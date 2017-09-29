Legal Notices, September 29, 2017

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (10/6, 10/20 etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Sethee Residence CASE NUMBER: 17-121 CDP FILING DATE: May 23, 2017 APPLICANT: Jai and Sonia Sethee LOCATION: 889 Channel Island Drive PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to construct a new one-story single-family residence on a vacant lot, and the use of a temporary construction trailer during construction activities. The property is located within the Residential 3 (R-3) zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, 760-633-2716 or kinnes@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2017 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 09/29/17 CN 20794

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (09/22, 10/06, etc.) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON AN ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, October 10, 2017 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. PROJECT NAME: Fender Residence Addition CASE NUMBER: 17-159 CDP FILING DATE: July 17, 2017 APPLICANT: GCA, LLC, Brian Campo LOCATION: 1704 Tattenham Rd. (APN 254-540-13) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to convert existing basement area into habitable space, addition to the upstairs bedroom, and enlarge a deck on an attached single-family residence. The subject property is located in the Residential 11 Zone (R-11), and the Coastal Appeal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson (760) 633-2711 or at: dhalverson@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, October 10, 2017, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 09/29/17 CN 20793

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD Public Review Period: September 29, 2017 to October 19, 2017 Notice is hereby given that a 20-day public review and comment period has been established pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for a draft Negative Declaration, which has been prepared for the proposed project as identified below and located in the City of Encinitas. PROJECT NAME: City of Encinitas Climate Action Plan CASE NUMBER: 17-224 EIA APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: The proposed project consists of a comprehensive update to the 2011 Encinitas Climate Action Plan (CAP). The 2017 CAP builds upon the 2011 CAP by re-inventorying GHG emissions with 2012 as the baseline year and forecasting emissions for 2020, 2030, and 2050, consistent with current legislated targets and State Executive Order goals. City actions and supporting measures for the 2017 CAP are proposed, in part, by evaluating the 2011 CAP measures to assess their current applicability and relevance. Reduction measures from the 2011 CAP were significantly reworked, while obsolete measures were removed and replaced with new actions and supporting measures. City actions and supporting measures in the 2017 CAP include applicable measures from the 2011 CAP and new actions necessary to meet the 2020 and 2030 GHG reduction targets. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has performed an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that no significant adverse environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Negative Declaration is recommended for adoption. The draft Negative Declaration is available for public review from September 29, 2017 to October 19, 2017. Written comments regarding the adequacy of the draft Negative Declaration must be received by the Development Services Department at the address provided below by 6:00 p.m. on October 19, 2017. A final environmental document incorporating public input will then be prepared for consideration by decision-making authorities. The draft Negative Declaration, Environmental Initial Study, supporting documents, and project application may be reviewed or purchased for the cost of reproduction, at the Encinitas Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. An electronic version of the draft Negative Declaration may be reviewed on the City’s website at http://ci.encinitas.ca.us/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Planning-Building-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices”. For environmental review information, contact Scott Vurbeff at (760) 633-2692. For public hearing information on this project, contact the CAP Program Manager, Crystal Najera, at (760) 633-2285. 09/29/17 CN 20792

Ciudad de Encinitas Aviso de Audiencias Públicas Establecimiento de Distritos Municipales para las Elecciones por Distrito En octubre 11, noviembre 8, y noviembre 15 del 2017, a las 6:00 pm, en los Salones del Consejo de la Ciudad localizados en 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, El Consejo de la Ciudad de Encinitas estará conduciendo Audiencias Públicas con respecto al establecimiento de distritos municipales uninominales, en los que se realizarán elecciones por distrito para elegir a los miembros del Consejo de la Ciudad, y la potencial secuencia de elecciones en esos distritos. En las dos primeras audiencias mencionadas, el público está invitado a dar información sobre el contenido del proyecto del mapa o mapas, así como la propuesta secuencia de elecciones. En la audiencia pública final, el Consejo de la Ciudad considerará la adopción final de una ordenanza para establecer elecciones distritales. Los comentarios también pueden ser enviados por medio de correo electrónico en: council@encinitasca.gov o al Funcionario de la Ciudad en: khollywood@encinitasca.gov. Cualquier miembro del público puede presentar un mapa para ser considerado por el Consejo de la Ciudad. La fecha límite para que miembros del público presenten mapas es el miércoles 18 de octubre del 2017. Mayor información respecto al establecimiento de distritos uninominales para las elecciones por distrito, incluyendo copias de todos los mapas propuestos para consideración, y la información sobre cómo los miembros del público pueden presentar mapas para ser considerados por el Consejo de la Ciudad, están disponibles en la página de internet de la Ciudad en: http://www.encinitasca.gov/districting. 09/29/17 CN 20791

City of Encinitas Notice of Public Hearings Establishment of City Council Districts for By-District Elections On October 11, November 8, and November 15, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers located at 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, the City of Encinitas City Council will conduct Public Hearings regarding establishing single-member council districts in which to conduct by-district elections for the City Council members, and the potential sequence of elections in such districts. At the first two of these hearings, the public is invited to provide input regarding the content of the draft map or maps and the proposed sequence of elections. At the final public hearing, the City Council will consider final adoption of an ordinance to establish district-based elections. Comments can also be submitted via e-mail to council@encinitasca.gov or the City Clerk at khollywood@encinitasca.gov. Any member of the public may submit a map for consideration by the City Council. The deadline for submission of maps by members of the public is Wednesday, October 18, 2017. More information about the establishment of single-member districts for by-district elections, including copies of all maps proposed for consideration, and information about how members of the public may submit maps for consideration by the Council, is available on the City’s website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/districting. 09/29/17 CN 20790

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-12 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2017-12 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California amending Sections 2.48.020 and 2.48.030 of the Encinitas Municipal Code regarding Youth Commission membership and attendance requirements.” The proposed amendment to Section 2.48.020 would change the membership of the Youth Commission from up to 20 members to up to 11 members. The proposed amendment to Section 2.48.030 would amend the section to read: “Members are automatically removed from the Commission if the member is absent from three (3) consecutive regular meetings conducted during the months of July 1st through June 30th of each year. Ordinance 2017-12 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 23, 2017 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 20, 2017 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 09/29/17 CN 20787

