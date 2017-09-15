Legal Notices, September 1, 2017

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (09/08, 09/22, etc.) and Monday, September 4, 2017 for Labor Day. NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2017 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBER, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. PROJECT NAME: Manchester Residence 2 CASE NUMBER: 15-241 CDP FILING DATE: September 15, 2015 APPLICANT: Manchester Investment Group, LLC. LOCATION: 3703 Manchester Avenue, APN 262-062-37 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit request for the construction of a new single-family residence on a vacant lot, and a sewer main extension on Manchester Avenue. The subject property is located in the Rural Residential 2 (RR-2) Zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone and the California Coastal Commission’s appeal jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, 760-633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2017, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission within 10 business days of the receipt of the City’s Notice of Final Action following the close of the City’s appeal period, or City action on any appeal. The Coastal Commission will determine the exact dates of the Coastal Commission appeal periods. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 09/01/17 CN 20679

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (8/25, 9/8 etc.) and Monday, September 4, 2017 in observance of Labor Day NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Lawson Residence CASE NUMBER: 16-265 CDP/Lot Merger FILING DATE: October 25, 2016 APPLICANT: Lawson Family Trust (Bill and Liz Lawson) LOCATION: 2025 Manchester Avenue PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit and Lot Merger request to construct a new single-family residence with a basement and accessory unit, and merge two existing underlying lots into one lot. The property is located within the Residential 15 (R-15) zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, 760-633-2716 or kinnes@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2017 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 09/01/17 CN 20678

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, to consider approving amendments to the Zoning Code, Local Coastal Program and Village Master Plan and Design Manual to clarify that uses prohibited elsewhere in the Municipal Code are also prohibited by the Zoning Code and Village Master Plan and Design Manual. The City Planner has determined that this project is exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(B)(3) (General Rule) and City of Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 19.04.070(A)(1)(c), in that minor Municipal Code and other similar amendments that refine or clarify existing land use standards are considered not to have a significant effect on the environment. Whereas, on July 19, 2017 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 5-0-2 (Rodman and Siekmann absent) to recommend approval of amendments to the Zoning Code, Local Coastal Program and Village Master Plan and Design Manual to clarify that uses prohibited elsewhere in the Municipal Code are also prohibited by the Zoning Code and Village Master Plan and Design Manual. The City Planner has determined that this project is exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(B)(3) (General Rule) and City of Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 19.04.070(A)(1)(c), in that minor Municipal Code and other similar amendments that refine or clarify existing land use standards are considered not to have a significant effect on the environment. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Thursday, September 7, 2017. If you have any questions, please contact Corey Funk in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4645 or corey.funk@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the amendments to the Zoning Code, Local Coastal Program and Village Master Plan and Design Manual in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: ZCA 2017-0002/LCPA 2017-0003/AMEND 2017-0006 (PUB 17Y-0015) CASE NAME: PROHIBITED USES CLARIFICATION AMENDMENT

PUBLISH: SEPTEMBER 1, 2017 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 09/01/17 CN 20675 CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, to consider approving a Municipal Code Amendment, Zoning Code Amendment and Local Coastal Program Amendment to make the city’s regulation of second dwelling units (now known as accessory dwelling units) consistent with the changes to Government Code Section 65852.2 made by Assembly Bill 2299 (Bloom) and Senate Bill 1069 (Wieckowski).Whereas, on July 19, 2017 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 5-0-2 (Rodman and Siekmann absent) to recommend approval of a Zoning Code Amendment and Local Coastal Program Amendment to make the city’s regulation of second dwelling units (now known as accessory dwelling units) consistent with the changes to Government Code Section 65852.2 made by Assembly Bill 2299 (Bloom) and Senate Bill 1069 (Wieckowski). The City Planner has determined that this project is statutorily exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 21080.17 of the Public Resources Code and Section 15282(h) of the CEQA Guidelines, in that Division 13 of the Public Resources Code (CEQA) does not apply to the adoption of an ordinance by a city or county to implement the provisions of Section 65852.1 or Section 65852.2 of the Government Code. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Thursday, September 7, 2017. If you have any questions, please contact Corey Funk in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4645 or corey.funk@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the Municipal Code Amendment, Zone Code Amendment and/or the Local Coastal Program Amendment in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: MCA 17-0003/ZCA 2016-0001/LCPA 2016-0001 (PUB16Y-0002) CASE NAME: SECOND DWELLING UNIT CODE AMENDMENT PUBLISH: September 1, 2017 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 09/01/17 CN 20674

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, to consider approving a Tentative Tract Map, Major Review Permit, and Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a hotel, spa, retail, and residential condominium project on the south side of Christiansen Way in Land Use District 1 of the Village Review zone and within Local Facilities Management Zone 1 and more particularly described as: The northwesterly 60 feet of Block 10, of the Town of Carlsbad, City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to map thereof no. 365, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, February 2, 1887. Excepting therefrom the northeasterly 110.00 feet thereof and the southwesterly 129.00 feet thereof. Whereas, on August 2, 2017 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 4-0-3 (Segall, Black and Goyarts absent) to recommend approval of a Tentative Tract Map, Major Review Permit, and Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a hotel, spa, retail, and residential condominium project on the south side of Christiansen Way in Land Use District 1 of the Village Review zone and within Local Facilities Management Zone 1. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Thursday, September 7, 2017. If you have any questions, please contact Chris Garcia in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4622 or chris.garcia@carlsbadca.gov. The time within which you may judicially challenge this Tentative Tract Map, Major Review Permit and/or Coastal Development Permit if approved, is established by state law and/or city ordinance, and is very short. If you challenge the Tentative Tract Map, Major Review Permit and/or Coastal Development Permit in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad. Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: CT 16-03/RP 16-09/CDP 16-16 (DEV16019) CASE NAME: BEACH VILLAGE LIFE 1 MIXED USE PUBLISH: SEPTEMBER 1, 2017 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 09/01/17 CN 20673

