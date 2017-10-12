Police, fire host Public Safety Open House

CARLSBAD — Coming off the heels of “Fire Prevention Week” and the current “Crime Prevention Month,” the city is hosting its annual Public Safety Open House on Oct. 14.

City fire, paramedics and police officers will be on hand to give demonstrations and guide residents through the various training drills, use of equipment and tours of fire trucks and police cars.

“Community members of all ages are invited to learn not only what the city is doing to make sure Carlsbad is safe, but what they can do too,” Fire Chief Mike Davis said.

Live demonstrations will include a controlled burn, sidewalk CPR, a SWAT mission and police K-9 maneuvers.

Displays will also feature fire, police and public works vehicles, prevention and preparedness information, emergency services information, CSI equipment and technology, and trauma intervention and volunteerism materials, according to the city website.

Police and Fire Explorers will also be at the open house. For teens looking for more information about joining the explorers or wanting to learn about a career in emergency services, the robust explorer program allows teens to go on ride-alongs and work side by side with trained professionals.

“A safe and secure community takes teamwork,” Police Chief Neil Gallucci said. “This annual event provides a fun way for our first responders to connect with the community while continuing to build strong bonds.”

Although Fire Prevention Week ended last week, it is relevant due to the serious conditions in the state. At least 17 blazes constitute the Wine County Fires, according to NPR, and the Canyon Fire 2 is raging in Orange County. The month of October has the highest rate of wildfires in California.

Carlsbad is no stranger to fire danger as the 2014 Poinsettia Fire ravaged the central portion of the city between El Camino Real and Poinsettia Lane.

As for the police, Carlsbad is one of the safest cities in the state using a dedicated police force and active residents to ensure the community remains a low-crime area.

Last year’s open house allowed residents to view the state-of-the-art shooting range, fingerprinting stations, crime scene analysis, vehicles and don motorcycle helmets and use radar guns.

“One of the things we love to show the community is all the disciplines of the city to make the whole city safe,” Davis said after last year’s event. “It’s not just Fire Prevention Week.”

The Public Safety Open House runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Safety Training Center located at 5750 Orion Street.