Legal Notices, August 25, 2017

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given notice that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 7th day of September, 2017, at 6 p.m., by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following items: 1. PROJECT NAME: Casey Hughes Residences CASE NUMBER: 16-096 DR/CDP FILING DATE: May 3, 2016 APPLICANT: Casey Hughes LOCATION: 944 and 946 Hermes Avenue (APN: 254-324-22) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 8 (R-8) Zone and the Coastal Zone. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit application to allow for the authorization of a comprehensive remodel including changes to the exterior façade of an existing duplex, and add first and second story additions to both units. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Duff’s at the Beach CASE NUMBER: 17-061 MINMOD/CDP FILING DATE: March 20, 2017 APPLICANT: Gregg Seaman LOCATION: 90 N. Coast Highway 101, Suites 207 & 208 (APN: 258-034-22, -12 & -13) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan Commercial Mixed-1 (N-CM-3) zone and the Coastal Zone. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit Modification and Coastal Development Permit application to allow minor interior changes to an existing alcohol (beer and wine) serving establishment with an existing Type 41 ABC license and existing outdoor seating area. No alcohol consumption is proposed within the outdoor seating area. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: St. Archer Beer Tasting Room CASE NUMBER: 16-297 MUP/DR/CDP FILING DATE: December 15, 2016 APPLICANT: Nine7Zero PCH Leucadia LOCATION: 978 North Coast Highway 101 (APN: 254-303-05) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan Commercial Mixed-1 (N-CM-1) Zone and the Coastal Zone. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit application to authorize a beer tasting room for consumption on the premises and for off-sale sales in authorized containers through a Type 23 Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) license in an existing tenant space fronting North Coast Highway 101. The proposed hours of operation are 12 p.m. (noon) to 10 p.m., seven days a week. A Design Review Permit is also proposed for an exterior remodel and upgrades and the addition of a prefabricated room for cold storage. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov. 4. PROJECT NAME: Ames Berryman Canyon CASE NUMBER: 14-256 TPM/DR/CDP FILING DATE: October 7, 2014 APPLICANT: A-3 Ventures, LLC LOCATION: Berryman Canyon Road (262-080-16) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Tentative Parcel Map, Design Review Permit, Coastal Development Permit and Mitigated Negative Declaration to subdivide one lot into two lots, authorize encroachments into steep slopes and associated site improvements. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone, Hillside Inland Bluff Overlay and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has performed an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that with mitigation measures, no significant negative environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) is recommended for adoption. The draft Mitigated Negative Declaration was available for public review from June 9, 2017, to July 10, 2017. Responses to comments received are included in the Final MND. The Final MND document is being considered by the Planning Commission at the September 7, 2017, meeting. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov 5. PROJECT NAME: Heers Open Space CASE NUMBER: 17-056 OSV FILING DATE: March 21, 2017 APPLICANT: Brett Heers LOCATION: 3465 Bumann Road (264-101-28) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a proposed abandonment/vacation of an existing biological open space easement and for the Planning Commission make a recommendation to the City Council of General Plan consistency. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Rural Residential (RR) Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has performed an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that with mitigation measures, no significant negative environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) is recommended for adoption. The draft Mitigated Negative Declaration was available for public review from June 5, 2017, to July 5, 2017. Responses to comments received are included in the Final MND. The Final MND document is being considered by the City Council at the October 4, 2017, meeting. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov 6. PROJECT NAME: Kovner Grading CASE NUMBER: 17-059 DRMOD/CDP FILING DATE: March 16, 2017 APPLICANT: Damien Kovner LOCATION: 810 and 812 Dewitt Avenue (APN 258-213-02) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to modify Planning Commission Resolution No. PC-2016-56 approved on September 15, 2016, to maintain the existing site condition with minor site improvements. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project is located within the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan Residential 11 (DR-11) Zone and in the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov An appeal of a Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th (10th for subdivisions) calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Items 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 are located in the City’s Coastal Zone and require issuance of a Coastal Development Permit. The actions of the Planning Commission or City Council relative on those items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sect. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the above applications prior to the hearing, please contact the staff member or the Development Services Department at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024-3633. 08/18/17 CN 20636

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (8/25, 9/8, etc. and September 4, 2017 for Labor Day) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Lynn/Weady Lot Line Adjustment CASE NUMBER: 17-086 BA/SR/CDP FILING DATE: April 17, 2017 APPLICANT: Matthew Lynn LOCATION: 1900 Freda Lane and 1006 Genie Lane, APNs 260-563-03 & 260-563-08 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Boundary Adjustment, Service Request and Coastal Development Permit to adjust a common property between 1900 Freda Lane and 1006 Genie Lane. The service request is to determine if the steep slopes present onsite are considered manufactured slopes. The subject property is located in the Residential 8 (R-8) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, 760-633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2017 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Department may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 08/25/17 CN 20635