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-14 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2017-14 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California Establishing Speed Limits”. The City has conducted a comprehensive speed zone survey on non-local street segments and has completed this Engineering and Traffic Survey in accordance with the provisions of Section 627 of the Vehicle Code and has determined the reasonable speed limits for all streets listed in the speed zone survey. The proposed ordinance establishes speed limits and proposes decreasing the speed limits for four street segments and one segment where it is recommended that 25 mph senior zone speed limit be established as follows: • La Costa Ave. (Coast Hwy 101 to East City Limits) – Decrease from 40 mph to 35 mph • Quail Gardens Dr. (Leucadia Blvd. to Encinitas Blvd.) – Decrease from 40 mph to 35 mph • Saxony Rd. (Leucadia Blvd. to Encinitas Blvd.) – Decrease from 40 mph to 35 mph • Via Molena (Via Cantebria to El Camino Real) – Decrease from 35 mph to 30 mph • Requeza St. (I-5 to Westlake St.) – Establish 25 mph Senior Speed Zone adjacent to Encinitas Terrace Senior Apartments

Ordinance 2017-14 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 20, 2017 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the October 4, 2017 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 09/29/17 CN 20786

T.S. No.: 2017-01495-CA A.P.N.: 146-310-27-00 Property Address: 3209 Spring Brook Court, Oceanside, CA 92054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/18/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Christine Alison Bennett, a Single Woman Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 01/30/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0068204 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/25/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 815,350.62 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3209 Spring Brook Court, Oceanside, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 146-310-27-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 815,350.62. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-01495-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 12, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 09/29/17, 10/06/17, 10/13/17 CN 20778

T.S. No. 057342-CA APN: 165-362-26-43 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/9/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/30/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/16/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-1077935, and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 07/22/2014, as Instrument 2014-0306646, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: FELIX A. BERRY, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3529 PASEO DE ELENITA #183 OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $316,981.36 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 057342-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 900515 09/29/17, 10/06/17, 10/13/17 CN 20777

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-669164-RY Order No.: 150118840-CA-VOI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/17/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): JEFFREY L POWELL, A SINGLE MAN Recorded: 1/23/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0049046 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/23/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $956,833.86 The purported property address is: 1610 OLMEDA STREET, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 259-330-27-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-669164-RY . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-669164-RY IDSPub #0131847 9/29/2017 10/6/2017 10/13/2017 CN 20776

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 132525 Title No. 730-1704121-70 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 04/21/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/20/2017 at 10:30 AM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 04/27/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0297254 and Modified by Modification Recorded 8/19/2011 by Instrument No. 2011-0427977, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of California, executed by Maribel Rivera, a Married Woman, as Her Sole and Separate Property, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 224-180-38-00. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 989 Carmen Court, San Marcos, CA 92069. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $497,392.05. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 9/18/2017 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 41689 ENTERPRISE CIRCLE NORTH, STE. 228, TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200. FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 758-8052. The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758-8052 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site -www.homesearch.com- for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 132525. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4633476 09/29/2017, 10/06/2017, 10/13/2017 CN 20775

APN: 167-480-18-04 TS No: CA01000107-17 TO No: 95311483 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST AND ABSOLUTE ASSIGNMENT OF RENTS DATED June 12, 2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, Special Default Services, Inc., as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust And Absolute Assignment of Rents Recorded on June 24, 2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0394293 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by STEPHEN & DANA SHELLEY, as Trustor(s), in favor of AMERICAN CONTRACTORS INDEMNITY COMPANY as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: A CONDOMINIUM COMPOSED OF: PARCEL 1: AN UNDIVIDED 1/56TH FRACTIONAL INTEREST AS TENANT IN COMMON IN AND TO LOTS 11, 12 AND 13 OF CARLSBAD TRACT 82-16, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 10860, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, ON FEBRUARY 28, 1984; EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE FOLLOWING: ALL UNITS SHOWN UPON THE VILLAS OF CALAVERA HILLS – PHASE I CONDOMINIUM PLAN RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, ON AUGUST 8, 1984, AS DOCUMENT NO. 84-302547 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. AND ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM: THE RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF ALL THOSE AREAS DESIGNED AS EXCLUSIVE USE AREAS SHOWN UPON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN REFERRED TO ABOVE. PARCEL 2: UNIT NO. 4, AS SHOWN UPON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN REFERRED TO ABOVE. PARCEL 3: THE EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO USE, POSSESSION AND OCCUPANCY OF THOSE PORTIONS OF PARCEL 1 DESCRIBED ABOVE WHICH ARE DESIGNATED ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN REFERRED TO AS EXCLUSIVE USE AREAS BEARING THE SAME NUMBER AS THE UNIT DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 2 ABOVE, WHICH RIGHT IS APPURTENANT TO PARCELS 1 AND 2 ABOVE DESCRIBED. PARCEL 4: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND RECREATIONAL USE, ON, OVER AND UNDER THE COMMON AREA OF PHASE 2 THROUGH 5, RESPECTIVELY, WHICH EASEMENT IS APPU RTENANT TO PARCELS 1, 2 AND 3 DESCRIBED ABOVE.PARCEL 5: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT ON AND OVER THAT CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOT 17 OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 82-16, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 10860, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, ON FEBRUARY 28, 1984, FOR ACCESS, USE, OCCUPANCY, ENJOYMENT INGRESS AND EGRESS OF THE AMENITIES LOCATED THEREON, SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREINAFTER MADE. THIS EASEMENT IS APPURTENANT TO PARCELS 1 AND 2 ABOVE DESCRIBED. LOT 17 DESCRIBED HEREIN IS FOR THE USE OF OWNERS OF CONDOMINIUMS WHICH ARE SUBJECT TO THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREINAFTER MADE, AND IS NOT FOR THE USE OF THE GENERAL PUBLIC. PARCEL 6: ONE CLASS A MEMBERSHIP IN THE VILLAS OF CALAVERA HILLS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT BENEFIT CORPORATION, HEREINAFTER CALLED THE “ASSOCIATION.” The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3534 RIDGEWOOD WAY, CARLSBAD, CA 92010. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Promissory Note And/Or Payment Contract secured by said Deed of Trust And Absolute Assignment of Rents, with interest thereon, as provided in said Promissory Note And/Or Payment Contract, advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust And Absolute Assignment of Rents, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust And Absolute Assignment of Rents. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $63,781.18 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Special Default Services, Inc. or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA01000107-17. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 19, 2017 Special Default Services, Inc. TS No. CA01000107-17 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 (949) 225-5945 TDD: 866-660-4288 Lisa Welch, Trustee Sales Officer SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 SPECIAL DEFAULT SERVICES, INC. MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.ISL Number 34373, Pub Dates: 09/22/2017, 09/29/2017, 10/06/2017, THE COAST NEWS CN 20774

