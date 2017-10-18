Breathe new life into outdated furniture

OCEANSIDE — Furnishing your home can be an expensive proposition, and finding the perfect furniture can be exhausting. The process can be a little less painful for your wallet and gentler on the environment by repurposing pieces you already own. A timeworn, forgotten item can be easily turned into a custom showpiece.

At Eclectic Vintage Design, outdated furniture is re-imagined and transformed. They will custom paint your beloved, but dated, furniture you have collected or inherited and help you fit it into the style of your home.

On trend today is repurposing furniture in a variety of ways, looking beyond the item’s current sad state and imagining what it could be. In smaller spaces, there are a variety of ways to be creative with storage solutions, combining function with aesthetics. An old sideboard becomes a bathroom vanity, a vintage chest turns into a coffee table, or Grandma’s dated secretary transforms into a linen closet. Thrift or garage sale finds create a hip bar space or additional seating. The attraction of home furnishings of this kind is the nostalgic feeling of owning a piece of history. Rather than throwing out furniture because it is worn or damaged, it can be a “re-find,” one-of-a-kind statement piece with character and warmth.

Eclectic carries furniture paints, finishes and supplies to help the do-it-yourselfer breathe new life into their projects. They stock the Country Chic Paint line of products, which are certified by two independent labs to be low- to no-VOC, environmentally safe products, and have recently been certified safe for use on toys.

Classes are available to learn furniture painting basics, as well as more unique finishes. Painting parties are offered on demand. The paint may be used on a variety of surfaces with little or no prep or sanding, including wood, laminate, metal, glass, fabric and tile.

The store also offers a wide variety of furnishings in its 4,500-square-foot facility at 3320 Mission, Oceanside. From antique, vintage and gently used furniture, lamps and art, to gift ideas, new home decor, handcrafted jewelry, bath and body products, the shopper will find a unique inventory of quality items for sale.

Eclectic Vintage Design anchors the Valley Plaza Mall (San Luis Rey Valley), on the northwest corner of Mission and Foussat. Visit them Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call (760) 231-7899, visit online at www.eclecticvintagedesign.com, follow

them on Instagram, or like them on Facebook.