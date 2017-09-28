Stabbing at train station

, , 0

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside police responded to a stabbing at the Oceanside Transit Center train platform that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 following an argument between a 54-year-old man and a woman. Witnesses identified a woman as the stabber. She was detained by police.

The motive for the stabbing, as well as the relationship between the two parties, is unknown.

The man was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Police investigation of the incident is ongoing.

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

a
 
The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?