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT – FIELD OPERATIONS SECTION 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) Urban Forestry Maintenance Services RFP 2017-03 The City is soliciting RFP from qualified firms to provide annual services for maintenance; GPS inventory, removal and replacement, as needed, within the City’s Community Forest. The City has approximately 15,000 street and park trees that comprise its Community Forest. The purpose of this contract is to provide the City with the best possible tree care to maintain the City’s Community Forest at a level expected by the City’s residents, City Council, City staff, and visitors of the community. The selected firm will work closely with the City staff to ensure the most appropriate care and maintenance of the City’s Community Forest with sensitivity to the City, its residents and visitors. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the firm who best meets the City’s requirements and who offers the most advantageous combination of low price and highest qualifications for the criteria described in this document. The City shall reserve the right to select the most capable contractor to perform to the needs of the City; therefore this contract may not be awarded to the lowest bidder. The City Council will approve as part of the annual budget an annual contract amount. The City does not guarantee a specific amount of work and the quantity of work may increase or decrease depending on the annual needs of the Community Forest. All firms submitting bid proposals must hold a valid State California C-27 and a C-61/D49 Contractor’s License. Additionally, this contract requires a California state pest control license. All associated licenses shall be provided with the submission of bid proposals. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. PROPOSALS: Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Wed. Sept. 6, 2017 via the PlanetBids system used to download the RFP. 08/18/17, 08/25/17 CN 20612

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-08 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2017-08 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting an amendment to Title 9 (Public Safety, Peace, and Welfare) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to add Chapter 9.27 (Deemed Approved Alcoholic Beverage Serving Establishments) for the purpose of protecting the public safety, peace, and welfare of the community by requiring all alcoholic beverage serving establishments authorized for retail sale of alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption in the City to comply with nuisance-based performance standards.” The Deemed Approved Ordinance (DAO) gives the City an additional enforcement tool to help mitigate the nuisance based issues/activities associated with alcohol serving establishments; however, it has limitations. The DAO is designed to hold establishments accountable for failure to meet specified performance standards but not all nuisance behavior can be tied to a particular establishment. It can be challenging for a jurisdiction to prove that neighborhood littering, loitering and public intoxication are attributed to a particular alcohol serving establishment. If there is reasonable doubt, or a lack of clear evidence, the City will not be able to find the business owner of a particular establishment in violation of the DAO. Ordinance 2017-08 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on June 28, 2017 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 9, 2017 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. In 08/18/17 Legal Section; Incorrect Notice Publication Date 08/15/17 CN20611 08/25/17 CN 20611

SECTION A NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Leucadia Flooding Issues Sump Areas Phase II CD17A Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on September 6, 2017. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City Street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing and grubbing including removal of asphalt, grading, asphalt concrete pavement, installing catch basins, and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents to install catch basins within these sump areas. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $112,000 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid and three additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Wednesday, August 16th at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for registering as a plan holder as described above and obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Frank Belock, PE Interim City Engineer DATE: END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 08/18/17, 08/25/17 CN 20606

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS # CA-17-8296-CS Order # 170170813-CA-VOI Loan #9804934058 [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE Section 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/3/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): LUCKI CANDOFF AND, JENNIFER CANDOFF, HUSBAND AND WIFE AND JAMES E. HESS, AN UNMARRIED MAN. Recorded: 4/13/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0248956 in book xxx, page xxx of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 9/25/2017 at 10:00 AM. Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $750,755.75. The purported property address is: 2416 OXFORD AVENUE CARDIFF, CA 92007. Assessor’s Parcel No. 261-112-30-00 . NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case CA-17-8296-CS. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. SUMMIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC 16745 W. Bernardo Dr., Ste. 100 San Diego, CA 92127 (866) 248-2679 (For NON SALE information only) Sale Line: 714-730-2727 or Login to:www.servicelinkasap.com Reinstatement Line: (800) 401-6587 Cecilia Stewart, Trustee Sale Officer. Date: 8/22/2017 SUMMIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC 16745 W. Bernardo Dr., Ste. 100 San Diego, CA 92127 (866) 248-2679 (For NON SALE information only) Sale Line: 714-730-2727 or Login to:www.servicelinkasap.com Reinstatement Line: (800) 401-6587. Cecilia Stewart, Trustee Sale Officer. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. A-4630482 08/25/2017, 09/01/2017, 09/08/2017 CN 20634

T.S. No. 053229-CA APN: 254-693-08-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/20/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/25/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/26/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0068654, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: SHAHRAM SHOJA AND NASRIN Z SHOJA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER担 CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 535 LYNWOOD DR ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $836,392.38 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 053229-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 898646 08/25/17, 09/01/17, 09/08/17 CN 20633

Title Order No.: 5931767 Trustee Sale No.: NR-50675-CA Reference No.: La Costa Greens Comm APN No.: 213-291-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (NOTICE OF LIEN SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNPON LIEN FOR HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION DUES) (CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE § 5700 AND 5710) [ATTENTION RECORDER: PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE §2923.3, THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERENCED BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR] NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 04/27/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 09/20/2017 at 10:00 AM, Nationwide Reconveyance LLC As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 05/02/2016 as Document No. 2016-0205370 Book XX Page XX, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, property owned by: Christina M. Shafran, and described as follows: As more fully described on the referenced Assessment Lien. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.) At: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 213-291-13-00 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 2009 Peridot Ct., Carlsbad, CA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $17,843.52 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant, La Costa Greens Community Association, under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 949-860-9155 or visit this Internet Web site www.innovativefieldservices.com, using the file number assigned to this case NR-50675-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 08/17/2017 Nationwide Reconveyance LLC For Sales Information Please Call 949-860-9155 By: Rhonda Rorie, AVP (IFS# 2776 08/25/17, 09/01/17, 09/08/17) CN 20632

