOVE. PARCEL 3: THE EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO USE, POSSESSION AND OCCUPANCY OF THOSE PORTIONS OF PARCEL 1 DESCRIBED ABOVE WHICH ARE DESIGNATED ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN REFERRED TO AS EXCLUSIVE USE AREAS BEARING THE SAME NUMBER AS THE UNIT DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 2 ABOVE, WHICH RIGHT IS APPURTENANT TO PARCELS 1 AND 2 ABOVE DESCRIBED. PARCEL 4: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND RECREATIONAL USE, ON, OVER AND UNDER THE COMMON AREA OF PHASE 2 THROUGH 5, RESPECTIVELY, WHICH EASEMENT IS APPU RTENANT TO PARCELS 1, 2 AND 3 DESCRIBED ABOVE.PARCEL 5: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT ON AND OVER THAT CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOT 17 OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 82-16, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 10860, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, ON FEBRUARY 28, 1984, FOR ACCESS, USE, OCCUPANCY, ENJOYMENT INGRESS AND EGRESS OF THE AMENITIES LOCATED THEREON, SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREINAFTER MADE. THIS EASEMENT IS APPURTENANT TO PARCELS 1 AND 2 ABOVE DESCRIBED. LOT 17 DESCRIBED HEREIN IS FOR THE USE OF OWNERS OF CONDOMINIUMS WHICH ARE SUBJECT TO THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREINAFTER MADE, AND IS NOT FOR THE USE OF THE GENERAL PUBLIC. PARCEL 6: ONE CLASS A MEMBERSHIP IN THE VILLAS OF CALAVERA HILLS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT BENEFIT CORPORATION, HEREINAFTER CALLED THE “ASSOCIATION.” The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3534 RIDGEWOOD WAY, CARLSBAD, CA 92010. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Promissory Note And/Or Payment Contract secured by said Deed of Trust And Absolute Assignment of Rents, with interest thereon, as provided in said Promissory Note And/Or Payment Contract, advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust And Absolute Assignment of Rents, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust And Absolute Assignment of Rents. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $63,781.18 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Special Default Services, Inc. or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA01000107-17. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 19, 2017 Special Default Services, Inc. TS No. CA01000107-17 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 (949) 225-5945 TDD: 866-660-4288 Lisa Welch, Trustee Sales Officer SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 SPECIAL DEFAULT SERVICES, INC. MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.ISL Number 34373, Pub Dates: 09/22/2017, 09/29/2017, 10/06/2017, THE COAST NEWS CN 20774

T.S. No. 038626-CA APN: 157-402-08-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/18/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/16/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/24/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-0605321, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: KELLEY S. CASTLEBERRY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4597 MARDI GRAS STREET OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $435,636.71 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 038626-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 899965 09/22/17, 09/29/17, 10/06/17 CN 20750

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-699346-RY Order No.: 160008963-CA-VOI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/30/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): RAJA CHINNA OGIRALA, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 11/8/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0796235 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/16/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $559,355.17 The purported property address is: 6675 PASEO DEL NORTE #A, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 214-300-05-05 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-699346-RY . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-699346-RY IDSPub #0131551 9/22/2017 9/29/2017 10/6/2017 CN 20749

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-12-531748-VF Order No.: 120342581-CA-BFI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/10/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): EDMUND J JIMENEZ AND DONNA S JIMENEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 7/17/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0500677 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/16/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $767,647.06 The purported property address is: 1065 BOULDER PLACE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 122-561-51-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-12-531748-VF . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-12-531748-VF IDSPub #0131545 9/22/2017 9/29/2017 10/6/2017 CN 20748