T.S. No. 038626-CA APN: 157-402-08-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/18/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/16/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/24/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-0605321, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: KELLEY S. CASTLEBERRY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4597 MARDI GRAS STREET OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $435,636.71 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 038626-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 899965 09/22/17, 09/29/17, 10/06/17 CN 20750

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-699346-RY Order No.: 160008963-CA-VOI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/30/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): RAJA CHINNA OGIRALA, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 11/8/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0796235 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/16/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $559,355.17 The purported property address is: 6675 PASEO DEL NORTE #A, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 214-300-05-05 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-699346-RY . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-699346-RY IDSPub #0131551 9/22/2017 9/29/2017 10/6/2017 CN 20749

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-12-531748-VF Order No.: 120342581-CA-BFI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/10/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): EDMUND J JIMENEZ AND DONNA S JIMENEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 7/17/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0500677 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/16/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $767,647.06 The purported property address is: 1065 BOULDER PLACE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 122-561-51-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-12-531748-VF . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-12-531748-VF IDSPub #0131545 9/22/2017 9/29/2017 10/6/2017 CN 20748

AFC-1084 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 10/13/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 86688 S7407151S CSR30304CO 303 ODD 04 211-010-94-00 RODNEY HAYES AND LISA HAYES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 10/03/2008 10/03/2008 2008-0521654 6/12/2017 2017-0261191 $17000.42 86689 S1001181S CSR11622CE 116 EVEN 22 211-010-94-00 NEAL CONTRERAS AND PRECILA CONTRERAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 06/24/2010 06/24/2010 2010-0316807 6/12/2017 2017-0261191 $10269.39 86690 S7428151S CSR 22111CE 221 EVEN 11 211-010-94-00 JOSE GUADALUPE ENRIQUEZ JR. A(N) SINGLE MAN AND REBECCA YVETTE ORTEGA A (N)SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 10/10/2008 10/10/2008 2008-0532340 6/12/2017 2017-0261191 $10181.18 86692 B0412405C MCS 11508CE 115 EVEN 08 211-010-94-00 EMILIANO R. MORENO AND NERVI E. MORENO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/15/2013 08/15/2013 2013-0511871 6/12/2017 2017-0261191 $14865.11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 9/13/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 FOR SALES PLEASE CALL 800-234-6222 EXT 147 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 09/22/17, 09/29/17, 10/06/17 CN 20747

Afc-1083 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 10/13/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 82136 Y7070469K GPO27640BZ 276 ANNUAL 40 211-022-28-00 ENRIQUE GARCIA AND LAURA P. GARCIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/20/2009 07/10/2009 2009-0378921 10/5/2016 2016 532718 $12229.36 86672 Y7261519K GPO 25043AO 2504 ODD 43 211-022-28-00 LYDIA P. JOHNSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 03/10/2010 03/25/2010 2010-0147444 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $16469.62 86673 A5643007A HGP 28401CZ 284 EVERY 01 211-022-28-00 JAMES A. ARNDT A WIDOWER ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 01/02/2009 01/16/2009 2009-0021216 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $29718.84 86674 Y7261849K GPO 17550AZ 175 EVERY 50 211-022-28-00 CHEROKEE DECRUZ A( N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 03/10/2010 06/10/2010 2010-0290102 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $27735.42 86675 A5699007A HGP 17842AO 178 ODD 42 211-022-28-00 SERGIO SAN ELIAS AND PATRICIA SAN ELIAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 01/31/2010 02/11/2010 2010-0070614 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $26961.32 86676 A5888007A AGP 29352CO 293 ODD 52 211-022-28-00 ALELI S. LEE A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 12/16/2010 12/29/2010 2010-0722248 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $23987.29 86678 A5782007A AGP 24638BZ 246 EACH 38 211-022-28-00 ALFRED A. MAGPAYO AND HEATHER E. MAGPAYO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP NATIONAL BANK OF ARIZONA NA 08/08/2010 08/19/2010 2010-0429542 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $20070.42 86679 B0476275C MGP 18145CO 181 ODD 45 211-022-28-00 DANIEL C. MORENO AND TONYA L. MORENO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/22/2016 11/10/2016 2016-0613181 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $17642.53 86680 Y7262169K GPP 17938AO 179 ODD 38 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL L. RUSSELL A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY NATIONAL BANK OF ARIZONA NA 07/17/2010 08/05/2010 2010-0399031 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $23355.43 86681 Y7104469K GPP 19118AE 191 EVEN 18 211-022-28-00 MARTIN B. GILCHRIST AND DANA K. GILCHRIST HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 08/02/2009 08/21/2009 2009-0469623 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $23805.57 86682 Y7262009K GPP 29813AZ 298 EACH 13 211-022-28-00 LISA COLE BEUTNAGEL A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY NATIONAL BANK OF ARIZONA NA 06/17/2010 07/08/2010 2010-0341531 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $12096.31 86684 Y1703469A GPP 39718AE 397 EVEN 18 211-022-28-00 JAMES D. WALTERS AND LATRICE D. WALTERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 11/13/2004 11/23/2004 2004-1112225 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $19696.21 86685 B0478755S MGP 29652CO 296 ODD 52 211-022-28-00 KENNETH CRAWFORD II A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2016 01/05/2017 2017-0005723 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $27489.71 86686 A5836007A AGP 39902AE 399 EVEN 02 211-022-28-00 PHILIP FITZGERALD WIGFALL AND MICHELLE MARIE WIGFALL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 11/12/2010 11/12/2010 2010-0619790 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $18195.43 86687 A5842007A AGP 28639AO 286 ODD 39 211-022-28-00 ROBERT M. PEREZ AND ROSEMARY BLANCO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CAPITAL SOURCE BANK A CALIFORNIA INDUSTRIAL BANK 11/23/2010 11/23/2010 2010-0645898 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $14658.11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 9/13/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 FOR SALES PLEASE CALL 800-2234-6222 EXT 147 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 09/22/17, 09/29/17, 10/06/17 CN 20746