AFC-1079 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 9/22/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 84941 B3210475C 521421D1O 5214 Float Biennial 21D1O 211-130-02-00 JEFFERY L. ACHIN AND ANGELA ACHIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/14/2009 3/13/2009 2009-0126188 3/1/2017 2017-0097115 $7250.83 85756 B0465105H GMO 523432BO BIENNIAL ODD FIXED WEEK 32 211-130-02-00 ROLF JAMES L. CAPISTRANO AND CIELITO B. CAPISTRANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 3/31/2016 5/5/2016 2016-0213506 5/17/2017 2017-0220830 $25345.50 85757 B0464685H GMO 522432B1E BIENNIAL EVEN FIXED WEEK 32 211-130-02-00 ROLF JAMES L. CAPISTRANO AND CIELITO B. CAPISTRANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 3/31/2016 5/5/2016 2016-0213504 5/17/2017 2017-0220830 $20761.39 85759 B2381475C GMO 511109AE BIENNIAL EVEN 211-130-02-00 VERA M. ALLEN A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 4/1/2008 4/11/2008 2008-0191926 5/17/2017 2017-0220830 $10849.57 85760 B0408845H GMP 681109B1E BIENNIAL EVEN 211-131-07-00 LEE T. HERR AND MAY G. HER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/24/2013 6/6/2013 2013-0356302 5/17/2017 2017-0220830 $14065.25 85761 B0414965L GMP 692206D1E BIENNIAL EVEN 211-131-07-00 CHRIS WATSON AND LAROSA WATSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 9/8/2013 9/26/2013 2013-0587460 5/17/2017 2017-0220830 $11121.10 85762 B3941735C GMO 512137AE BIENNIAL EVEN 211-130-02-00 GABRIELA RAMIREZ SALAZAR AND LOUIS SALAZAR JR. WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 1/22/2010 2/4/2010 2010-0058254 5/17/2017 2017-0220830 $14858.27 85763 B0445545S GMP 582326A1E BIENNIAL EVEN 211-131-05-00 MIGUEL ANGEL LUCERO AND BARBARA MARIE LUCERO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 2/5/2015 5/28/2015 2015-0270286 5/17/2017 2017-0220830 $22583.59 85764 B0430935H GMP 702439A1Z ANNUAL 211-131-10-00 HAROLD J. EATINGER AND JEANETTE M. EATINGER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 6/13/2014 7/10/2014 2014-0286915 5/17/2017 2017-0220830 $34557.29 85765 B0410915H GMP 521402B1O BIENNIAL ODD 211-130-02-00 RAJENDRA V. JOSHI A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 6/8/2013 7/25/2013 2013-0465734 5/17/2017 2017-0220830 $16585.06 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 8/18/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 FOR SALES CALL (800) 234-6222 EXT 147 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 08/25/17, 09/01/17, 09/08/17 CN 20631

Afc-1078 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 9/22/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 85745 B0417215L MGP 29718AE BIENNIAL EVEN 211-022-28-00 JEAN K. GEORGIANNI A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/22/2013 11/7/2013 2013-0663526 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $15838.86 85746 B0467665S MGP 19318CZ ANNUAL 211-022-28-00 MATTHEW BIALACH A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/19/2016 6/23/2016 2016-0310942 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $25851.13 85747 Y6838469A GPO15744AE BIENNIAL EVEN 44 211-022-28-00 MARIO N. VAZQUEZ AND RAMONA M. VAZQUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 9/24/2008 10/17/2008 2008-0542210 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $9948.19 85748 B0475425C MGP 19007BZ ANNUAL 211-022-28-00 ERIK G NAVA A(N) SINGLE MAN AND NORMA N CRUZ A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/14/2016 10/27/2016 2016-0581540 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $22978.22 85749 B0442375C MGP 14634BZ ANNUAL 34 211-022-28-00 SHAWN M. ROE AND LORI A. ROE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 3/1/2015 3/19/2015 2015-0126825 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $15838.86 85750 B0411185C MGP 28004AZ ANNUAL 211-022-28-00 LUIS A. CARRILLO AND SANDRA A. CARRILLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 7/13/2013 7/25/2013 2013-0465676 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $23199.41 85751 B0452725H MGP 28713AO BIENNIAL ODD 211-022-28-00 IVAN A. SOLORZANO AND IVONNE I. SOLORZANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 9/5/2015 9/24/2015 2015-0503874 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $20102.27 85752 Y7359225H MGP 14821BZ ANNUAL 211-022-28-00 DAVID C. STANLEY AND ALYCE L. STANLEYAS TRUSTEES OF THE STANLEY TRUST DATED JANUARY 12 1994 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 1/18/2012 2/23/2012 2012-0102924 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $11956.59 85753 B0417255L MGP 39818AE BIENNIAL EVEN 211-022-28-00 ADRIAN ALDANA AND ELIZABETH N. ALDANA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS LIBERTY BANK A CONNECTICUT NONSTOCK MUTUAL SAVINGS BANK 10/27/2013 11/7/2013 2013-0663530 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $17737.71 85754 B0452665H MGP 39347CZ ANNUAL 211-022-28-00 DIANA J. GARCIA A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 8/19/2015 9/24/2015 2015-0503880 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $22964.22 85755 B0467755H MGP 39311CO BIENNIAL ODD 211-022-28-00 JAY J. MOJICA AND JULIA B. MOJICA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/15/2016 6/30/2016 2016-0326454 5/17/2017 2017-0220805 $17408.83 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 8/18/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 FOR SALES CALL (800) 234-6222 EXT 147 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 08/25/17, 09/01/17, 09/08/17 CN 20630