AFC-1084 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 10/13/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 86688 S7407151S CSR30304CO 303 ODD 04 211-010-94-00 RODNEY HAYES AND LISA HAYES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 10/03/2008 10/03/2008 2008-0521654 6/12/2017 2017-0261191 $17000.42 86689 S1001181S CSR11622CE 116 EVEN 22 211-010-94-00 NEAL CONTRERAS AND PRECILA CONTRERAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 06/24/2010 06/24/2010 2010-0316807 6/12/2017 2017-0261191 $10269.39 86690 S7428151S CSR 22111CE 221 EVEN 11 211-010-94-00 JOSE GUADALUPE ENRIQUEZ JR. A(N) SINGLE MAN AND REBECCA YVETTE ORTEGA A (N)SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 10/10/2008 10/10/2008 2008-0532340 6/12/2017 2017-0261191 $10181.18 86692 B0412405C MCS 11508CE 115 EVEN 08 211-010-94-00 EMILIANO R. MORENO AND NERVI E. MORENO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/15/2013 08/15/2013 2013-0511871 6/12/2017 2017-0261191 $14865.11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 9/13/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 FOR SALES PLEASE CALL 800-234-6222 EXT 147 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 09/22/17, 09/29/17, 10/06/17 CN 20747

Afc-1083 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 10/13/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 82136 Y7070469K GPO27640BZ 276 ANNUAL 40 211-022-28-00 ENRIQUE GARCIA AND LAURA P. GARCIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/20/2009 07/10/2009 2009-0378921 10/5/2016 2016 532718 $12229.36 86672 Y7261519K GPO 25043AO 2504 ODD 43 211-022-28-00 LYDIA P. JOHNSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 03/10/2010 03/25/2010 2010-0147444 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $16469.62 86673 A5643007A HGP 28401CZ 284 EVERY 01 211-022-28-00 JAMES A. ARNDT A WIDOWER ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 01/02/2009 01/16/2009 2009-0021216 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $29718.84 86674 Y7261849K GPO 17550AZ 175 EVERY 50 211-022-28-00 CHEROKEE DECRUZ A( N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 03/10/2010 06/10/2010 2010-0290102 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $27735.42 86675 A5699007A HGP 17842AO 178 ODD 42 211-022-28-00 SERGIO SAN ELIAS AND PATRICIA SAN ELIAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 01/31/2010 02/11/2010 2010-0070614 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $26961.32 86676 A5888007A AGP 29352CO 293 ODD 52 211-022-28-00 ALELI S. LEE A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 12/16/2010 12/29/2010 2010-0722248 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $23987.29 86678 A5782007A AGP 24638BZ 246 EACH 38 211-022-28-00 ALFRED A. MAGPAYO AND HEATHER E. MAGPAYO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP NATIONAL BANK OF ARIZONA NA 08/08/2010 08/19/2010 2010-0429542 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $20070.42 86679 B0476275C MGP 18145CO 181 ODD 45 211-022-28-00 DANIEL C. MORENO AND TONYA L. MORENO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/22/2016 11/10/2016 2016-0613181 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $17642.53 86680 Y7262169K GPP 17938AO 179 ODD 38 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL L. RUSSELL A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY NATIONAL BANK OF ARIZONA NA 07/17/2010 08/05/2010 2010-0399031 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $23355.43 86681 Y7104469K GPP 19118AE 191 EVEN 18 211-022-28-00 MARTIN B. GILCHRIST AND DANA K. GILCHRIST HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 08/02/2009 08/21/2009 2009-0469623 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $23805.57 86682 Y7262009K GPP 29813AZ 298 EACH 13 211-022-28-00 LISA COLE BEUTNAGEL A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY NATIONAL BANK OF ARIZONA NA 06/17/2010 07/08/2010 2010-0341531 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $12096.31 86684 Y1703469A GPP 39718AE 397 EVEN 18 211-022-28-00 JAMES D. WALTERS AND LATRICE D. WALTERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 11/13/2004 11/23/2004 2004-1112225 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $19696.21 86685 B0478755S MGP 29652CO 296 ODD 52 211-022-28-00 KENNETH CRAWFORD II A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2016 01/05/2017 2017-0005723 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $27489.71 86686 A5836007A AGP 39902AE 399 EVEN 02 211-022-28-00 PHILIP FITZGERALD WIGFALL AND MICHELLE MARIE WIGFALL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 11/12/2010 11/12/2010 2010-0619790 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $18195.43 86687 A5842007A AGP 28639AO 286 ODD 39 211-022-28-00 ROBERT M. PEREZ AND ROSEMARY BLANCO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CAPITAL SOURCE BANK A CALIFORNIA INDUSTRIAL BANK 11/23/2010 11/23/2010 2010-0645898 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $14658.11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 9/13/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 FOR SALES PLEASE CALL 800-2234-6222 EXT 147 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 09/22/17, 09/29/17, 10/06/17 CN 20746

