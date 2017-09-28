Coffee with a Cop event hits Encinitas Oct. 4

ENCINITAS — If you love cops and coffee, mark Oct. 4 on your calendar.

From the “obscure National Day” files, Oct. 4 is “National Cup of Coffee with a Cop Day.” And a local McDonald’s is hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” event to get people in the community interfacing with deputies from the Sheriff’s Department’s North Coastal Station.

The event is scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. at McDonald’s in the Encinitas Ranch Town Center.

All attendees will receive a free small cup of McCafé coffee.

Coffee With a Cop was launched in Hawthorne in 2011, where the police department was looking for ways to successfully interact with the community.

Since then, Coffee with a Cop events have been hosted in all 50 states and it is one of the most successful community-oriented policing programs across the country, according to the website.

The program has also expanded to outside the Unites States to Canada, Europe, Australia and Africa.

The first “National Coffee With a Cop Day” was took place in 2016 as part of National Community Policing Week, which former President Barack Obama enacted as an effort to build stronger relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

This year, the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS Office, designated Oct. 4 as the national day in which police and residents will meet over a cup of joe and conversation.

For more information on the event or how to host an event, visit www.coffeewithacop.com.