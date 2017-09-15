Woodies return to Moonlight Beach on Sept. 23

The woodies are coming – again.

For the 38th consecutive year, up to 300 classic vehicles with the signature wooden paneling will converge on Moonlight Beach on Sept. 23 for Wavecrest, billed as the “world’s largest woodie show.”

The car show runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Moonlight Beach Parking Lot.

“Woodies are part of Americana, and we’re looking forward to an amazing, fun-filled weekend,” said Dan Close, president of San Diego Woodies, which is hosting the event. “Anyone who has ever gone to one of our shows knows that woodies are smile cars. Anytime you look at one, it brings a smile to your face and makes you feel good.”

Woodies have been ingrained in the fabric of Southern California culture as they appeared in numerous beach movies during the 1960s and were popularized in pop music, such as the Beach Boys’ “Surfin’ Safari” and Jan and Dean’s “Surf City.”

The cars will begin rolling in during the predawn hours of Sept. 23 from throughout North America and as far away as Australia. Organizers are anticipating several thousand guests and woodie enthusiasts will attend the free car show.

Wavecrest will also include live surf and Hawaiian music, along with children’s entertainment.

Surf legend Floyd Smith, co-founder of pioneering Gordon & Smith surfboards, will shape a custom wooden surfboard offered to the winner of a raffle. Other raffle prizes will include a Hansen surfboard, skateboards and two Electra bikes.

At 8 a.m. the following morning, Sept. 24, owners of up to 100 or more woodies will set out from the Encinitas Civic Center downtown for a cruise along Highway 101 to the Oceanside Pier and back.

For more information about Wavecrest 2017, visit www.sandiegowoodies.com/