AFC-1082 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 10/13/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 85505 B0406525H 691141A1Z 6911 Float/Float Annual 41A1Z 211-130-07-00 WILLIAM G. MILLER AND REGINA L. MILLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/10/2013 04/25/2013 2013-0258953 3/24/2017 2017-0133683 $18763.11 86662 B0472525H GMP 652224D1O 211-131-13-00 THEODORE BAUER A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/21/2016 09/08/2016 2016-04670000 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $26035.62 86664 B0464145C GMO 503349BZ 211-130-02-00 SAMANTHA K. GUZMAN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/18/2016 04/28/2016 2016-0198821 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $34349.59 86665 B0437825C GMP 541333BZ 211-130-03-00 BRIAN F. CARRILLO AND ASHLEY S. GALVEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/21/2014 12/04/2014 2014-0530670 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $16412.71 86666 B0429455L GMO 703145BZ 211-131-10-00 THOMAS J. FACER II AND KRISTINA R. FACER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS LIBERTY BANK A CONNECTICUT NONSTOCK MUTUAL SAVINGS BANK 05/19/2014 06/05/2014 2014-0231489 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $30909.21 86667 B0451325L GMO 513401BZ 211-130-02-00 DARRYL HERRON MORROW AND JOAN M. MORROW HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS LIBERTY BANK A CONNECTICUT NONSTOCK MUTUAL SAVINGS BANK 08/03/2015 09/04/2015 2015-0467500 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $28353.30 86669 B0464155C GMP 541643DO 211-130-03-00 MARVA MARSHALL BUTLER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/18/2016 04/28/2016 2016-0198621 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $16261.91 86670 B0463835H GMP 681437A1E 211-131-07-00 TED J. JANUSE AND JAIME R. JANUSE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/03/2016 04/21/2016 2016-0185609 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $32804.94 86671 B0463185H GMP 663403BZ 211-131-13-00 ADRIAN M. JORDAN AND ALIA A. AL-TAYYIB HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/23/2016 04/07/2016 2016-0158285 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $28960.84 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 9/13/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 FOR SALES PLEASE CALL 800-234-6222 EXT 147 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 09/22/17, 09/29/17, 10/06/17 CN 20745

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00016099-CL-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): MARIO A. CLAYBON, an individual, and DOES 1 through 10. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): RELIANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION, a California corporation dba GOLD ACCEPTANCE. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego County Superior Court, Hall of Justice 330 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92110 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): James S. Sifers MADISON HARBOR ALC 1770 Mitchell North Irvine CA 92614 Telephone: 949.756.9050 Date: (Fecha), 05/04/17 Clerk, by (Secretario) V. Bahena, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/17 CN 20833

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Orbit U-Store, 437 W. San Marcos Blvd., San Marcos, CA, 92069 (phone 760-744-5800) will sell by competitive bidding on Nov. 1, 2017 at 12:30 PM. Payment in CASH ONLY. Property to be sold at above address as follows: Sofa, rugs, Radio, electronics, shelves, appliances, household & decorative goods, personal items, boxes, luggage belonging to the following: Unit Name 227 Rugwell, Tamera 662 Clemens, Kenny 726 Lopez, Azucena Auction held by West Coast Auctions, Lic. A2292 760-724-0423 10/06/17, 10/13/17 CN 20827