AFC-1082 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 10/13/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 85505 B0406525H 691141A1Z 6911 Float/Float Annual 41A1Z 211-130-07-00 WILLIAM G. MILLER AND REGINA L. MILLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/10/2013 04/25/2013 2013-0258953 3/24/2017 2017-0133683 $18763.11 86662 B0472525H GMP 652224D1O 211-131-13-00 THEODORE BAUER A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/21/2016 09/08/2016 2016-04670000 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $26035.62 86664 B0464145C GMO 503349BZ 211-130-02-00 SAMANTHA K. GUZMAN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/18/2016 04/28/2016 2016-0198821 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $34349.59 86665 B0437825C GMP 541333BZ 211-130-03-00 BRIAN F. CARRILLO AND ASHLEY S. GALVEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/21/2014 12/04/2014 2014-0530670 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $16412.71 86666 B0429455L GMO 703145BZ 211-131-10-00 THOMAS J. FACER II AND KRISTINA R. FACER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS LIBERTY BANK A CONNECTICUT NONSTOCK MUTUAL SAVINGS BANK 05/19/2014 06/05/2014 2014-0231489 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $30909.21 86667 B0451325L GMO 513401BZ 211-130-02-00 DARRYL HERRON MORROW AND JOAN M. MORROW HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS LIBERTY BANK A CONNECTICUT NONSTOCK MUTUAL SAVINGS BANK 08/03/2015 09/04/2015 2015-0467500 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $28353.30 86669 B0464155C GMP 541643DO 211-130-03-00 MARVA MARSHALL BUTLER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/18/2016 04/28/2016 2016-0198621 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $16261.91 86670 B0463835H GMP 681437A1E 211-131-07-00 TED J. JANUSE AND JAIME R. JANUSE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/03/2016 04/21/2016 2016-0185609 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $32804.94 86671 B0463185H GMP 663403BZ 211-131-13-00 ADRIAN M. JORDAN AND ALIA A. AL-TAYYIB HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/23/2016 04/07/2016 2016-0158285 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $28960.84 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 9/13/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 FOR SALES PLEASE CALL 800-234-6222 EXT 147 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 09/22/17, 09/29/17, 10/06/17 CN 20745

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000005847322 Title Order No.: 730-1601448-70 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/12/1991. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/19/1991 as Instrument No. 1991-0293971 , JUDGMENT FILED 8/10/2017 AS DOC# 2017-0363713 TO APPEND THE DEED OF TRUST TO REFLECT THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: MADELINE MOORE, A WIDOW, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 10/27/2017 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1961 COUNTRY GROVE LANE, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA 92024 APN#: 257-322-35-19 The land referred to in this Report is situated in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, and is described as follows: Parcel 1: An undivided 1/26th interest in and to Lot 183 of County of San Diego Tract No. 3625-2, in the County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 9083, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, January 10, 1979. Excepting therefrom Living Units 111 through 136, as shown on that certain Condominium Plan entitled “Condominium Plan for Lot 183 of County of San Diego Tract No. 3625-2” recorded November 5, 1980 as File No. 80-373056 of Official Records and defined in the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions recorded September 8, 1980 as File No. 80-289305 of Official Records and amended November 5, 1980 as File No. 80-373057 of Official Records. Reserving unto the grantor, its Successors and Assigns, one half of all oil, gas and other hydrocarbon substances and minerals below a depth of five hundred (500) feet, without the right of surface entry. Parcel 2: Unit 129 as shown on that certain Condominium Plan referred to in Parcel 1 above. Parcel 3: A nonexclusive easement as set forth in the Section entitled “Ingress, Egress and Recreational Rights” of the Article entitled “Easements” of the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions for Vida Pacifica recorded September 8, 1980 as File No. 80-289305 of Official Records of San Diego County, California, as amended and supplemented (“Declaration”) , for access, ingress and egress, pedestrian walkway, streets, driveway and general recreational purposes. Excepting from Parcel 1 hereinabove described, an undivided 1/2 interest in all oil, gas, and other hydrocarbon substances and minerals below a depth of five hundred (500) feet, without the right of surface entry, as reserved in deed recorded September 8, 1980 as File No. 80-289306 of Official Records. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $40,521.74. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000005847322. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM, LLC 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 09/07/2017 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP 4004 Belt Line Road, Suite 100 Addison, Texas 75001-4320 Telephone: (866) 795-1852 Telecopier: (972) 661-7800 A-4632475 09/15/2017, 09/22/2017, 09/29/2017 CN 20744

TSG No.: 160090242 TS No.: L548740 FHA/VA/PMI No.: APN: 256-191-11-00 Property Address: 693 POINSETTIA PARK SOUTH ENCINITAS, CA 920240000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/16/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/19/2017 at 10:00 A.M., T.D. Service Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 01/31/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0070417, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of California. Executed by: SOUCHI OYA AKI T. OYA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 256-191-11-00 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 693 POINSETTIA PARK SOUTH, ENCINITAS, CA 920240000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $747,537.68. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting.com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case L548740 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: T.D. Service Company 4000 W. Metropolitan Drive, Ste 400 Orange, CA 92868 T.D. Service Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772 NPP0315673 To: COAST NEWS 09/15/2017, 09/22/2017, 09/29/2017 CN 20725