AFC-1073; AFC-1076 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 9/22/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY,10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150 , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 85528 B0455425C 12118CE 121 Float/Float Biennial 18CE 214-010-94 BERNIE ZAVALA AND PATRICIA JANETTE ZAVALA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 7/29/2015 11/12/2015 2015-0587322 3/30/2017 2017-0143570 $18686.20 85621 S1048895C CSR20304CO 214-010-94 JEREMY GOMEZ A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 4/14/2012 4/26/2012 2012-0243431 4/13/2017 2017-0166937 $13311.89 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 8/18/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 FOR SALES CALL (800) 234-6222 EXT 147 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 08/25/17, 09/01/17, 09/08/17 CN 20629

T.S. No. 048233-CA APN: 255-070-40-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/19/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/18/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/25/2003, as Instrument No. 2003-0753349, Page 37783, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JAVIER RUIZ, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2504 JACARANDA AVENUE CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $146,408.44 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 048233-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 898291 08/18/17, 08/25/17, 09/01/17 CN 20608

Re: Creditor Association: SHADOWRIDGE SUNRISE OWNERS ASSOCIATION Property Owner(s): SHAHLA MEHRFAR, TRUSTEE OF THE MEHRFAR FAMILY TRUST DATED 06/01/2007 Property Address: 1766 SPYGLASS CIRCLE, VISTA, CA 92081 Mailing Address(if different): MASSIE BERMAN, APC IS ACTING IN THE FUNCTION OF A DEBT COLLECTOR, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE OF REAL PROPERTY YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN (CIVIL CODE SECTION 5675) DATED November 15, 2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONSULT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at 9:00 a.m. on September 14, 2017, on the public sidewalk in front of the offices of MASSIE BERMAN, 3588 4th Avenue, San Diego, California 92103, MASSIE BERMAN as Trustee, or Successor Trustee or Substituted Trustee of that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment/Lien (Civil Code Section 5675) which was caused to be recorded by SHADOWRIDGE SUNRISE OWNERS ASSOCIATION, (“Creditor Association”) pursuant to the authority of Civil Code Section 5675 in order to secure obligations in favor of the Creditor Association, which was recorded on November 15, 2016, as Instrument No. 2016-0620819 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, and pursuant to that certain Notice of Default and Election to Sell recorded on January 31, 2017, as Instrument No. 2017-0048680 of Official Records of said County, will sell at public auction, under the power of sale conferred by Civil Code Section 5675, to the highest bidder for cash in lawful money of the United States of America, on the public sidewalk in front of the offices of Massie Berman, APC, 3588 4th Avenue, Suite 200, San Diego, CA, 92103, County of San Diego, State of California, all that right, title and interest in the property situated in said County and State which is legally described in the legal description attached hereto as Exhibit “A.” Street address or other common designation of Property to be sold: 1766 SPYGLASS CIRCLE, VISTA, CA 92081 Name and address of Creditor Association at whose request the sale is being conducted: SHADOWRIDGE SUNRISE OWNERS ASSOCIATION c/o Massie Berman, APC 3588 Fourth Avenue, Suite 200 San Diego, California 92103 (619) 260-9010 During regular business hours current sale information may be obtained by calling (619) 260-9010. The status of a sale can be obtained during non-business hours at (619) 260-9010 x.4. Directions to and a detailed description of the above-entitled real property may be obtained by requesting the same in writing to the above-named beneficiary (“Creditor Association”) within ten (10) days from the first publication of this notice. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid balance currently due and owing under the aforesaid Notice of Delinquent Assessment and/or late fees, costs of collection (including attorneys’ fee), and interest, which said Owner is obligated to pay Creditor Association under Civil Code Section 1366, and fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the telephone number for information regarding the trustee’s sale, using the file number assigned to this case. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $28,395.76 for the delinquent assessments, late fees and legal fees. A NON JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE BY AN ASSOCIATION TO COLLECT UPON A DEBT FOR DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT SHALL BE SUBJECT TO A RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. THE REDEMPTION PERIOD WITHIN WHICH THE SEPARATE INTEREST MAY BE REDEEMED FROM A FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER THIS PARAGRAPH ENDS 90 DAYS AFTER THE SALE. IN ADDITION TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF SECTION 2924(f), A NOTICE OF SALE IN CONNECTION WITH AN ASSOCIATION’S FORECLOSURE OF A SEPARATE INTEREST IN A COMMON INTEREST DEVELOPMENT SHALL INCLUDE A STATEMENT THAT THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED IN THIS PARAGRAPH. 08/18/17, 08/25/17, 09/01/17 CN 20607

