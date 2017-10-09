Deputies deploy chopper in search for Encinitas robbery suspects

From Staff Reports

ENCINITAS – Deputies are searching for a pair of men who reportedly stole a backpack from a person waiting for a bus at the Amtrak station, prompting a brief helicopter search, a sheriff’s sergeant said.

A patron waiting to get at about 10:45 a.m. Monday said that two men took his backpack and ran off, Sheriff’s Sgt. Shane Watts said. The department deployed a helicopter, which hovered around the Amtrak Station and Moonlight Beach for 20 minutes calling out the suspects’ description over a public address system.

Watts said the victim described the suspects, who are still at large, as two black men, one dressed in all black and the other in a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the sheriff’s North Coastal Station at 760-966-3500.