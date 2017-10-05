Merrick Hanna to perform at Moonlight Beach Bash

ENCINITAS — Fresh off of his semifinals run in “America’s Got Talent,” Encinitas’ own Merrick Hanna is slated to perform Oct. 7 at this year’s Moonlight Beach Bash.

Merrick, 12, is one of several acts scheduled to perform at the city’s annual celebration of its founding in 1986 and marking the unofficial end of the beach season.

Merrick captivated audiences and judges on “America’s Got Talent” with his “flo-bot” dance style and his ability to tell emotionally packed stories through his dance. He advanced to the semifinals and narrowly missed a spot in the show’s finale.

Over the past 18 months, Merrick has appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Lip Sync Battle Shorties.”

Saturday’s Encinitas event boasts three hours of continuous performances starting at 3 p.m. Merrick is scheduled to perform at 4:15 p.m. The Devastators, a stalwart Southern California reggae group, immediately follows Merrick’s performance from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Other acts include the Fern Street Circus and Studio FX — which will have performances by the Urban Misfits, Syde FX and Urban FX troupes — and live art exhibits by Art Miles and sidewalk chalk artists Gus Moran and Theresa Thorman.

For more information, visit www.EncinitasParksandRec.com, call (760) 633-2740 or email encinitasparksandrec@encinitasca.gov.