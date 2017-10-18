Wildfires char more than 1,100 acres at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON — Two wildfires that have charred large swaths of open terrain in the northern reaches of Camp Pendleton this week continued to burn today, but were posing no structural threats.

As of daybreak, the larger of the two blazes, dubbed the Buffalo Fire, had blackened nearly 1,100 acres in the Whiskey Impact Area, a training ground east of San Onofre, according to base officials. The fire, which broke out Monday afternoon, was about 50 percent contained.

The so-called Llama Fire, meanwhile, was roughly 90 percent surrounded, authorities said. The blaze has spread over about 80 acres since erupting last weekend near the Camp Horno area of the northern San Diego County military installation.

It was unclear what sparked the fires.