NOTICE OF NONDISCRIMINATORY POLICY AS TO STUDENTS Waldorf In North Coastal, Inc. dba Sanderling Waldorf School, located at 3796 Valley St. Carlsbad, CA 92008 (760) 635-3747 now enrolling parent-child, nursery and kindergarten programs, is a non-profit Waldorf school, admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. Sanderling Waldorf School does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs. Sanderling Waldorf School, 2585 Business Park Drive, Vista, CA 92081 (760) 635-3747 10/06/17 CN 20826

NOTICE OF NONDISCRIMINATORY POLICY AS TO STUDENTS Waldorf In North Coastal, Inc. dba Sanderling Waldorf School, located at 2585 Business Park Drive, Vista, CA 92081 (760) 635-3747 now enrolling 1st through 8th grade programs, is a non-profit Waldorf school, admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. Sanderling Waldorf School does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs. Sanderling Waldorf School, 2585 Business Park Drive, Vista, CA 92081 (760) 635-3747 10/06/17 CN 20825

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARGARET SALAZAR ARANGO Case # 37-2017-00025483-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Margaret Salazar Arango. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Paul Stracqualursi in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Paul Stracqualursi be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Nov 21, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Julie A. Cardin 1015 Chestnut Ave #G2 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.434.1040 10/06/17, 10/13/17, 10/20/17 CN 20823

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A public lien sale will be held at the hour of 12:30 pm on October, 11th 2017 at Oceanside RV And Self Storage, 444 Edgehill Lane Oceanside, CA. The following personal property items (Misc., Household goods, furniture, tools, equipment,) will be sold as follows:

Name Unit

Richard Vosper 8

Charles Lawrence 96

Aaron Baldwin 91

Rogelio Ramirez 133A

American Auction Service FS8632014 09/29/17, 10/06/17 CN 20788

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017 Filed Sep 08, 2017 by J. Montano, Deputy TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Grace Sarion Williams filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Grace Sarion Williams changed to proposed name: Grace Rabanes Williams. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 27, 2017 at 8:30 AM Dept. 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Sep 08, 2017 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20785

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00031499-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Molly Marie Mauldin filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Molly Marie Mauldin; change to proposed name: Molly Marie Milioni. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 14, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 22, 2017 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20784

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00017350-CU-PO-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): PATRICIA ANN WALSH; ACP RANCHO DEL ORO, LLC; OPTIO PROPERTY MANAGERS, LLC AND DOES 1-10. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): PATRICK RYAN WHITE NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, North County Regional Center, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Laurence F. Haines, Esq. 139 E. Third Ave. #108 Escondido CA 92025 Telephone: 760.741.4529 Date: (Fecha), 05/15/17 Clerk (Secretario), by E. Fernandez, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20783

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PATRICIA MAY JOHNSON Case # 37-2017-00028219-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Patricia May Johnson. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Rustin O. Johnson in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Rustin O. Johnson be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Nov 14, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V.L. Campo, Esq. 410 S Melrose Dr #201 Vista CA 92081-6623 Telephone: 760.639.1680 09/29/17, 10/06/17, 10/13/17 CN 20780

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROSA B. ISKIN Case # 37-2017-00034300-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Rosa B. Iskin. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Eric Anthony Iskin in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Eric Anthony Iskin be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Nov 16, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Thomas S. Engel, ESQ. (CA#105659) Engel & Miller 964 Fifth Ave #400 San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.544.1415 09/22/17, 09/29/17, 10/06/17 CN 20751

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00033333-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Joan McGee Qualls filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Joan McGee Qualls; change to proposed name: Joan Elsa McGee Qualls. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 31, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 11, 2017 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20728

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9024293 Filed: Sep 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cici Artemisia. Located at: 1726 S Clementine St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cynthia Porter Groupe´, 1726 S Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cynthia Porter Groupe´, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20832

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9024279 Filed: Sep 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hawna Home Improvements; B. HHI. Located at: 370 Carmel Creeper Pl., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jason Daniel Williams, 370 Carmel Creeper Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Daniel Williams, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20831

