Public invited to stakeholder meetings for proposed park

ENCINITAS — Encinitas is looking for the public’s input on a future park in Leucadia.

The city acquired the 3.1-acre property off of the corner of Olympus and Piraeus streets more than 15 years ago, and in 2017 the council voted to allocate $2.5 million toward building the park, which has been tentatively named Standard Pacific Park.

Now, the city wants to hear from the public what it would like to see at the park.

The city has scheduled three meetings for Sept. 28 inside the city’s Poinsettia Room at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Residents who live east of Interstate 5 between Leucadia Boulevard and La Costa Avenue are especially encouraged to attend.

City Hall is located at 505 S. Vulcan Avenue in Encinitas.