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR MONITORING AND SERVICE OF FIRE AND SECURITY ALARM SYSTEMS Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas Public Works Department (City) invites Request for Proposals (RFP) for: MONITORING AND SERVICE OF FIRE AND SECURITY ALARM SYSTEMS The website for this RFP, related documents and correspondence is PlanetBids (www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposer to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, as well as any addenda. Proposers must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor on PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. To be considered for selection, a Proposal must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2017 to: PlanetBids. The City hereby notifies all potential Proposers that it will ensure that in any Contract issued pursuant to the advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit a response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award. The City reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Proposal. The City does not discriminate based on handicapped status in the admission or access to, or treatment, or employment in its programs or activities. Each prospective bidder is responsible for fully acquainting himself with the conditions of the work sites as well as those conditions relating to the work in order to fully understand the facilities, difficulties and restrictions which may impact the total and adequate completion of the work. All prospective bidders shall attend a mandatory job walk meeting scheduled for 8:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at the Encinitas Community/Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, California 92024. Failure to attend the mandatory job walk meeting shall result in disqualification. Please contact www.encinitasca.gov/bids if you need additional information. 09/01/17 CN 20665

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-07 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2017-07 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Titles 1, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 18 & 23 of the Encinitas Municipal Code.” The purpose of this Ordinance is to address changes in state laws, correct errors and improve existing regulations. The Planning & Building Department maintains a regular process and schedule for maintaining the City’s codes and regulations through the Annual Omnibus Code Cleanup. The purpose of the annual review is to update the City’s codes and regulations to address changes in state laws, correct errors, and improve existing regulations. The proposed amendments are consistent with the purposes of the General Plan, Municipal Code and Local Coastal Program in that the amendments do not change the intent of the sections being amended nor do they propose any change in land use or water uses. The scope of changes for the City Council’s consideration includes corrective errors, clarifying ambiguities, and reflects current City practice. Ordinance 2017-07 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 31, 2017 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 23, 2017 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: Muir; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 09/01/17 CN 20664

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-03 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2017-03 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Chapters 23.08 (Design Review) and 23.24 (Grading, Erosion and Sediment Control) and Titles 24 (Subdivisions) and 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code and the Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Downtown Encinitas, Encinitas Ranch and North 101 Corridor Specific Plans.” The purpose of this Ordinance is to address changes in state laws, correct errors and improve existing regulations. The Planning & Building Department maintains a regular process and schedule for maintaining the City’s codes and regulations through the Annual Omnibus Code Cleanup. The purpose of the annual review is to update the City’s codes and regulations to address changes in state laws, correct errors, and improve existing regulations. The proposed amendments are consistent with the purposes of the General Plan, Municipal Code and Local Coastal Program in that the amendments do not change the intent of the sections being amended nor do they propose any change in land use or water uses. The scope of changes for the City Council’s consideration includes corrective errors, clarifying ambiguities, and reflects current City practice. The proposed amendments will not become effective until after formal certification by the California Coastal Commission of the LCPA. Ordinance 2017-03 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 31, 2017 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 23, 2017 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: Muir; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 09/01/17 CN 20663

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-12 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2017-12 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California amending Sections 2.48.020 and 2.48.030 of the Encinitas Municipal Code regarding Youth Commission membership and attendance requirements.” The proposed amendment to Section 2.48.020 would change the membership of the Youth Commission from up to 20 members to up to 11 members. The proposed amendment to Section 2.48.030 would amend the section to read: “Members are automatically removed from the Commission if the member is absent from three (3) consecutive regular meetings conducted during the months of July 1st through June 30th of each year. Ordinance 2017-12 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 23, 2017 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: Muir; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the September 20, 2017 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 09/01/17 CN 20662

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-10 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2017-10 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California Amending Section 2.30.020.E.1 of the Encinitas Municipal Code Regarding Commissioner Attendance Requirements” to amend E.1 to reflect on regular meetings and to remove the words “and/or special meetings.” The proposed amended section 2.30.020.E.1 would read “E. A board, commission, or committee member’s term shall be automatically terminated, with or without cause, upon the happening of one or more of the following: 1. The member is absent from three consecutive, regular meetings held by the member’s agency.” Ordinance 2017-10 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 9, 2017 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 23, 2017 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 09/01/17 CN 20661

