Chapman throws winning TD pass to beat Stanford

CARLSBAD — Christian Chapman had a great game, not just a great play.

The San Diego State quarterback, a Carlsbad High School graduate, threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Wells with 54 seconds left in the Aztecs’ Sept. 16 home game against Stanford to give San Diego State a 20-17 victory over the 19th-ranked Cardinal. Prior to that touchdown pass Chapman had completed 20 of his 28 pass attempts in the game.

“A long time ago to us coaches he proved himself,” said San Diego State head coach Rocky Long. “I hope he proved it to everybody else.”

Chapman, a junior, improved his record to 16-3 as the Aztecs’ starting quarterback. “I understand the game a lot more,” he said. “I think what I’ve done here is win games and I want people to notice that. I’m just going to keep playing with my boys and if I keep winning championships I’m going to have a good career here.”

On 32 occasions in the win, Chapman handed the ball to Rashaad Penny, who leads the NCAA in rushing yards per game. Penny gained 175 yards on the ground including four in the final minute of the second quarter for the Aztecs’ first touchdown.

Carlsbad High graduate Troy Cassidy, a sophomore outside linebacker for the Aztecs, had his first college pass breakup and also shared in a sack.

The 21 completions were the most for Chapman in an Aztecs uniform, as were his 29 pass attempts. He threw for a total of 187 yards. Although Chapman was not intercepted against Stanford, he was sacked six times.

The win improved the Aztecs to 3-0 for the season. The play at Air Force on Saturday.