BALLOT TITLE AND SUMMARY AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS AUTHORIZING (IN SPECIFIED ZONES BY CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT) RETAIL SALES, CULTIVATION (COMMERCIAL), MANUFACTURING (PRODUCTS) AND DISTRIBUTION (WHOLESALE) OF CANNABIS (MARIJUANA) FOR MEDICINAL AND RECREATIONAL PURPOSES, AND REGULATING PERSONAL USE CULTIVATION, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN RESTRICTIONS AND REGULATIONS The Encinitas Municipal Code (“Code”) and related laws prohibit retail sales, cultivation (commercial), manufacturing (products) and distribution (wholesale) of cannabis (marijuana) for medicinal and recreational purposes. This citizen initiative measure, if approved by the voters of Encinitas (and California Coastal Commission in Coastal zone), would amend the Code to authorize the above-referenced activities (defined in California Business and Professions Code) in specified zones by conditional use permit (“CUP”) subject to certain restrictions and regulations generally including: • Specified lighting, signage and security (security guard on premises) • CUP expires 5 years after issuance; and, may be revoked or suspended due to loitering, smell or noise complaints, or noncompliance with other applicable restrictions or regulations • No felon shall operate, manage, control or own such an activity Retailers (sales and delivery) would be permitted by CUP in commercial land use zones: Commercial (ER-C), General Commercial (GC), Commercial Mixed Use (N-CM-3), Commercial Mixed Use (N-CM-2), Commercial Mixed Use (N-CM-1), Commercial Mixed Use (D-CM-2), Commercial Mixed Use (D-CM-1), General Commercial (C-GC2), General Commercial (C-GC1), and in the Mixed Use Land Use Zones ER-MU1 and ER-MU2. Restrictions and regulations specifically pertaining to retailers include: • 1000 foot separation from sensitive uses (day care center, playground, school or other retailer) • Restricted operating hours (7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. seven days a week) • Security guard on premises during business hours • Maximum of one retailer per 15,000 residents permitted, except City Council may authorize additional retailers Cultivators would be permitted by CUP in agricultural zones. Restrictions and regulations specifically pertaining to cultivators include: • All cultivation shall occur within the interior of a building or greenhouse • Plants cultivated shall be subject to State laws, and records of compliance made available to the City • No visual evidence of cultivation (within or outside the facility) from a public right-of-way • Mitigation of “public nuisance” conditions (as defined by California Civil Code Section 3480), or otherwise be subject to penalty, or suspension or revocation of the CUP • No public access or sales on premises Manufacturers would be permitted by CUP in Business Parks (BP) and in Light Industrial (LI) zones. Restrictions and regulations specifically pertaining to manufacturers include: • Extraction of cannabis concentrates with butane or other flammable gases shall be prohibited All manufacturing shall comply with regulations promulgated by the California Department of Public Health • No public access or sales on premises Distributors would be permitted by CUP in Business Parks (BP) and Light Industrial (LI) zones. Restrictions and regulations specifically pertaining to distributors include: • No public access or sales on premises This initiative measure would also regulate personal use cultivation of cannabis (medical and recreational) by, among other things, requiring the same to comply with state and local laws, and prohibiting additional City-required permission or registration. NOTICE OF INTENT TO CIRCULATE PETITION Notice is hereby given by the persons whose names appear hereon of their intention to circulate a petition within the City of Encinitas for the purpose of amending marijuana regulations in the Encinitas Municipal Code. A statement of the reasons of the proposed action as contemplated in the petition is as follows: To clarify and refine marijuana regulations in the City of Encinitas To strengthen patient rights’ and safeguard patient privacy. Signature: Name (Printed): Dallin Young – Association of Cannabis Professionals Date: August 22, 2017 Address: 1227 Gertrude Street City: San Diego State, CA Zip: 92110 08/25/17 CN 20641

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00029527-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gail Galloway filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Liam Galloway Conley; change to proposed name: Liam Thomas Galloway. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept 26, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Aug 11, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20640

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00030149-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Stephanie Sperling Golden filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Stephanie Sperling Golden; change to proposed name: Stephanie Laila Golden. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 03, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Aug 16, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20639

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARJORIE MAE MEACHEN Case# 37-2017-00021533-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Marjorie Mae Meachen. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Laurie Hauser, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Laurie Hauser, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Oct. 05, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Heather Van Blarcom 23 Winslow St. Ladera Ranch CA 92694 Telephone: 858.735.2841 08/25/17, 09/01/17, 09/08/17 CN 20638

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARVIN MITTLEMAN Case # 37-2017-00030372-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Marvin Mittleman. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Diane G. Sperber in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Diane G. Sperber be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Oct. 05, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Steve H. Wilhelm 1950 Fifth Ave #100 San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.239.0687 08/25/17, 09/01/17, 09/08/17 CN 20637

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 08/31-2017, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 8039 Kelly Onori 2. 8002 Kelly Onori 8/18, 8/25/17 CNS-3041343# CN 20609

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LOUIS V. SCHOOLER Case # 37-2017-00017613-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Louis V. Schooler, aka Louis Viekoslav Schooler. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Andy Schooler in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Andy Schooler be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. P-1, Room 5th Floor located at 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner in pro per: Andy Schooler 341 Via Almansa Encinitas CA 92024 Telephone: 858-755-4317 08/11/17, 08/18/17, 08/25/17 CN 20605