Re: Creditor Association: QUAIL RIDGE CONDOMINIUMS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION Property Owner(s): TIMOTHY L. IRISH Property Address: 4265 MESA VISTA WAY, UNIT #2, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Mailing Address (if different): 13466 MESA VISTA WAY, UNIT #2, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 AND 4752 DALEA PLACE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE OF REAL PROPERTY YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN (CIVIL CODE SECTION 5675) DATED January 8, 2016. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at 9:00 a.m. on September 28, 2017, on the public sidewalk in front of the offices of MASSIE BERMAN, 3588 4th Avenue, San Diego, California 92103, MASSIE BERMAN as Trustee will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the property at 4265 Mesa Vista Way, Unit #2, Oceanside, CA 92057. Name and address of Creditor Association: QUAIL RIDGE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION c/o Massie Berman, APC 3588 Fourth Avenue, Suite 200 San Diego, California 92103 (619) 260-9010 The total amount of the unpaid balance is estimated at $53,427.52 for delinquent assessments, late fees and legal fees. 09/01/17, 09/08/17, 09/15/17 CN 20676 You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the telephone number for information regarding the trustee’s sale, using the file number assigned to this case. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $53,427.52 for the delinquent assessments, late fees and legal fees. A NON JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE BY AN ASSOCIATION TO COLLECT UPON A DEBT FOR DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT SHALL BE SUBJECT TO A RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. THE REDEMPTION PERIOD WITHIN WHICH THE SEPARATE INTEREST MAY BE REDEEMED FROM A FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER THIS PARAGRAPH ENDS 90 DAYS AFTER THE SALE. IN ADDITION TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF SECTION 2924(f), A NOTICE OF SALE IN CONNECTION WITH AN ASSOCIATION’S FORECLOSURE OF A SEPARATE INTEREST IN A COMMON INTEREST DEVELOPMENT SHALL INCLUDE A STATEMENT THAT THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED IN THIS PARAGRAPH. 09/01/17, 09/08/17, 09/15/17 CN 20676

T.S. No. 16-41922 APN: 228-314-01-37 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/28/2012. Trustor: JAMES H MCCARTHY III, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 11/21/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0730860 Date of Sale: 9/26/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance: $195,795.02 Street Address: 1175 LA MOREE RD SPC 37 SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 A.P.N #.: 228-314-01-37 MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $195,795.02 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1175 LA MOREE RD SPC 37 SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST A.P.N #.: 228-314-01-37 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (888) 632-4482 or visit this Internet Web site www.realtybid.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-41922. Dated: 8/25/2017 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee For Sale Information: (888) 632-4482 www.realtybid.com 08/25/17, 09/01/17, 09/08/17 CN 20671

T.S. No. 056648-CA APN: 157-492-20-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/19/2005. Trustor: EUGENE J STELLEY AND FRANCES L STELLEY, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Date of Sale: 9/25/2017 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 Street Address: 803 POINT BUCHON OCEANSIDE, CA 92058-6916 Total unpaid balance: $271,227.51 FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 09/01/17, 09/08/17, 09/15/17 CN 20668

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-16-703257-CL YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/22/2010. Trustor(s): Steven D Williamson and Linette F Williamson, husband and wife Recorded: 7/28/2010 as Instrument No. 2010-0379270 Date of Sale: 9/25/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance: $664,992.26 Property address: 1317 DEERBROOK DRIVE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor's Parcel No.: 218-031-26-00 Trustor(s): Steven D Williamson and Linette F Williamson, husband and wife Recorded: 7/28/2010 as Instrument No. 2010-0379270 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 8/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0433375 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 9/25/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $664,992.26 The purported property address is: 1317 DEERBROOK DRIVE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 218-031-26-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-703257-CL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation For information: (866) 645-7711 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 09/01/2017 CN 20666

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS # CA-17-8296-CS YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/3/2007. Trustor(s): LUCKI CANDOFF AND, JENNIFER CANDOFF, HUSBAND AND WIFE AND JAMES E. HESS, AN UNMARRIED MAN. Recorded: 4/13/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0248956 Date of Sale: 9/25/2017 at 10:00 AM. Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. Amount of unpaid balance: $750,755.75. Property address: 2416 OXFORD AVENUE CARDIFF, CA 92007. Assessor's Parcel No. 261-112-30-00. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $750,755.75. The purported property address is: 2416 OXFORD AVENUE CARDIFF, CA 92007. Assessor’s Parcel No. 261-112-30-00 . NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case CA-17-8296-CS. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. SUMMIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC For information: (866) 248-2679 Sale Line: 714-730-2727 Date: 8/22/2017 08/25/2017, 09/01/2017, 09/08/2017 CN 20634 If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. A-4630482 08/25/2017, 09/01/2017, 09/08/2017 CN 20634

T.S. No. 053229-CA APN: 254-693-08-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/20/2005. Trustor: SHAHRAM SHOJA AND NASRIN Z SHOJA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Date of Sale: 9/25/2017 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 Street Address: 535 LYNWOOD DR ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Total unpaid balance: $836,392.38 FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 08/25/17, 09/01/17, 09/08/17 CN 20633

Title Order No.: 5931767 Trustee Sale No.: NR-50675-CA APN No.: 213-291-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE (LIEN SALE FOR HOMEOWNER'S ASSOCIATION DUES) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 04/27/2016. Property owned by: Christina M. Shafran Date of Sale: 09/20/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA Property Address: 2009 Peridot Ct., Carlsbad, CA 92009 APN: 213-291-13-00 Estimated amount due: $17,843.52 MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 213-291-13-00 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 2009 Peridot Ct., Carlsbad, CA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $17,843.52 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant, La Costa Greens Community Association, under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. Nationwide Reconveyance LLC For Sales Information: 949-860-9155 Date: 08/17/2017 08/25/17, 09/01/17, 09/08/17 CN 20632

