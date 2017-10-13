Residents escape Oceanside apartment fire

OCEANSIDE — Firefighters knocked down a blaze at an Oceanside apartment before it could spread to other units in the complex, but two cats died in the inferno, authorities said.

The first fire crew was dispatched to battle the blaze just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday and arrived at 3459 Paseo De Alicia to find heavy smoke coming from apartment 11, Oceanside Deputy Fire Chief Joe Ward said.

“They initiated an offensive interior attack inside unit 11 and found the kitchen fully involved with fire,” Ward said. “They teamed up with additional units and were able to extinguish the fire … within 20 minutes of the first unit’s arrival.”

Additional crews from Vista and Carlsbad helped the Oceanside Fire Department secure the complex and evacuate residents from the second and third floors, the deputy chief said. The quick response ensured the flames were confined to just one apartment.

Firefighters were able to save the family’s dog, but two cats were found dead from smoke inhalation under a bed, Ward said. No residents or firefighters sustained injuries.

Investigators did not know what sparked the blaze or have an initial damage estimate, though Ward said “all contents of the residence were heavily damaged” and the apartment itself “suffered heavy damage.”