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-14-637564-CL Order No.: 730-1405294-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/25/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): David Schwartz, an unmarried man, and Dale Schwartz, an unmarried man Recorded: 6/30/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0350714 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 9/6/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0553598 of Official Records and reformed to correct the legal description pursuant to a Judgment Reforming Deed of Trust filed on 08/02/2017 and recorded on 08/07/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0356186 in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/13/2017 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $626,914.08 The purported property address is: 1107 BRIGHTON DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-6459 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 158-710-46-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-637564-CL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-637564-CL IDSPub #0131422 9/15/2017 9/22/2017 9/29/2017 CN 20724

T.S. No. 027316-CA APN: 217-593-13-02 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/26/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/16/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/2/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-0840963, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JONATHAN O. DIEM, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER担 CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2048 COURAGE STREET VISTA, CA 92081 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $622,986.68 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 027316-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 899815 09/15/17, 09/22/17, 09/29/17 CN 20723

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-756577-HL Order No.: 730-1612771-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/12/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the t rustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Mathew Anthony Johnsen, trustee of The Mathew Anthony Johnsen Revocable Trust dated March 3, 2003 Recorded: 4/17/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0205856 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/16/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $250,506.51 The purported property address is: 1050 PLOVER WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 160-491-51-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this N otice of S ale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the t rustee: CA-16-756577-HL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned t rustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common desig nation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the t rustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the t rustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the m ortgagor, the m ortgagee, or the m ortgagee’s a ttorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-756577-HL IDSPub #0131389 9/15/2017 9/22/2017 9/29/2017 CN 20722

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-752420-JB Order No.: 160342943-CA-VOI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/5/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): BRIAN WALDROP, A SINGLE MAN Recorded: 7/28/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0640381 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/13/2017 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $338,517.47 The purported property address is: 1613 GRIFFIN ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 153-153-04-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-752420-JB . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-752420-JB IDSPub #0131277 9/15/2017 9/22/2017 9/29/2017 CN 20721

NOTICE OF NONDISCRIMINATORY POLICY AS TO STUDENTS Del Mar Montessori admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admission policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs. 09/29/17 CN 20789

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A public lien sale will be held at the hour of 12:30 pm on October, 11th 2017 at Oceanside RV And Self Storage, 444 Edgehill Lane Oceanside, CA. The following personal property items (Misc., Household goods, furniture, tools, equipment,) will be sold as follows: Name Unit Richard Vosper 8 Charles Lawrence 96 Aaron Baldwin 91 Rogelio Ramirez 133A American Auction Service

FS8632014 09/29/17, 10/06/17 CN 20788

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017 Filed Sep 08, 2017 by J. Montano, Deputy TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Grace Sarion Williams filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Grace Sarion Williams changed to proposed name: Grace Rabanes Williams. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 27, 2017 at 8:30 AM Dept. 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Sep 08, 2017 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20785

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00031499-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Molly Marie Mauldin filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Molly Marie Mauldin; change to proposed name: Molly Marie Milioni. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 14, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 22, 2017 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20784

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00017350-CU-PO-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): PATRICIA ANN WALSH; ACP RANCHO DEL ORO, LLC; OPTIO PROPERTY MANAGERS, LLC AND DOES 1-10. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): PATRICK RYAN WHITE NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, North County Regional Center, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Laurence F. Haines, Esq. 139 E. Third Ave. #108 Escondido CA 92025 Telephone: 760.741.4529

Date: (Fecha), 05/15/17 Clerk (Secretario), by E. Fernandez, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual.

09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20783

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on October 10, 2017, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2015 Nissan Sentra; Lic.# 7L1W686; VIN; 3N1AB7AP5FL684366. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $3,210.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale; 2017 Forest River Flagstaff; Lic.# U762265; VIN; 4X4FFLD24H1872817. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $6,890.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale; 2011 Hyundai Sonata; Lic.# 7FTE351; VIN; 5NPEB4AC3EH890875. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $3,115.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 2015 Volkswagen Jetta; Lic.# 7SYY059; VIN; 3VW267AJ8GM250193. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $3,335.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale.

09/29/17 CN 20782

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on October 9, 2017, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2014 Hyundai Veloster; Lic.# 7FTB097; VIN; KMHTC6AD4EU214087. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $3,660.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 09/29/17 CN 20781

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PATRICIA MAY JOHNSON Case # 37-2017-00028219-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Patricia May Johnson. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Rustin O. Johnson in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Rustin O. Johnson be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Nov 14, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V.L. Campo, Esq. 410 S Melrose Dr #201 Vista CA 92081-6623 Telephone: 760.639.1680 09/29/17, 10/06/17, 10/13/17 CN 20780

NOTICE is hereby given to STEVEN J. CORSO aka STEPHEN P. CORSO, that a MOTION FOR CONTEMPT for non payment of alimony, college and healthcare expenses and failure to provide health insurance and life insurance has been filed in the matter of Beth Corso v. Steven J. Corso, in the Danbury Superior Court in the State of Connecticut under docket number FA10-4012201S. Failure to appear in said court on October 16, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. will result in the matter proceeding on default. A finding of Contempt, Money Judgment, Orders for healthcare and life insurance, payment of college expenses and attorneys fees and expenses and enforcement are sought. Attorney for Beth Corso is Karen Bosshart, Esq. of the offices of Karen Bosshart, Esq., LLC at 240 North Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877. 09/29/17 CN 20779