AFC-1079 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as Trustee Date of Sale: 9/22/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 9/22/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. Property Address: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 [Multiple timeshare units with details] TS#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, NOD Recorded, Estimated Sales Amount [Details for units 84941, 85756, 85757, 85759, 85760, 85761, 85762, 85763, 85764, 85765] CAPISTRANO AND CIELITO B. CAPISTRANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 3/31/2016 5/5/2016 2016-0213504 5/17/2017 2017-0220830 $20761.39 85759 B2381475C GMO 511109AE BIENNIAL EVEN 211-130-02-00 VERA M. ALLEN A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 4/1/2008 4/11/2008 2008-0191926 5/17/2017 2017-0220830 $10849.57 85760 B0408845H GMP 681109B1E BIENNIAL EVEN 211-131-07-00 LEE T. HERR AND MAY G. HER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/24/2013 6/6/2013 2013-0356302 5/17/2017 2017-0220830 $14065.25 85761 B0414965L GMP 692206D1E BIENNIAL EVEN 211-131-07-00 CHRIS WATSON AND LAROSA WATSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 9/8/2013 9/26/2013 2013-0587460 5/17/2017 2017-0220830 $11121.10 85762 B3941735C GMO 512137AE BIENNIAL EVEN 211-130-02-00 GABRIELA RAMIREZ SALAZAR AND LOUIS SALAZAR JR. WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 1/22/2010 2/4/2010 2010-0058254 5/17/2017 2017-0220830 $14858.27 85763 B0445545S GMP 582326A1E BIENNIAL EVEN 211-131-05-00 MIGUEL ANGEL LUCERO AND BARBARA MARIE LUCERO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 2/5/2015 5/28/2015 2015-0270286 5/17/2017 2017-0220830 $22583.59 85764 B0430935H GMP 702439A1Z ANNUAL 211-131-10-00 HAROLD J. EATINGER AND JEANETTE M. EATINGER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 6/13/2014 7/10/2014 2014-0286915 5/17/2017 2017-0220830 $34557.29 85765 B0410915H GMP 521402B1O BIENNIAL ODD 211-130-02-00 RAJENDRA V. JOSHI A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 6/8/2013 7/25/2013 2013-0465734 5/17/2017 2017-0220830 $16585.06 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. DATE: 8/18/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SALES CALL (800) 234-6222 EXT 147 08/25/17, 09/01/17, 09/08/17 CN 20631

Afc-1078 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as Trustee Date of Sale: 9/22/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 9/22/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. Property Address: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 [Multiple timeshare units with details] TS#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, NOD Recorded, Estimated Sales Amount [Details for units 85745, 85746, 85747, 85748, 85749, 85750, 85751, 85752, 85753, 85754, 85755] VAZQUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 9/24/2008 10/17/2008 2008-0542210 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $9948.19 85748 B0475425C MGP 19007BZ ANNUAL 211-022-28-00 ERIK G NAVA A(N) SINGLE MAN AND NORMA N CRUZ A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/14/2016 10/27/2016 2016-0581540 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $22978.22 85749 B0442375C MGP 14634BZ ANNUAL 34 211-022-28-00 SHAWN M. ROE AND LORI A. ROE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 3/1/2015 3/19/2015 2015-0126825 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $15838.86 85750 B0411185C MGP 28004AZ ANNUAL 211-022-28-00 LUIS A. CARRILLO AND SANDRA A. CARRILLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 7/13/2013 7/25/2013 2013-0465676 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $23199.41 85751 B0452725H MGP 28713AO BIENNIAL ODD 211-022-28-00 IVAN A. SOLORZANO AND IVONNE I. SOLORZANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 9/5/2015 9/24/2015 2015-0503874 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $20102.27 85752 Y7359225H MGP 14821BZ ANNUAL 211-022-28-00 DAVID C. STANLEY AND ALYCE L. STANLEYAS TRUSTEES OF THE STANLEY TRUST DATED JANUARY 12 1994 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 1/18/2012 2/23/2012 2012-0102924 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $11956.59 85753 B0417255L MGP 39818AE BIENNIAL EVEN 211-022-28-00 ADRIAN ALDANA AND ELIZABETH N. ALDANA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS LIBERTY BANK A CONNECTICUT NONSTOCK MUTUAL SAVINGS BANK 10/27/2013 11/7/2013 2013-0663530 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $17737.71 85754 B0452665H MGP 39347CZ ANNUAL 211-022-28-00 DIANA J. GARCIA A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 8/19/2015 9/24/2015 2015-0503880 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $22964.22 85755 B0467755H MGP 39311CO BIENNIAL ODD 211-022-28-00 JAY J. MOJICA AND JULIA B. MOJICA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/15/2016 6/30/2016 2016-0326454 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $17408.83 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. DATE: 8/18/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SALES CALL (800) 234-6222 EXT 147 08/25/17, 09/01/17, 09/08/17 CN 20630

AFC-1073; AFC-1076 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as Trustee Date of Sale: 9/22/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY,10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 9/22/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY,10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150 , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. Property Address: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 [Timeshare units with details] TS# 85528: Unit 121 Float/Float Biennial, Trustors: BERNIE ZAVALA AND PATRICIA JANETTE ZAVALA, Estimated Sales Amount: $18686.20 TS# 85621: Unit CSR20304CO, Trustor: JEREMY GOMEZ, Estimated Sales Amount: $13311.89 Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. DATE: 8/18/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SALES CALL (800) 234-6222 EXT 147 08/25/17, 09/01/17, 09/08/17 CN 20629

