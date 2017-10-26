Fire damages showroom, warehouse in Escondido

ESCONDIDO — An early-morning fire today in Escondido damaged the showroom and warehouse at a granite countertop installation and remodeling business, authorities said.

Escondido firefighters were dispatched at 2:16 a.m. to the 900 block of West Washington Avenue, where they found smoke coming from the business Granite Transformations for Kitchens and Baths, Escondido Battalion Chief Mike Bertrand said.

The first crews on scene requested an upgraded response, and crews from San Marcos Fire responded to assist, Bertrand said. A total of five engines and two trucks from both departments helped battle the flames.

“Crews made access to the building and due to aggressive action were able to contain and control the fire in one hour,” Bertrand said. “The showroom sustained moderate smoke and fire damage and the warehouse sustained minor smoke damage.”

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze, the cause of which remained under investigation, Bertrand said.