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00027357-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sarah Catherine Parker filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Sarah Catherine Parker changed to proposed name: Soraya Parker Orion. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sep 15, 2017 at 9:30 AM Dept. 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Jul 26, 2017 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20567

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00025540-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jerome Brooks filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jerome Brooks; change to proposed name: James Keaka Brooks. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept 05, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jul 14, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021021 Filed: Aug 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Two Sorella Events. Located at: 2255 Barbara Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Juliette Carrero, 225 Barbara Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Denise Carrero, 225 Barbara Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Denise Carrero, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20658

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021243 Filed: Aug 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Coast News; B. The Coast News Group; C. Coast News; D. Beach News; E. Carlsbad Journal News; F. Coast Dispatch; G. Coast News Group; H. CoastDispatch.com; I. Encinitas Coast Dispatch; J. Sun Newspapers; K. The Beach News; L. The Carlsbad Sun; M. The Coast Dispatch; N. The Del Mar Sun; O. The Encinitas Sun; P. The North Coast News; Q. The Solana Beach Sun; R. Rancho Santa Fe News; S. The Del Mar Carmel Valley News; T. The Del Mar News; U. The News Group Inc.; V. The Rancho Santa Fe News; W. The San Marcos News; X. The Valley News; Y. The Village & Valley News; Z. The Village News; AA. The Vista News; BB. The Vista/San Marcos News; CC. Village & Valley News; DD. Vista/San Marcos News; EE. San Marcos News; FF. The San Marcos/Vista News; GG. San Marcos/Vista News; HH. The Coast News Inland Edition; II. The Coast News Inland News; JJ. The Inland Edition; KK. Inland Edition. Located at: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #W, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 232550, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Coast News Inc., 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #W, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/87 S/Becky Roland, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20657

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020951 Filed: Aug 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Coast Real Estate. Located at: 6209 Shamrock Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael David Korn, 6209 Shamrock Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/16/17 S/Michael David Korn, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20656

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9018998 Filed: Jul 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sedona Yoga Bus. Located at: 399 Trailview Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Soul Center for Wellness and Personal Growth LLC, 399 Trailview Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/17 S/Gary Palisch, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20655

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019639 Filed: Aug 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rep it Homie. Located at: 340 Marcos St. #103, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wilton Alexander Ponce, 340 Marcos St. #103, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/17 S/Wilton Ponce, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20654

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021120 Filed: Aug 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peaceful Mountain Press. Located at: 4720 Hawley Blvd #205, San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Deborah Michelle Francisco, 4720 Hawley Blvd #205, San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Deborah Michelle Francisco, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20653

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020716 Filed: Aug 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Paragon Taekwondo. Located at: 535 Encinitas Blvd #100, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 614 S Sierra Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paragon Taw Kwon Do LLC, 535 Encinitas Blvd #100, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/05/17 S/Shawn Yusin McElroy, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20652

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9021097 Filed: Aug 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NorthStar Law Group. Located at: 12636 High Bluff Dr. #400, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JM Law Group PC, 12636 High Bluff Dr. #400, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/21/17 S/Jonathan Muenkel, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20651

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019656 Filed: Aug 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Minuteman Press of Sorrento Valley. Located at: 10951 Sorrento Valley Rd. #1F, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jiffy Print Incorporated, 1538 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/02/17 S/Matthew Rebelo, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20650

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020280 Filed: Aug 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Legacy IRA Investments LLC. Located at: 1565 Coast Blvd, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Legacy IRA Investment LLC, 1565 Coast Blvd, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/17 S/Stephen L Kuptz, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20649

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020179 Filed: Aug 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healing Oils; B. Ipek Design. Located at: 302 Washington St. #150-5301, San Diego CA San Diego 92103. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Goldzulu Incorporated, 302 Washington St. #150-5301, San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/05/17 S/Craig Goldberg, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20648

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020883 Filed: Aug 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fit Healthy Happy U. Located at: 1612 Windemere Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Anne Barrie, 1612 Windemere Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Anne Barrie, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20647

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019667 Filed: Aug 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EHI. Located at: 120 N Pacific St. #D8, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. So Cal Counterworks Inc. 6190 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roland Shany, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20646

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020991 Filed: Aug 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EAM Investigations. Located at: 1329 Duck Walk Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Edward Aaron Musgrove, 1329 Duck Walk Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/17 S/Edward Aaron Musgrove, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20645

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020906 Filed: Aug 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Board Life Clothing Company. Located at: 15950 Bernardo Center Dr. #M. San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Benjamin Tyler Geske, 799 Valley Crest Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/17/17 S/Benjamin Tyler Geske, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20644

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020796 Filed: Aug 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Diamond Sales & Rentals; B. Blue Diamond Real Estate. Located at: 360 N El Camino Real #2C, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Blue Diamond Property Management Inc., 360 N El Camino Real #2C, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Samantha Easton, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20643

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020681 Filed: Aug 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AVS Motorsports. Located at: 3921 Oceanic Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. AVS Fabrication Inc., 3921 Oceanic Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/17 S/Richard R Rice, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/17 CN 20642

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019845 Filed: Aug 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FAY Center. Located at: 1214 Caminito Septimo, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sara Katherine Smith, 1214 Caminito Septimo, Cardff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sara Katherine Smith, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20628

