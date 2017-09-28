Stabbing at train station

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside police responded to a stabbing at the Oceanside Transit Center train platform that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 following an argument between a 54-year-old man and a woman. Witnesses identified a woman as the stabber. She was detained by police.

The motive for the stabbing, as well as the relationship between the two parties, is unknown.

The man was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Police investigation of the incident is ongoing.