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023527 Filed: Sep 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Happy Hopping Bartending. Located at: 732 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Theresa Lynn Bryan – Penhasi, 732 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/16 S/Theresa Lynn Bryan – Penhasi, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20830

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9024177 Filed: Sep 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IShop. Located at: 5514 Lipizzaner Circle, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Patrice Ann Douglas, 5514 Lipizzaner Circle, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patrice Ann Douglas, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20829

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023951 Filed: Sep 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Bid Floors. Located at: 725 Avenida Leon, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Terence John Chancellor-Maddison, 725 Avenida Leon, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/23/17 S/Terence John Chancellor-Maddison, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/17 CN 20828

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023566 Filed: Sep 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Equity Realty; B. Equity Real Estate and Development. Located at: 750 B St. #3300, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mirk Law Group Inc., 750 B St. #3300, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/16/12 S/Sasan Mirkarimi, Esq., 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20815

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023567 Filed: Sep 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Equity Realty; B. Equity Real Estate and Development. Located at: 750 B St. #3300, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Equity Legal LLP, 750 B St. #3300, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/16 S/Luiey Haddad, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20814

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023587 Filed: Sep 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IFLY Oceanside. Located at: 3178 Vista Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 826 Orange Ave. #466, Coronado CA 92118. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. T Brook Inc., 3178 Vista Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/11/17 S/Robert Blomsness, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20813

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023844 Filed: Sep 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Provision Print Works. Located at: 4025 Canario St. #143, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael A Anderson Jr., 4025 Canario St. #143, Carlsbad CA 92008; Miriam N Anderson, 4025 Canario St. #143, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael A Anderson Jr., 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20812

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022425 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Pool PH.D. Located at: 1518 Vivaldi St., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Liquid Art Enterprises Inc., 1518 Vivaldi St., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/18/05 S/Carl Henry Boucher, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022249 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Armenian Picker. Located at: 11553 W Brookview Dr., Grass Valley CA Nevada 95945. Mailing Address: 4414 Country Club Ln., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Harry Minasian, 11553 W Brookview Dr., Grass Valley CA 95945. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/06/17 S/James Harry Minasian, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20810

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023797 Filed: Sep 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rider Federation. Located at: 2710 Via Plato, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlos Cota Matthews, 2710 Via Plato, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/21/17 S/Carlos Cota Matthews, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20809

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023319 Filed: Sep 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amarin Thai Cuisine; B. Nok Thai Corp. Located at: 3843 Richmond St., San Diego CA San Diego 92103. Mailing Address: 11364 Avenger Rd., San Diego CA 92126. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nok Thai Corp., 11364 Avenger Rd., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/04/00 S/Art Patipan Paktipatt, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20808

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023311 Filed: Sep 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Opportunity27; B. Opportunity27.org; C. OPP27-Thailand. Located at: 6540 Reflection Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92124. Mailing Address: 9011 Mira Mesa Blvd #211, San Diego CA 92126. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Opportunity27 K.E.S. Inc., 6540 Reflection Dr. #1209, San Diego CA 92124. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/17 S/Art Patipan Paktipatt, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20807

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023373 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fro Yo by the Sea. Located at: 1740 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Yogurt Chicks LLC – Marne Moore (CEO), 1740 S El Camino Real #J201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/31/17 S/Marne Moore, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20806

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023315 Filed: Sep 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Siam Nara. Located at: 8993 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: 11364 avenger Rd., San Diego CA 92126. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 20/20 Gourmet Inc., 11364 Avenger Rd., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/10 S/Art Patipan Paktipatt, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20805

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023389 Filed: Sep 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Concrete Innovations. Located at: 2000 East 8th St., National City CA San Diego 91950. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rodrigo Ezequiel Vega, 2000 East 8th St., National City CA 91950. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/18/17 S/Rodrigo E Vega, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20804

