1 dead, 2 injured in Escondido car wreck

ESCONDIDO — One person was killed and two others were hurt in a two-car crash in Escondido, according to a police lieutenant.

The crash took place at 9:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of El Norte Parkway and Ash, according to Escondido police Lt. Mike Kearney.

A Saturn was heading east on El Norte Parkway at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and crossed into the westbound lanes where it slammed into a Toyota Yaris driven by a 23-year-old woman, who had one passenger in the car, Kearney said.

The Saturn driver suffered major injuries and died at the scene, Kearney said. The Toyota driver and her passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to Palomar Hospital by paramedics for treatment.

The name of the deceased driver was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no word yet on that driver’s gender or age.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in this crash.

The collision remained under investigation by police, Kearney added.