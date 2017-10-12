Runaway North County girl found safe in L.A. after nearly three months

REGION — A 15-year-olf Elfin Forest girl missing for nearly three months was found alive this week by Los Angeles police in Venice, according to the girl’s mother, Eveline Bustillos.

Seraphine “Sara” Bustillos ran away on July 22 after cutting through a screen in her bedroom window. She was reunited with her family on Oct. 11.

In August, her parents told The Coast News that their daughter may have left with someone she met online. Weeks later, the group Saved In America, which is made up of former Navy SEALS and other former foreign special forces, told the San Diego NBC affiliate that Bustillos was traveling at one point with an Oregon man who had been convicted of rape and molestation.

The Cal Advocates for the Missing, another organization dedicated to finding missing persons, announced Bustillos’s safe return on their Facebook page yesterday. LAPD officers Mike Putrah, Mike Ruiz and one other worked with the family for the past two-and-a-half weeks searching Venice to find Sera, Eveline Bustillos said.

“They were awesome,” Eveline Bustillos said in an email.

A Los Angeles police department spokesperson declined an interview request because an investigation is ongoing.

“Detectives do not comment on open investigations,” a spokesperson said.

On the web