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023722 Filed: Sep 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Logix Services. Located at: 13025 Candela Pl., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. OutLogix Inc., 13025 Candela Pl., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stevo Vuletic, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20803

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023642 Filed: Sep 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Family Counseling. Located at: 4401 Manchester Ave. #204, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniel McGrath, Marriage and Family Therapist, Professional Corporation, 4401 Manchester Ave. #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel McGrath, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20802

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023489 Filed: Sep 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crest Homes. Located at: 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. On the Level General Contractors Inc., 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/97 S/John DL Arendsen, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20801

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023592 Filed: Sep 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Compass North. Located at: 1991 Village Park Way #2K, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Marie Lanzetta, 1839 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/17 S/Lisa Marie Lanzetta, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20800

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023908 Filed: Sep 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ANYBoard; B. ANYBoard Clothing. Located at: 1221 Corte Zafiro, San Marcos CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oliver Mendiola Ocampo, 1221 Corte Zafiro, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Oliver Mendiola Ocampo, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20799

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023955 Filed: Sep 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pinkberry – La Jolla. Located at: Kiosk #9070 Westfield Mall (UTC), La Jolla CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: 4307 La Jolla Village Dr., San Diego CA 92122. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JSN Ventures LLC, 5423 Caminito Bayo, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jamal Naboulsi, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20798

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022247 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Mermaids, B. 4Mermaids; C. Wind n Sea Apparel. Located at: 636 San Shell Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wendy J Pierce, 636 Sand Shell Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/17 S/Wendy J Pierce, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20797

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023296 Filed: Sep 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Embroidery Image. Located at: 110 S Citrus Ave. #B, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. G & F Embroidery Inc., 110 S Citrus Ave. #B, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/11/17 S/Fabiola Cornejo Plata, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20796

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023236 Filed: Sep 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Roberts & Son Pool Service and Repair. Located at: 28129 N Lake Wohlford Rd., Valley Center CA San Diego 92082. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Troy Allen Roberts, 28129 N Lake Wohlford Rd., Valley Center CA 92082; 2. Dawn Marie Roberts, 28129 N Lake Wohlford Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Troy Allen Roberts, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20772

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023241 Filed: Sep 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Properties California Realty. Located at: 1905 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ricardo Goldman, 1905 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ricardo Goldman, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20771

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022732 Filed: Sep 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simply Nordic Interiors. Located at: 20744 Elfin Forest Rd., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lotta Marie-Louise Goodman, 20744 Elfin Forest Rd., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/17 S/Lotta Marie-Louise Goodman, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20770

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023005 Filed: Sep 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nihon Seimen. Located at: 3750 Oceanic Way #403, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shinoda LLC, 3750 Oceanic Way #403, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/09/09 S/Mary Shinoda, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20769

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022613 Filed: Sep 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mantra Roofing and Construction. Located at: 6847 Urubu St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chris Allen Ekkelboom, 6847 Urubu St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chris Allen Ekkelboom, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20768

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022964 Filed: Sep 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. I.V. League Medical. Located at: 7068 Via Guadalupe, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: PO Box 7192, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Palomar Medical LLC, 7068 Via Guadalupe, Rancho Sana Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/14/17 S/Richard R Rice, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20767

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022704 Filed: Sep 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Great Western Mortgage; B. Lambda Containers. Located at: 2029 Shadytree Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William Edward Taylor, 2029 Shadytree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/00 S/William Edward Taylor, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20766

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022790 Filed: Sep 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. D. Ervin Design. Located at: 3220 Shadowtree Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniel Ervin, 3220 Shadowtree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Ervin, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20765

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022207 Filed: Sep 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casa de Ida. Located at: 646 Valley #A, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bluebird 646 Investments LLC, 646 Valley #A, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/17 S/Pollie Gautsch, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20764

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023383 Filed: Sep 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DBKO Design+Build. Located at: 1480 Broadway #2619, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. EVR Design+Build, 1480 Broadway #2619, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Tamaccio, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20763

