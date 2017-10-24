Sheriff: Men try to lure child into vehicle in Solana Beach

SOLANA BEACH – Authorities today asked the public for help in identifying a pair of men who tried to lure several children into a car last week in a coastal North County neighborhood.

One of the victims, a 13-year-old boy, was walking home from Earl Warren Middle School in Solana Beach when the two strangers pulled up near him in an unwashed blue newer-model Chevrolet sedan about 3 p.m. Thursday, according to sheriff’s officials.

The passenger in the car addressed the boy, asking him if he wanted to get in, Sgt. Joe Tomaiko said. The student ignored him and kept walking. As he left, the youth heard the pair ask other nearby children the same question.

“The two men did not exit the vehicle, and the boy did not witness any children getting into their car,” Tomaiko said.

The student described the occupants of the vehicle as white men, one who looked to be in his late 20s and had curly brown hair, the other bald and appearing to be in his early 30s.

Anyone who might be able to help identify either of the two was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

“We would also like to remind parents and school officials to educate (children) of the proper way to handle similar situations and to (teach them to) remain vigilant while walking to or from school, or whenever they are out in public,” Tomaiko said.