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-018338 Filed: Jul 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Enduring Fruit; B. Kuyasa Empowerment; C. The World Needs a Father; D. African Leadership Institute for Community Transformation. Located at: 7042 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 130998, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lead to Serve, 7042 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Wayne L Gordon, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20627

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020037 Filed: Aug 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunshine Appraisals, Inc.; B. Sunshine Appraisals; C. Sunshine Real Estate. Located at: 3677 Marlesta Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sunshine Appraisals Inc., 3677 Maresta Dr., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/17/17 S/Shari Kludt, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20626

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020268 Filed: Aug 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Il Massaggio Di Sergio. Located at: 650 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2250 Avenida Magnifica #23M, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sergio D’Alcamo, 2250 Avenida Magnifica #23M, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sergio D’Alcamo, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20625

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020435 Filed: Aug 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 1-800-Got-Junk?. Located at: 1955 Avenida Plaza Real, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PO Box 5323, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. COXFAM Environmental Services Inc., 1955 Avenida Plaza Real, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/12/03 S/William Glenn Cox, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20624

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020123 Filed: Aug 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lion Fit. Located at: 1361 Windsor Rd. #B, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elizabeth Julia Lieberman, 1361 Windsor Rd. #B, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/08/17 S/Elizabeth Julia Lieberman, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20623

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020291 Filed: Aug 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tenet Financial Services. Located at: 2211 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Trend Financial Solutions Inc., 2211 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Okwaro Raura, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20622

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020573 Filed: Aug 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cakes by Adella. Located at: 743 Galaxy Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Adella Frances Myers, 743 Galaxy Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/14/17 S/Adella Frances Myers, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20621

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019896 Filed: Aug 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stone Step Media. Located at: 2341 Marca Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Loring Rubin, 2341 Marca Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Andrew Laurence Rubin, 2341 Marca Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/17 S/Matthew Loring Rubin, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20620

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9018669 Filed: Jul 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mazda of Escondido; B. Mazda Escondido. Located at: 1560 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: 2555 Telegraph Rd., Bloomfield Hills MI 48302. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. UAG Escondido M1 Inc, 1560 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/20/15 S/Maggie Feher, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/17 CN 20619

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-9020035 Filed: Aug 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Gibeon Graphics, Located at: 201 E Chapman Ave. #425, Placenta CA Orange County 92870. Mailing Address: 201 E Chapman Ave. #425, Placenta CA 92870. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 02/03/17 and assigned File #2017-001767. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Brenda Burrola, 201 E Chapman Ave. #425, Placenta CA 92870; 2. Daniel Azariah Randle, 6333 College Grove Way #9104, San Diego CA 92115. The Business is Conducted by: A General Partnership. S/Brenda Burrola, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20604

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9018953 Filed: Jul 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nonstop Painting. Located at: 1100 Industrial Blvd., Chula Vista CA San Diego 91911-2643. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Martin G Cortes, 1100 Industrial Blvd., Chula Vista CA 91911-2643. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/26/17 S/Martin G Cortes, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20603

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-017790 Filed: Jul 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MicroActivist. Located at: 310 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shawn Patrick Berryhill, 310 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/17 S/Shawn Patrick Berryhill, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20602

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019771 Filed: Aug 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heritage Clothing Company. Located at: 118 Flamingo Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oscar Anthony Felix Mendoza, 118 Flamingo Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Oscar Anthony Felix Mendoza, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20601

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-018493 Filed: Jul 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. N&E Delivery LLC; B. N & E Delivery LLC. Located at: 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #280, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Airspace Technologies Inc., 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #280, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/14/16 S/Kevin R Lang, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20600

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019964 Filed: Aug 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blendy. Located at: 841 Kalpati Cir. #F, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dolores Lorraine Gugler, 841 Kalpati Cir. #F, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dolores Lorraine Gugler, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20599

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019696 Filed: Aug 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CBD Elite; B. Vital Blends. Located at: 3985 Hibiscus Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelly Tori Fanale, 912 Begonia Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/05/16 S/Kelly Tori Fanale, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20598

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019455 Filed: Jul 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Innerspace. Located at: 2220 Via Cascabel, Escondido CA San Diego 92027. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Laura Carroll Wireman, 2220 Via Cascabel, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/01 S/Laura Carroll Wireman, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20597

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019588 Filed: Aug 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Stone Construction. Located at: 1023 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 231325, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Blue Stone Properties Inc., 1023 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/17 S/Tom Hewitt, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20596

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019625 Filed: Aug 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kona Hut Coffee House. Located at: 1940 S Freeman St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tammy A Stepp, 1940 S Freeman St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/14 S/Tammy A Stepp, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20595

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016139 Filed: Jun 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palma de la Reina; B. Bel Mondo Condos. Located at: 5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92091. Mailing Address: PO Box 841, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Newport Pacific Inc., 5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/17 S/Caleb J McKinley, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20594

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019551 Filed: Aug 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NuPacifica Inc., B. NuPacifica Realty. Located at: 510 N Coast Hwy #C, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. NuPacifica Inc., 510 N Coast Hwy #C, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Saldana, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20593

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-018452 Filed: Jul 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Journey Event Consultants. Located at: 3430 Donna Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amy Marie Robb, 3430 Donna Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Marie Robb, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20592