T.S. No. 048233-CA APN: 255-070-40-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/19/2003. Trustor: JAVIER RUIZ, AN UNMARRIED MAN Date of Sale: 9/18/2017 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 Street Address: 2504 JACARANDA AVENUE CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 Total unpaid balance: $146,408.44 FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 08/18/17, 08/25/17, 09/01/17 CN 20608

Re: Creditor Association: SHADOWRIDGE SUNRISE OWNERS ASSOCIATION Property Owner(s): SHAHLA MEHRFAR, TRUSTEE OF THE MEHRFAR FAMILY TRUST DATED 06/01/2007 Property Address: 1766 SPYGLASS CIRCLE, VISTA, CA 92081 NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE OF REAL PROPERTY YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN DATED November 15, 2016. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at 9:00 a.m. on September 14, 2017, MASSIE BERMAN as Trustee will sell at public auction on the public sidewalk in front of 3588 4th Avenue, San Diego, California 92103 the property at 1766 SPYGLASS CIRCLE, VISTA, CA 92081. Contact: SHADOWRIDGE SUNRISE OWNERS ASSOCIATION c/o Massie Berman, APC, (619) 260-9010 The status of a sale can be obtained during non-business hours at (619) 260-9010 x.4. Directions to and a detailed description of the above-entitled real property may be obtained by requesting the same in writing to the above-named beneficiary (“Creditor Association”) within ten (10) days from the first publication of this notice. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid balance currently due and owing under the aforesaid Notice of Delinquent Assessment and/or late fees, costs of collection (including attorneys’ fee), and interest, which said Owner is obligated to pay Creditor Association under Civil Code Section 1366, and fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the telephone number for information regarding the trustee’s sale, using the file number assigned to this case. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Total amount due: $28,395.76 for delinquent assessments, late fees and legal fees. 08/18/17, 08/25/17, 09/01/17 CN 20607

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PATRICIA MAY JOHNSON Case # 37-2017-00028219-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Patricia May Johnson. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Joanna J. Johnson in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Hannah Moss be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Oct. 24, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner:Legal Objective 701 Palomar Airport Rd #300 Carlsbad CA 92011 Telephone: 760.431.2200 09/01/17, 09/08/17, 09/15/17 CN 20680

NOTICE OF SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professional Code and Section 2328 of the Commercial Code of California, that Affordable Stor Mor, 470 N. Midway Dr., Escondido, CA 92027 will sell property listed below by competitive bidding on or after September 18. 2017, held at the above address. Property to be sold as follows: Any and all personal, business, leisure, -sporting, winnings, inherited, gifted, loaned, automobiles or misc. items contained therein in the possession of the follows: Arthur Tatman #102 Steve Tatman David J. Aguirre #122 Auction to be conducted by: West Coast Auctions Bond # 0434194 09/01/17, 09/08/17 CN 20677

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 51-foot Stealth Faux Eucalyptus Tree-type Telecommunications Tower (Ref. EBI #6117004283). Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 1398 Temple Heights Dr., Oceanside, San Diego County, CA, 92056, (33 13 27.3 N / 117 16 18.6 W). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1086699. ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS: Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. 09/01/17 CN 20672

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE VIN #: 5YFBURHEXFP293163 LICENSE: 7KZH324 WHEN: Monday September 11th @ 10:00 am WHERE: 1060 W Airport Rd, Oceanside CA 92058 09/01/17 CN 20670

Notification is hereby given that Bank of America National Association, 100 North Tryon Street, Suite 170, Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, NC, 28202, has filed an application with the Comptroller of the Currency on September 1, 2017, as specified in 12 CFR 5 of the Comptroller’s Licensing Manual, for permission to establish domestic branches in the vicinity of: • 943 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, San Diego County, CA 92075-1502 Any person wishing to comment on this application may file comments in writing with the Large Bank Licensing Lead Expert, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, 400 7th Street S.W., Mail Stop 10E-2, Washington, DC 20219, within 30 days after the date of this publication. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file with the Deputy Comptroller of the Currency as part of the public file. This file is available for public inspection during regular business hours. 09/01/17 CN 20669

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA JAMES L. FRIES-MCCORT, Plaintiff, vs. CAE PRODUCTIONS, INC. t/d/b/a ROMP’N ROLL; BUTLER RECREATION, INC. t/d/b/a ROMP N’ ROLL, Defendants. CIVIL DIVISION Docket No.: GD-17-008193 NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION The nature of the action is a personal injury civil action against the above-named defendants. If you wish to defend, you must enter a written appearance personally or by attorney and file your defenses or objections in writing with the court. You are warned that if you fail to do so the case may proceed without you and a judgment may be entered against you without further notice for the relief requested by the plaintiff. You may lose money or property or other rights important to you. YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS PAPER TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A LAWYER, GO TO OR TELEPHONE THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW. THIS OFFICE CAN PROVIDE YOU WITH INFORMATION ABOUT HIRING A LAWYER. IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE A LAWYER, THIS OFFICE MAY BE ABLE TO PROVIDE YOU WITH INFORMATION ABOUT AGENCIES THAT MAY OFFER LEGAL SERVICES TO ELIGIBLE PERSONS AT A REDUCED FEE OR NO FEE. Lawyer Referral Service Allegheny County Bar Association 11th Floor, Koppers Building 436 Seventh Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Telephone: (412) 261-5555 Friday & Cox LLC /s/ Joshua S. Licata Joshua S. Licata, Esquire Pa I.D. No. 318783 Attorneys for Plaintiff 1405 McFarland Road Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15216 Tel: 412-561-4290 Fax: 412-561-4291 09/01/17, 09/08/17, 09/15/17, 09/22/17 CN 20667

