Cox Digital Academy offers free online resources to make learning fun

Cox Digital Academy, designed with the entire family in mind

Cox Communications has launched the Cox Digital Academy, a website that gives families access to free online resources such as educational games, social media safety, do-it-yourself science projects, and computer basics.

Whether it’s homework help and a “making it rain in a jar” activity for students, or computer and internet basics to financial literacy for parents, families can take advantage of a host of resources to improve their digital literacy skills.

The Cox Digital Academy features tools and resources provided by Common Sense Media, EVERFI, and the Public Library Association, which have partnered with Cox Communications through its Connect2Compete program.

The Academy is an expansion of the Connect2Compete program, which provides low-cost internet for families that have a K-12 student in the home and receive government assistance.

The Cox Digital Academy offers:

• Computer and internet basics, teaching users how to conduct web searches, create and manage email accounts, and how to navigate search engines.

• Educational games and resources for students and teachers, providing homework help, teaching strategies, and more.

• Job skills, enabling parents to easily navigate job search engines, create resumes and fill out online applications.

• Social media and online safety, giving parents and children the tools to help prevent cyberbullying, learn about social media basics, and protect social media privacy.

• Online financial literacy, such as setting up or managing a checking account online and managing an online budget.

Cox supports local communities and technology adoption through the Cox Digital Academy and Connect2Compete. In San Diego County, Cox provides free internet access to the community at more than 40 Cox Technology Centers in Boys and Girls Clubs and community, youth and senior centers across the county. Each Boys and Girls Club Technology Center includes computers, monitors, laptops, printers, and internet service, enabling students to complete their school assignments and learn critical digital literacy skills that are important to their future success.

Since 2012, more than a quarter million people have been connected nationwide to the internet via Cox’s Connect2Compete program.

For more information, or to sign up for Connect2Compete call 1-855-222-3252, or visit https://www.cox.com/aboutus/connect2compete.html.

The Digital Academy is available at www.cox.com/aboutus/connect2compete.html.