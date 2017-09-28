Celebrating art at Oceanside Art Walk

OCEANSIDE — As the weather begins to cool and thoughts turn toward festive fall activities, many are wondering just what activities they might enjoy to celebrate the season — the Oceanside First Friday Art Walk October Art-Fest is just the place to find a bit of fall inspiration.

Presented by Oceanside Friends of the Arts, the Art Walk will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 and will feature a variety of activities for guests, including live music, food and drinks — and of course art.

“We wanted to celebrate this month’s Art Walk with a special art-fest theme in keeping with the traditional Octoberfest, Halloween and other fall festival themes throughout San Diego,” said Susan Brown, president of the Oceanside Friends of the Arts.

The Art Walk area covers a five-block section of downtown Oceanside, bordered by Pier View Way and Mission Avenue going north to south, and Nevada Street to Cleveland Street going east to west. Complimentary transportation between venues and exhibits will be provided by Oceanside Pedi-Cab with pick-up spots located on Mission Avenue and Pier View Way. More information may be found at www.oceansideartwalk.org.

The event is free to the public and features dozens of local and regional artists, and more than 20 venues. Live music will be performed at several different locations, enhancing the Art Walk experience. With a chance to purchase original artwork from local artists and participate in a community of creativity, the upcoming Art Walk is an exciting event which celebrates the season.

“It’s also a great opportunity to shop for some unique, local fine art for your friends and loved ones as we approach the holiday season,” Brown added.

Yet another exciting part of the event is the collaborative painting in Artist Alley. Those attending the event are invited to contribute to the mural — and you don’t even need to be an artist.

“We then have our local artists, Kathleen Ossiander and Karen Huber, polish up,” said Brown, adding that afterward they make commemorative notecards of the mural which are available to purchase. “These mural paintings follow our monthly Art Walk themes and allow us to put a mark on the art ‘history’ of Oceanside.”

Oceanside Friends of the Arts is a nonprofit organization. Fundraising proceeds will support the First Friday Art Walks as well as scholarships for high school graduates looking further their education in art, music, dance and theater.

“Our goal is to promote fun and art and culture in our beautiful friendly village of Oceanside,” Brown said.