L3 PHOTONICS operates a facility located at 5957 Landau Court, Carlsbad, CA 92008 that uses and emits chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. We do not believe that any person is exposed to these chemicals at levels constituting a health or safety risk. However, we have not made a formal determination that actual exposure levels are below the Proposition 65 “no significant risk” levels for carcinogens or “no observable effect” level for chemicals known to cause reproductive harm, and we have not performed a risk analysis to determine the precise amount of exposure that any individual would receive over a 70-year period. Proposition 65 therefore obligates us to provide this warning to potentially effected individuals. Further information may be obtained by contacting L3 PHOTONICS at 760-431-6800. 09/01/17, 09/08/17, 09/15/17 CN 20660

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00029527-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gail Galloway filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Liam Galloway Conley; change to proposed name: Liam Thomas Galloway. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept 26, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Aug 11, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20640

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00030149-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Stephanie Sperling Golden filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Stephanie Sperling Golden; change to proposed name: Stephanie Laila Golden. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 03, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Aug 16, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20639

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARJORIE MAE MEACHEN Case# 37-2017-00021533-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Marjorie Mae Meachen. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Laurie Hauser, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Laurie Hauser, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Oct. 05, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Heather Van Blarcom 23 Winslow St. Ladera Ranch CA 92694 Telephone: 858.735.2841 08/25/17, 09/01/17, 09/08/17 CN 20638

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARVIN MITTLEMAN Case # 37-2017-00030372-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Marvin Mittleman. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Diane G. Sperber in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Diane G. Sperber be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Oct. 05, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Steve H. Wilhelm 1950 Fifth Ave #100 San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.239.0687 08/25/17, 09/01/17, 09/08/17 CN 20637

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020674 Filed: Aug 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stunning Homestaging LLC. Located at: 3381 Calle Margarita, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stunning Homestaging LLC, 3381 Calle Margarita, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/20/16 S/Holly Rippey, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20694

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021245 Filed: Aug 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 5 Star Glory Rides. Located at: 1931 Olivia Glen, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Marcellus McGlory, 1931 Olivia Glen, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/22/17 S/Robert L Archer, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20693

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021250 Filed: Aug 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Archer Woodcraft. Located at: 3732 Cavern Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert L Archer, 3732 Cavern Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010; 2. Karen D Archer, 3732 Cavern Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert L Archer, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20692

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021247 Filed: Aug 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Children with Deformities – A Second Chance Through Surgery. Located at: 2011 Palomar Airport Rd. #206, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, 2011 Palomar Airport Rd. #206, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/12/12 S/Margaret Phelan, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20691

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021257 Filed: Aug 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Laguna Cabinets; B. Emblem Cabinets. Located at: 7388 Trade St., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Emblem Inc., 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/17/17 S/Gabrielle Baumgartner, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20690

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021490 Filed: Aug 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smart Buys 4 U. Located at: 2530 Wilcombe Rd., Cambria CA San Luis Obispo CA 93428. Mailing Address: PO Box 1780, Cambria CA 93428. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beth Louise MacFarlane, 1878 Haymarket Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Beth Louise MacFarlane, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20689

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021371 Filed: Aug 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ZebraRose. Located at: 1811 Valencia Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sharon M Commins, 1811 Valencia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sharon M Commins, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20688

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020745 Filed: Aug 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Interiors to Life; B. Design Quest. Located at: 2130 Sunset Dr. #84, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Susanne Jane Swenddal, 2130 Sunset Dr. #84, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/17 S/Susanne Jane Swenddal, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20687

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021278 Filed: Aug 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rian Fabrication Services. Located at: 13918 Proctor Valley Rd., Jamul CA San Diego 91935. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jan M Hennen, 13918 Proctor Valley Rd., Jamul CA 91935. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jan M Hennen, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20686

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020834 Filed: Aug 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Diversity Youth Fitness and Athletic Performance. Located at: 609 Valley Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chad James Mitchell, 609 Valley Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chad James Mitchell, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20685

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020451 Filed: Aug 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aeropostale. Located at: 5620 Paseo del Norte #A112, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 125 Chubb Ave. 5th Floor, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. AERO OPCO LLC, 125 Chubb Ave. 5th Floor, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Libenson, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20684

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021524 Filed: Aug 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Family Counseling and Hypnotherapy. Located at: 1509 Halia Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barbara Ann Stanforth, 1509 Halia Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Barbara Ann Stanforth, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20683

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021279 Filed: Aug 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Kohnen Group. Located at: 4195 Del Mar Trails Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. April Marie Kohnen, 4195 Del Mar Trails Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/April Kohner, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20682

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021738 Filed: Aug 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A & N Coastal Hauling. Located at: 281 Durian St., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fernando Joey Pasqual, 281 Durian St., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/28/17 S/Fernando Joey Pasqual, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/17 CN 20681