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage), located at 2430 South Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA, 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on October 5th, 2017 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Derek Hunt Vehicle Derek D. Hunt Vehicle Derek Donald Hunt Vehicle Derek Hunt Misc. Household Items Derek D. Hunt Misc. Household Items Derek Donald Hunt Misc. Household Items Thomas Maynard Dean Misc. Business Supplies Thomas M. Dean Misc. Business Supplies Thomas Dean Misc. Business Supplies Kevin Wilson Misc. Household Goods Kevin P. Wilson Misc. Household Goods Kevin Patrick Wilson Misc. Household Goods Joe Gonzales Misc. Business Supplies Joe Gonzales Jr Misc. Business Supplies Joe Jr Gonzales Misc. Business Supplies Paul Blahnik Misc. Household Goods Paul G. Blahnik Misc. Household Goods Paul Gordon Blahnik isc. Household Goods Dori Crespo Misc. Household GoodsThomas Dean Misc. Household Goods Thomas M. Dean Misc. Household Goods Thomas Maynard Dean Misc. Household Goods Joanne Kerr Misc. Household Goods Joanne A. Kerr Misc. Household Goods Joanne Alexandra Kerr Misc. Household Goods Shannon Day Conley Misc. Household Goods Shannon D. Conley Misc. Household Goods Shannon Conley Misc. Household Goods Yesenia Barragan Misc. Household Goods Unique Coleman Misc. Household Goods Unique D. Coleman Misc. Household Goods Unique Daneile Coleman Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 09/22/17, 09/29/17 CN 20773

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on October 5th, 2017 at 9:30am Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Homero Azucar Misc Household Goods Kevin Madden Misc Household Goods Kevin Gerard Madden Misc Household Goods Jaclyn Snoeberge Misc Household Goods Jaclyn Michelle Snoeberge Misc Household Goods Jaclyn M. Snoeberge Misc Household Goods Jaclyn Snoeberger Misc Household Goods Jaclyn M. Snoeberger Misc Household Goods Jaclyn Michelle Snoeberger Misc Household Goods Marita Thomas Misc Household Goods Marita Inez Thomas Misc Household Goods Monique Gonzalez Misc Household Goods Monique Rachel Gonzalez Misc Household Goods Monique Gonzales-Santiago Misc Household Goods Monique Rachel Gonzalez-Santiago Misc Household Goods David A. Puchta Misc Household Goods David Alan Puchta Misc Household Goods Marie Nichols Misc Household Goods Marie Yarbrough Nichols Misc Household Goods Ivan Carranza Misc Household Goods Anthony L. May IV Misc Household Goods Anthony Lemont May IV Misc Household Goods Anthony Lemont JR May Misc Household Goods Anthony Lemont May JR Misc Household Goods Cindy Tremaine

Misc Household Goods Cindy J. Tremaine Misc Household Goods Cindy June Tremaine Misc Household Goods Cynthia June Tremaine Misc Household Goods John Robinson Misc Household Goods John Michael Robinson Misc Household Goods Jennifer Browne Misc Household Goods Jennifer Gail Browne Misc Household Goods Sylvester Duarte Misc Household Goods Sylvester Francis JR Duarte Misc Household Goods Sylvester Francis Duarte JR Misc Household Goods Jessica M. Heath Misc Household Goods Jessica Mercie Heath Misc Household Goods Terrance Thompson Misc Household Goods Linden A. Burzell Misc Household Goods Linden Allen Burzell Misc Household Goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 09/22/17, 09/29/17 CN 20757

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on October 5th, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: Misc. household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above.

Property to be sold as follows: Scott James St Misc. Household Goods. Scott St James Misc. Household Goods. Richard B Choutka Misc. Household Goods. Richard Biwer Choutka Misc. Household Goods. Michael Pesqueira Misc. Household Goods. Michael A Pesqueira

Misc. Household Goods. Michael Anthony Pesqueira Misc. Household Goods. Zach Heidrich Misc. Household Goods. Zachary Nathan Heidrich Misc. Household Goods. Patrisha Stock Misc. Household Goods. Patricia Stock Misc. Household Goods. Patricia Anne Stock Misc. Household Goods. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 09/22/17, 09/29/17 CN 20753

Notice of Sale Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on October 5th , 2017 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Mallorie Lemire Misc. Household Item M R Lemire Misc. Household Item Mallorie Rose Lemire Misc. Household Item Jordan Scaparo Misc. Household Item Jordan Abram Scaparo Misc. Household Item David A Edery

Misc. Household Item Peter Vivian Misc. Household Item Peter W Vivian Jr Misc. Household Item Robert L. Duenckel Misc. Household Item Robert Lee Duenckel Misc. Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 09/22/17, 09/29/17 CN 20752

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROSA B. ISKIN Case # 37-2017-00034300-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Rosa B. Iskin. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Eric Anthony Iskin in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Eric Anthony Iskin be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Nov 16, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Thomas S. Engel, ESQ. (CA#105659) Engel & Miller 964 Fifth Ave #400 San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.544.1415 09/22/17, 09/29/17, 10/06/17 CN 20751

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00033333-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Joan McGee Qualls filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Joan McGee Qualls; change to proposed name: Joan Elsa McGee Qualls. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 31, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 11, 2017 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20728

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KAREN L. MOORE Case# 7-2017-00027652-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Karen L. Moore.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by Kristopher K. Moore, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Kristopher K. Moore, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Oct. 19, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jason R. Schingler Worden Williams LLP 462 Stevens Ave #100 Solana Beach CA 92075 Telephone: 858.755.6604 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17 CN 20726

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00032649-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): James Grant Nault III and Tiffany McDowell filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: James Grant Nault III; change to proposed name: James Grant Nault IV; b. Present name: Michael Phillip Nault III; change to proposed name: Michael Phillip Nault. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 24, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Sep 05, 2017 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17

CN 20712

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023566 Filed: Sep 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Equity Realty; B. Equity Real Estate and Development. Located at: 750 B St. #3300, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mirk Law Group Inc., 750 B St. #3300, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/16/12 S/Sasan Mirkarimi, Esq., 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20815

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023567 Filed: Sep 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Equity Realty; B. Equity Real Estate and Development. Located at: 750 B St. #3300, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Equity Legal LLP, 750 B St. #3300, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/16 S/Luiey Haddad, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20814

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023587 Filed: Sep 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IFLY Oceanside. Located at: 3178 Vista Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 826 Orange Ave. #466, Coronado CA 92118. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. T Brook Inc., 3178 Vista Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/11/17 S/Robert Blomsness, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20813

