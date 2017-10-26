City manager receives 3 percent raise

SOLANA BEACH — Council members at the Oct. 11 meeting unanimously approved a 3 percent raise for City Manager Greg Wade, bringing his annual salary to $207,000.

The increase is retroactive to July 1. He also received a $2,000 bump to his $10,000 annual deferred compensation.

From a field of 120 applicants during two recruitment efforts, Wade was hired in May 2015 with a three-year contract that provides for a yearly performance and compensation review.

He was initially paid $198,000 and given a $5,400 annual car allowance. Last year he received a 1.5 percent pay hike, which brought his salary to $200,970.

Council members Dave Zito and Jewel Edson, who made up a subcommittee that evaluated Wade’s performance, suggested the increases.

“I think that this recommendation is well-warranted,” Zito said. “The city manager’s been doing a really good job in the time that he’s been with us and the work that he’s been doing is greatly appreciated by this council.

“Not only does he work incredibly long hours but he actually is getting productive results,” he added.

During Wade’s tenure the city became the first in the county to implement a community choice aggregation program and began preliminary work to build a skate park and replace the aging lifeguard station at Fletcher Cove.

With Wade’s contract set to expire in 2018, Zito recommended — and his colleagues agreed — to remove the term limit.