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021021 Filed: Aug 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Two Sorella Events. Located at: 2255 Barbara Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Juliette Carrero, 225 Barbara Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Denise Carrero, 225 Barbara Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Denise Carrero, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20658

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021243 Filed: Aug 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Coast News; B. The Coast News Group; C. Coast News; D. Beach News; E. Carlsbad Journal News; F. Coast Dispatch; G. Coast News Group; H. CoastDispatch.com; I. Encinitas Coast Dispatch; J. Sun Newspapers; K. The Beach News; L. The Carlsbad Sun; M. The Coast Dispatch; N. The Del Mar Sun; O. The Encinitas Sun; P. The North Coast News; Q. The Solana Beach Sun; R. Rancho Santa Fe News; S. The Del Mar Carmel Valley News; T. The Del Mar News; U. The News Group Inc.; V. The Rancho Santa Fe News; W. The San Marcos News; X. The Valley News; Y. The Village & Valley News; Z. The Village News; AA. The Vista News; BB. The Vista/San Marcos News; CC. Village & Valley News; DD. Vista/San Marcos News; EE. San Marcos News; FF. The San Marcos/Vista News; GG. San Marcos/Vista News; HH. The Coast News Inland Edition; II. The Coast News Inland News; JJ. The Inland Edition; KK. Inland Edition. Located at: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #W, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 232550, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Coast News Inc., 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #W, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/87 S/Becky Roland, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20657

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020951 Filed: Aug 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Coast Real Estate. Located at: 6209 Shamrock Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael David Korn, 6209 Shamrock Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/16/17 S/Michael David Korn, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20656

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9018998 Filed: Jul 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sedona Yoga Bus. Located at: 399 Trailview Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Soul Center for Wellness and Personal Growth LLC, 399 Trailview Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/17 S/Gary Palisch, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20655

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019639 Filed: Aug 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rep it Homie. Located at: 340 Marcos St. #103, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wilton Alexander Ponce, 340 Marcos St. #103, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/17 S/Wilton Ponce, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20654

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021120 Filed: Aug 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peaceful Mountain Press. Located at: 4720 Hawley Blvd #205, San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Deborah Michelle Francisco, 4720 Hawley Blvd #205, San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Deborah Michelle Francisco, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20653

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020716 Filed: Aug 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Paragon Taekwondo. Located at: 535 Encinitas Blvd #100, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 614 S Sierra Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paragon Taw Kwon Do LLC, 535 Encinitas Blvd #100, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/05/17 S/Shawn Yusin McElroy, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20652

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021097 Filed: Aug 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NorthStar Law Group. Located at: 12636 High Bluff Dr. #400, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JM Law Group PC, 12636 High Bluff Dr. #400, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/21/17 S/Jonathan Muenkel, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20651

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019656 Filed: Aug 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Minuteman Press of Sorrento Valley. Located at: 10951 Sorrento Valley Rd. #1F, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jiffy Print Incorporated, 1538 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/02/17 S/Matthew Rebelo, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20650

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020280 Filed: Aug 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Legacy IRA Investments LLC. Located at: 1565 Coast Blvd, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Legacy IRA Investment LLC, 1565 Coast Blvd, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/17 S/Stephen L Kuptz, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20649

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020179 Filed: Aug 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healing Oils; B. Ipek Design. Located at: 302 Washington St. #150-5301, San Diego CA San Diego 92103. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Goldzulu Incorporated, 302 Washington St. #150-5301, San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/05/17 S/Craig Goldberg, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20648

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020883 Filed: Aug 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fit Healthy Happy U. Located at: 1612 Windemere Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Anne Barrie, 1612 Windemere Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Anne Barrie, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20647

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019667 Filed: Aug 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EHI. Located at: 120 N Pacific St. #D8, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. So Cal Counterworks Inc. 6190 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roland Shany, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20646

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020991 Filed: Aug 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EAM Investigations. Located at: 1329 Duck Walk Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Edward Aaron Musgrove, 1329 Duck Walk Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/17 S/Edward Aaron Musgrove, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20645

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020906 Filed: Aug 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Board Life Clothing Company. Located at: 15950 Bernardo Center Dr. #M. San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Benjamin Tyler Geske, 799 Valley Crest Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/17/17 S/Benjamin Tyler Geske, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20644

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020796 Filed: Aug 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Diamond Sales & Rentals; B. Blue Diamond Real Estate. Located at: 360 N El Camino Real #2C, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Blue Diamond Property Management Inc., 360 N El Camino Real #2C, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Samantha Easton, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20643

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020681 Filed: Aug 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AVS Motorsports. Located at: 3921 Oceanic Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. AVS Fabrication Inc., 3921 Oceanic Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/17 S/Richard R Rice, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20642

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019845 Filed: Aug 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FAY Center. Located at: 1214 Caminito Septimo, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sara Katherine Smith, 1214 Caminito Septimo, Cardff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sara Katherine Smith, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20628

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-018338 Filed: Jul 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Enduring Fruit; B. Kuyasa Empowerment; C. The World Needs a Father; D. African Leadership Institute for Community Transformation. Located at: 7042 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 130998, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lead to Serve, 7042 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Wayne L Gordon, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20627

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020037 Filed: Aug 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunshine Appraisals, Inc.; B. Sunshine Appraisals; C. Sunshine Real Estate. Located at: 3677 Marlesta Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sunshine Appraisals Inc., 3677 Maresta Dr., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/17/17 S/Shari Kludt, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20626