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023844 Filed: Sep 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Provision Print Works. Located at: 4025 Canario St. #143, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael A Anderson Jr., 4025 Canario St. #143, Carlsbad CA 92008; Miriam N Anderson, 4025 Canario St. #143, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael A Anderson Jr., 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20812

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022425 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Pool PH.D. Located at: 1518 Vivaldi St., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Liquid Art Enterprises Inc., 1518 Vivaldi St., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/18/05 S/Carl Henry Boucher, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022249 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Armenian Picker. Located at: 11553 W Brookview Dr., Grass Valley CA Nevada 95945. Mailing Address: 4414 Country Club Ln., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Harry Minasian, 11553 W Brookview Dr., Grass Valley CA 95945. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/06/17 S/James Harry Minasian, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20810

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023797 Filed: Sep 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rider Federation. Located at: 2710 Via Plato, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlos Cota Matthews, 2710 Via Plato, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/21/17 S/Carlos Cota Matthews, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20809

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023319 Filed: Sep 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amarin Thai Cuisine; B. Nok Thai Corp. Located at: 3843 Richmond St., San Diego CA San Diego 92103. Mailing Address: 11364 Avenger Rd., San Diego CA 92126. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nok Thai Corp., 11364 Avenger Rd., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/04/00 S/Art Patipan Paktipatt, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20808

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023311 Filed: Sep 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Opportunity27; B. Opportunity27.org; C. OPP27-Thailand. Located at: 6540 Reflection Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92124. Mailing Address: 9011 Mira Mesa Blvd #211, San Diego CA 92126. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Opportunity27 K.E.S. Inc., 6540 Reflection Dr. #1209, San Diego CA 92124. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/17 S/Art Patipan Paktipatt, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20807

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023373 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fro Yo by the Sea. Located at: 1740 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Yogurt Chicks LLC – Marne Moore (CEO), 1740 S El Camino Real #J201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/31/17 S/Marne Moore, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20806

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023315 Filed: Sep 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Siam Nara. Located at: 8993 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: 11364 avenger Rd., San Diego CA 92126. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 20/20 Gourmet Inc., 11364 Avenger Rd., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/10 S/Art Patipan Paktipatt, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20805

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023389 Filed: Sep 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Concrete Innovations. Located at: 2000 East 8th St., National City CA San Diego 91950. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rodrigo Ezequiel Vega, 2000 East 8th St., National City CA 91950. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/18/17 S/Rodrigo E Vega, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20804

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023722 Filed: Sep 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Logix Services. Located at: 13025 Candela Pl., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. OutLogix Inc., 13025 Candela Pl., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stevo Vuletic, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20803

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023642 Filed: Sep 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Family Counseling. Located at: 4401 Manchester Ave. #204, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniel McGrath, Marriage and Family Therapist, Professional Corporation, 4401 Manchester Ave. #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel McGrath, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20802

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023489 Filed: Sep 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crest Homes. Located at: 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. On the Level General Contractors Inc., 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/97 S/John DL Arendsen, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20801

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023592 Filed: Sep 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Compass North. Located at: 1991 Village Park Way #2K, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Marie Lanzetta, 1839 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/17 S/Lisa Marie Lanzetta, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20800

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023908 Filed: Sep 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ANYBoard; B. ANYBoard Clothing. Located at: 1221 Corte Zafiro, San Marcos CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oliver Mendiola Ocampo, 1221 Corte Zafiro, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Oliver Mendiola Ocampo, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20799

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023955 Filed: Sep 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pinkberry – La Jolla. Located at: Kiosk #9070 Westfield Mall (UTC), La Jolla CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: 4307 La Jolla Village Dr., San Diego CA 92122. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JSN Ventures LLC, 5423 Caminito Bayo, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jamal Naboulsi, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20798

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022247 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Mermaids, B. 4Mermaids; C. Wind n Sea Apparel. Located at: 636 San Shell Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wendy J Pierce, 636 Sand Shell Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/17 S/Wendy J Pierce, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20797

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023296 Filed: Sep 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Embroidery Image. Located at: 110 S Citrus Ave. #B, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. G & F Embroidery Inc., 110 S Citrus Ave. #B, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/11/17 S/Fabiola Cornejo Plata, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/17 CN 20796

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023236 Filed: Sep 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Roberts & Son Pool Service and Repair. Located at: 28129 N Lake Wohlford Rd., Valley Center CA San Diego 92082. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Troy Allen Roberts, 28129 N Lake Wohlford Rd., Valley Center CA 92082; 2. Dawn Marie Roberts, 28129 N Lake Wohlford Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Troy Allen Roberts, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20772

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023241 Filed: Sep 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Properties California Realty. Located at: 1905 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ricardo Goldman, 1905 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ricardo Goldman, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20771

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022732 Filed: Sep 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simply Nordic Interiors. Located at: 20744 Elfin Forest Rd., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lotta Marie-Louise Goodman, 20744 Elfin Forest Rd., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/17 S/Lotta Marie-Louise Goodman, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20770

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023005 Filed: Sep 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nihon Seimen. Located at: 3750 Oceanic Way #403, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shinoda LLC, 3750 Oceanic Way #403, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/09/09 S/Mary Shinoda, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20769

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022613 Filed: Sep 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mantra Roofing and Construction. Located at: 6847 Urubu St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chris Allen Ekkelboom, 6847 Urubu St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chris Allen Ekkelboom, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20768

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022964 Filed: Sep 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. I.V. League Medical. Located at: 7068 Via Guadalupe, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: PO Box 7192, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Palomar Medical LLC, 7068 Via Guadalupe, Rancho Sana Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/14/17 S/Richard R Rice, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20767

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022704 Filed: Sep 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Great Western Mortgage; B. Lambda Containers. Located at: 2029 Shadytree Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William Edward Taylor, 2029 Shadytree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/00 S/William Edward Taylor, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20766

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022790 Filed: Sep 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. D. Ervin Design. Located at: 3220 Shadowtree Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniel Ervin, 3220 Shadowtree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Ervin, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20765

