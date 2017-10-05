Grant applicants sought, program cycle to change

SOLANA BEACH — Applications are being accepted for the 2017-2018 Community Grant Program, which provides funding to nonprofit, nongovernmental groups and civic or youth organizations serving the Solana Beach community.

Church-affiliated and municipal organizations, private individuals and water or special districts are exempt. Schools may not apply but organizations that support them may.

Coast Waste Management and EDCO Waste and Recycling Services, the city’s two waste haulers, each contribute $5,000 to the program.

The city provides an additional $15,000, bringing the total of available funds to $25,000.

Each organization can submit up to two applications, but a maximum of $5,000 will be awarded to any one program.

Funds are available as one-time seed money to qualifying groups to augment community service programs, projects and service activities.

New programs or those that provide a unique aspect to an existing one are preferred. When possible, applicants are encouraged to form partnerships with other funding organizations and seek matching fund opportunities.

The project for which the money has been granted must be complete between Dec. 13, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018, although an exception can be made with proof of good cause.

The deadlines have been changed this year to better accommodate spending. Until now funds had to be used between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, which didn’t allow grantees to use the money during the holiday season.

Going forward the time to spend grant money will be from the date of approval through December of the following year.

Additionally, beginning in 2018 the grant cycle will coincide with the fiscal year — July through June — because under the current system, during an election year, different council members may analyze applications and hear presentations while others allocate funds.

Accordingly, the next round of applications will be due in June, with awards granted in July.

In addition to the application, groups must submit budgets, a W-9, their nonprofit certificate and financial statements.

The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. Oct. 31. The city manager will review each one and make recommendations based on the clarity of how the money will be used, timely submittal of all required materials, benefit to the city and conformity with threshold criteria.

Council members will consider all eligible applications Nov. 15. During that meeting, applicants will be allowed to make a presentation to explain how the money will be used.

Awards will be granted Dec. 13.

Last year council was able to fulfill all nine grant requests thanks to Santa Fe Christian Schools, which for the past several years has funded organizations that serve the Eden Gardens community.

Recipients included the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, Casa de Amistad, Community Resource Center, Reality Changers, the Solana Beach PTA, North County Immigration & Citizens Center, the St. James and St. Leo Medical and Dental Program and Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito.

For an application or a list of other criteria, including guidelines, procedures and objectives, visit www.ci.solana-beach.ca.us or call (858) 720-2477.

Applications can be submitted to City Hall, Office of the City Manager, Attn: Community Grants Program, 635 S. Coast Hwy. 101, 92075 or emailed to dking@cosb.org and copied to pletts@cosb.org.