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020268 Filed: Aug 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Il Massaggio Di Sergio. Located at: 650 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2250 Avenida Magnifica #23M, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sergio D’Alcamo, 2250 Avenida Magnifica #23M, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sergio D’Alcamo, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20625

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020435 Filed: Aug 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 1-800-Got-Junk?. Located at: 1955 Avenida Plaza Real, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PO Box 5323, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. COXFAM Environmental Services Inc., 1955 Avenida Plaza Real, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/12/03 S/William Glenn Cox, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20624

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020123 Filed: Aug 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lion Fit. Located at: 1361 Windsor Rd. #B, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elizabeth Julia Lieberman, 1361 Windsor Rd. #B, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/08/17 S/Elizabeth Julia Lieberman, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20623

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020291 Filed: Aug 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tenet Financial Services. Located at: 2211 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Trend Financial Solutions Inc., 2211 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Okwaro Raura, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20622

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020573 Filed: Aug 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cakes by Adella. Located at: 743 Galaxy Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Adella Frances Myers, 743 Galaxy Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/14/17 S/Adella Frances Myers, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20621

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019896 Filed: Aug 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stone Step Media. Located at: 2341 Marca Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Loring Rubin, 2341 Marca Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Andrew Laurence Rubin, 2341 Marca Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/17 S/Matthew Loring Rubin, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20620

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9018669 Filed: Jul 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mazda of Escondido; B. Mazda Escondido. Located at: 1560 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: 2555 Telegraph Rd., Bloomfield Hills MI 48302. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. UAG Escondido M1 Inc, 1560 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/20/15 S/Maggie Feher, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20619

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-9020035 Filed: Aug 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Gibeon Graphics, Located at: 201 E Chapman Ave. #425, Placenta CA Orange County 92870. Mailing Address: 201 E Chapman Ave. #425, Placenta CA 92870. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 02/03/17 and assigned File #2017-001767. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Brenda Burrola, 201 E Chapman Ave. #425, Placenta CA 92870; 2. Daniel Azariah Randle, 6333 College Grove Way #9104, San Diego CA 92115. The Business is Conducted by: A General Partnership. S/Brenda Burrola, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20604

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9018953 Filed: Jul 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nonstop Painting. Located at: 1100 Industrial Blvd., Chula Vista CA San Diego 91911-2643. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Martin G Cortes, 1100 Industrial Blvd., Chula Vista CA 91911-2643. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/26/17 S/Martin G Cortes, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20603

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-017790 Filed: Jul 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MicroActivist. Located at: 310 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shawn Patrick Berryhill, 310 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/17 S/Shawn Patrick Berryhill, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20602

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019771 Filed: Aug 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heritage Clothing Company. Located at: 118 Flamingo Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oscar Anthony Felix Mendoza, 118 Flamingo Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Oscar Anthony Felix Mendoza, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20601

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-018493 Filed: Jul 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. N&E Delivery LLC; B. N & E Delivery LLC. Located at: 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #280, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Airspace Technologies Inc., 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #280, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/14/16 S/Kevin R Lang, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20600

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019964 Filed: Aug 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blendy. Located at: 841 Kalpati Cir. #F, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dolores Lorraine Gugler, 841 Kalpati Cir. #F, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dolores Lorraine Gugler, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20599

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019696 Filed: Aug 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CBD Elite; B. Vital Blends. Located at: 3985 Hibiscus Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelly Tori Fanale, 912 Begonia Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/05/16 S/Kelly Tori Fanale, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20598

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019455 Filed: Jul 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Innerspace. Located at: 2220 Via Cascabel, Escondido CA San Diego 92027. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Laura Carroll Wireman, 2220 Via Cascabel, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/01 S/Laura Carroll Wireman, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20597

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019588 Filed: Aug 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Stone Construction. Located at: 1023 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 231325, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Blue Stone Properties Inc., 1023 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/17 S/Tom Hewitt, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20596

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019625 Filed: Aug 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kona Hut Coffee House. Located at: 1940 S Freeman St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tammy A Stepp, 1940 S Freeman St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/14 S/Tammy A Stepp, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20595

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016139 Filed: Jun 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palma de la Reina; B. Bel Mondo Condos. Located at: 5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92091. Mailing Address: PO Box 841, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Newport Pacific Inc., 5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/17 S/Caleb J McKinley, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20594

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019551 Filed: Aug 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NuPacifica Inc., B. NuPacifica Realty. Located at: 510 N Coast Hwy #C, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. NuPacifica Inc., 510 N Coast Hwy #C, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Saldana, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20593

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-018452 Filed: Jul 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Journey Event Consultants. Located at: 3430 Donna Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amy Marie Robb, 3430 Donna Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Marie Robb, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20592

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-90219983 Filed: Aug 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R & C Innovation. Located at: 12520 Heatherton Ct. #1, San Diego CA San Diego 92128. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chad Michael Hodges, 12520 Heatherton St. #1, San Diego CA 92128; B Roberta Eleonora Hodges, 12520 Heatherton St. #1, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chad Michael Hodges, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020008 Filed: Aug 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SRE Matrix Alliance; B. Smart Real Estate Alliance. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Herbert A Ayala, 254 Rancho del Oro Dr. #50, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Herbert A Ayala, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20590