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023191 Filed: Sep 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Finley Fin Systems. Located at: 1156 Monte Vista Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Larry Hawes, 1156 Monte Visa Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Larry Hawes, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20762

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023359 Filed: Sep 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Urban Succulent. Located at: 2043 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North County Consulting Inc., 2043 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/08/14 S/Kelly Allison, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20761

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022670 Filed: Sep 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Urban Succulent. Located at: 1301 Panorama Ridge Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chad Philip Ryan, 1301 Panorama Ridge Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/10/17 S/Chad Philip Ryan, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20760

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023288 Filed: Sep 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Air Lou Lou. Located at: 2182 Foothill, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 1755 Elevado, Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mary Lou Bergeson, 2182 Foothill, Visa CA 92084; 2. John C Feehan, 155 Elevado, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John C Feehan, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20759

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023481 Filed: Sep 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marketing Made Simple. Located at: 1909 Cassia Rd. #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jana Lynn Lee, 1909 Cassia Rd. #100, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/19/17 S/Jana Lynn Lee, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20758

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022419 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Transmission Teddy. Located at: 322 Rios Ave, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Carl Jones, 322 Rios Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/00 S/Robert Carl Jones, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20743

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022303 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tellechea Landscape Care. Located at: 1804 Debra Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paul Felizardo Tellechea, 1804 Debra Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/17 S/Paul Felizardo Tellechea, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20742

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022381 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Social Edge. Located at: 5857 Owens Ave. #317, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Crystal Media LLC, 5857 Owens Ave. #317, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/17 S/Crystal Vilkaitis, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20741

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022406 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Properties California Style. Located at: 1905 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ricardo Goldman, 1905 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA 92024, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ricardo Goldmam, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20740

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022340 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gabriel Gavin. Located at: 162 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #B20, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 7184 Pintail Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stainless Corporation, 162 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #B20, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Martha Gabriel Gavin, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20739

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022380 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ethos Apparel; B. Ethos Gym. Located at: 7863 Grado Cipreso, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William Hunt, 7863 Grado Cipreso, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William Hunt, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20738

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020921 Filed: Aug 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Equity Realty; B. Equity Real Estate and Development. Located at: 750 B St. #3300, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Haddad Law Firm APC, 750 B St. #3300, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/12 S/Luiey G Haddad, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20737

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022333 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Days Inn; B. Carlsbad Days Inn; C. Days Inn Carlsbad. Located at: 3700 Pio Pico Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 4 S Enterprises LLC, 3700 Pio Pico Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/97 S/Shasikant Patel, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20736

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022043 Filed: Sep 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Daniel Considine Enterprises. Located at: 172 W Glaucus St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniel Joseph Considine, 172 W Glaucus St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/17 S/Daniel Joseph Considine, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20735

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022390 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Birch Creative Group. Located at: 2030 S Tremont St. #12, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joel Nathanael Ressel, 2030 S Tremont St. #12, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/16 S/Joel Nathanael Ressel, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021556 Filed: Aug 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Benjamin Asher Productions. Located at: 2308 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Benjamin Asher LLC, 2308 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/17 S/Benjamin Ostrove, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20733

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022141 Filed: Sep 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alegre Construction. Located at: 2107 Via Sonora, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fernando Sandoval, 2107 Via Sonora, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/05/17 S/Fernando Sandoval, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20732

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022311 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Agape Motor Sports. Located at: 1837 S Myers #7, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jason Christopher Brown, 1837 S Myers #7, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Christopher Brown, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20731

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019983 Filed: Aug 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R & C Innovation. Located at: 12520 Heatherton Ct. #1, San Diego CA San Diego 92128. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chad Michael Hodges, 12520 Heatherton St. #1, San Diego CA 92128; B Roberta Eleonora Hodges, 12520 Heatherton St. #1, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chad Michael Hodges, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20730

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022312 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SRH Motors. Located at: 1837 S Myers #5, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. S.R. Hill Consulting, 1837 S Myers #5, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephen Hilliard, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20729