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022207 Filed: Sep 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casa de Ida. Located at: 646 Valley #A, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bluebird 646 Investments LLC, 646 Valley #A, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/17 S/Pollie Gautsch, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20764

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023383 Filed: Sep 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DBKO Design+Build. Located at: 1480 Broadway #2619, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. EVR Design+Build, 1480 Broadway #2619, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Tamaccio, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20763

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023191 Filed: Sep 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Finley Fin Systems. Located at: 1156 Monte Vista Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Larry Hawes, 1156 Monte Visa Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Larry Hawes, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20762

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023359 Filed: Sep 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Urban Succulent. Located at: 2043 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North County Consulting Inc., 2043 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/08/14 S/Kelly Allison, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20761

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022670 Filed: Sep 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Urban Succulent. Located at: 1301 Panorama Ridge Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chad Philip Ryan, 1301 Panorama Ridge Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/10/17 S/Chad Philip Ryan, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20760

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023288 Filed: Sep 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Air Lou Lou. Located at: 2182 Foothill, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 1755 Elevado, Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mary Lou Bergeson, 2182 Foothill, Visa CA 92084; 2. John C Feehan, 155 Elevado, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John C Feehan, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20759

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9023481 Filed: Sep 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marketing Made Simple. Located at: 1909 Cassia Rd. #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jana Lynn Lee, 1909 Cassia Rd. #100, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/19/17 S/Jana Lynn Lee, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/17 CN 20758

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022419 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Transmission Teddy. Located at: 322 Rios Ave, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Carl Jones, 322 Rios Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/00 S/Robert Carl Jones, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20743

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022303 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tellechea Landscape Care. Located at: 1804 Debra Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paul Felizardo Tellechea, 1804 Debra Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/17 S/Paul Felizardo Tellechea, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20742

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022381 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Social Edge. Located at: 5857 Owens Ave. #317, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Crystal Media LLC, 5857 Owens Ave. #317, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/17 S/Crystal Vilkaitis, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20741

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022406 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Properties California Style. Located at: 1905 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ricardo Goldman, 1905 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA 92024, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ricardo Goldmam, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20740

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022340 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gabriel Gavin. Located at: 162 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #B20, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 7184 Pintail Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stainless Corporation, 162 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #B20, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Martha Gabriel Gavin, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20739

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022380 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ethos Apparel; B. Ethos Gym. Located at: 7863 Grado Cipreso, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William Hunt, 7863 Grado Cipreso, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William Hunt, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20738

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020921 Filed: Aug 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Equity Realty; B. Equity Real Estate and Development. Located at: 750 B St. #3300, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Haddad Law Firm APC, 750 B St. #3300, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/12 S/Luiey G Haddad, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20737

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022333 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Days Inn; B. Carlsbad Days Inn; C. Days Inn Carlsbad. Located at: 3700 Pio Pico Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 4 S Enterprises LLC, 3700 Pio Pico Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/97 S/Shasikant Patel, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20736

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022043 Filed: Sep 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Daniel Considine Enterprises. Located at: 172 W Glaucus St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniel Joseph Considine, 172 W Glaucus St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/17 S/Daniel Joseph Considine, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20735

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022390 Filed: Sep 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Birch Creative Group. Located at: 2030 S Tremont St. #12, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joel Nathanael Ressel, 2030 S Tremont St. #12, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/16 S/Joel Nathanael Ressel, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021556 Filed: Aug 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Benjamin Asher Productions. Located at: 2308 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Benjamin Asher LLC, 2308 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/17 S/Benjamin Ostrove, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20733

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022141 Filed: Sep 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alegre Construction. Located at: 2107 Via Sonora, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fernando Sandoval, 2107 Via Sonora, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/05/17 S/Fernando Sandoval, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20732

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022311 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Agape Motor Sports. Located at: 1837 S Myers #7, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jason Christopher Brown, 1837 S Myers #7, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Christopher Brown, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20731

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019983 Filed: Aug 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R & C Innovation. Located at: 12520 Heatherton Ct. #1, San Diego CA San Diego 92128. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chad Michael Hodges, 12520 Heatherton St. #1, San Diego CA 92128; B Roberta Eleonora Hodges, 12520 Heatherton St. #1, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chad Michael Hodges, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20730

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022312 Filed: Sep 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SRH Motors. Located at: 1837 S Myers #5, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. S.R. Hill Consulting, 1837 S Myers #5, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephen Hilliard, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/17 CN 20729

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020677 Filed: Aug 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Home Loans by Paige. Located at: 3420 E Shea Blvd #200, Pheonix AZ Maricopa 85028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Independent Mortgage Advisors LLC, 3420 E Shea Blvd #200, Pheonix AZ 85028. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Glenn Busard, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17 CN 20720

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9022044 Filed: Sep 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Graphics. Located at: 7110 San Luis St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Marc Scolari, 7110 San Luis St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/89 S/Joseph Marc Scolari, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17 CN 20719

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021074 Filed: Aug 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kotija Jr Taco Shop. Located at: 2668-B Del Mar Heights, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oceguera Inc., 2668-B Del Mar Heights, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/12 S/Juan P Oceguera, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17 CN 20718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020509 Filed: Aug 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Day to Day. Located at: 444 N El Camino Real #34, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Colleen Rose Rosenfeld, 444 N El Camino Real #34, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Colleen Rose Rosenfeld, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17 CN 20717

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021973 Filed: Aug 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Diamond Group; B. The Diamond Group SD. Located at: 270 N El Camino Real #475, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Timothy Paul Diamond, 234 Rosebay Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Heather Ricks Diamond, 234 Rosebay Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Timothy Paul Diamond, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17 CN 20716

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021300 Filed: Aug 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quality One Contracting Inc. Located at: 3830 Valley Centre Dr. #705-435, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Quality One Contracting Inc., 3830 Valley Centre Dr. #705-435, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Peter M Golombek, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17 CN 20715

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021891 Filed: Aug 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Painters of America; B. Remodelers of America. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A-214, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Orliebethe Guysayko Lacangan, 2192 Opal Rd., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/17 S/Orliebethe Guysayko Lacangan, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/17 CN 20714