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-90219983 Filed: Aug 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R & C Innovation. Located at: 12520 Heatherton Ct. #1, San Diego CA San Diego 92128. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chad Michael Hodges, 12520 Heatherton St. #1, San Diego CA 92128; B Roberta Eleonora Hodges, 12520 Heatherton St. #1, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chad Michael Hodges, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9020008 Filed: Aug 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SRE Matrix Alliance; B. Smart Real Estate Alliance. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Herbert A Ayala, 254 Rancho del Oro Dr. #50, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Herbert A Ayala, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01/17 CN 20590

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019414 Filed: Jul 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FluffBum Threads. Located at: 6827 Embarcadero Ln. #106, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104 #503, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michelle Lee Mager, 6827 Embarcadero Ln. #106, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Lee Mager, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20586

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019154 Filed: Jul 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blitz It. Located at: 10480 Maya Linda Rd. #G307, San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas S Kawuka, 10480 Maya Linda Rd. #G307, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/17 S/Nicholas S Kawuka, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20585

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9018791 Filed: Jul 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LCreatives. Located at: 5440 Baltimore Dr. #169, La Mesa CA San Diego 91942. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeremy Oliver Lessenberry, 5440 Baltimore Dr. #169, La Mesa Ca 91942. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/25/17 S/Jeremy Oliver Lessenberry, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20584

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9018786 Filed: Jul 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Keen Concrete. Located at: 667 Polaris Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Lee Lester, 667 Polaris Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Lee Lester, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20583

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9018725 Filed: Jul 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A Touch of Elegance Salon; B. A Touch of Elegance Salon & Boutique. Located at: 606 Cassidy St. #D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. A Touch of Elegance Saon & Spa LLC, 335 Bluff Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/11/07 S/Carissa Henderson, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015821 Filed: Jun 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pash Skin Studio. Located at: 2917 State St. #230, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brie-anna Marx, 2917 State St. #230, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/12 S/Brie-anna Marx, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20581

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9018817 Filed: Jul 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ACE Wellness; B. a Creative Environment (ACE). Located at: 2801 Roosevelt St. #B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 502 Orange Grove Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Deborah Ferraro, 502 Orange Grove Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/13/17 S/Deborah Ferraro, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20580

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-018602 Filed: Jul 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Brown Talon. Located at: 1515 Grandview St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott Alan Brown, 1515 Grandview St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott Alan Brown, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20579

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-018630 Filed: Jul 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ultra Lux Nails, Salon & Day Spa; B. Ultra Lux Nails, Hair & Day Spa; C. Ultra Lux Day Spa; D. Ultra Lux Spa; E. Ultra Lux; Ultra Lux Nails, Salon & Spa. Located at: 10549 Scripps Poway Pkwy #D, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: 6755 Mira Mesa Blvd #123 #436, San Diego CA 92121. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Greenlight Hospitality, 818 W 7th St. #930, Los Angeles CA 90017. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/16/17 S/Efren Agustin, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20578

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-017861 Filed: Jul 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Egyptian Acid Rock. Located at: 3639 Wilshire St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: PO Box 2776, Vista CA 92085. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher J Swann, 3639 Wilshire St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/12/17 S/Christopher J Swann, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20577

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019258 Filed: Jul 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Red Sun Contracting. Located at: 2648 Sutter St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott Stearns, 2648 Sutter St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott Stearns, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20576

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019072 Filed: Jul 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DOSA. Located at: 124 West I St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SD DOSA LLC, 15664 Beltaire Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gandhe Duvuluri, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20575

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019259 Filed: Jul 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Atisan Totes LLC. Located at: 4034 Carmel Springs Way, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: PO Box 503683, San Diego CA 92150. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Artisan Totes LLC, 4034 Carmel Springs Way, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Margaret Burgel Smith, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20574

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-018603 Filed: Jul 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pedego La Jolla. Located at: 5702 La Jolla Blvd #101A, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: 2258 Oxford Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dynamic Wheel in Motion LLC, 5702 La Jolla Blvd #101A, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/08/17 S/Tracy A Sheffer, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20573

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9019324 Filed: Jul 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Taiga Financial; B. Taiga Financial Services. Located at: 511 Saxony Pl. #102, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Lam, 161 Windemere Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/24/12 S/David Lam, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20572

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9018995 Filed: Jul 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sallin Body Works. Located at: 1329 San Pablo Ct., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wendy Leigh Sallin, 1329 San Pablo Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Wendy Leigh Sallin, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20571

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-018008 Filed: Jul 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Place Realty and Investments Inc.; B. New Place Realty. Located at: 1 Creekside Dr. #100, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. New Place Realty and Investments Inc., 1 Creekside Dr. #100, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/10/14 S/Angelica Moreno Henry, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20570

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-018056 Filed: Jul 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JTA Roofing; B. JTA Company. Located at: 735-A Clark Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jason Troy Arvidson, 735-A Clark Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/14/17 S/Jason Troy Arvidson, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20569

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-9018698 Filed: Jul 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pet Wellness Formula. Located at: 10645 Calle Mar de Mariposa #6112, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CBD Care LLC, 10645 Calle Mar de Mariposa, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/24/17 S/Brandon Colker, 08/04, 08/11, 08/18, 08/25/17 CN 20568