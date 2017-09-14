The Art of Fashion 2017 has arrived

RANCHO SANTA FE — Nestled inside Mille Fleurs restaurant in Rancho Santa Fe, Maggie Bobileff and Denise Hug glance at each other and smile. They have a lot to be happy about these days.

After months of planning, these co-chairs of the Art of Fashion 2017 worked countless hours with the help of their committee members.

Their Patron Party on Aug. 22 was a success, and the day everyone has been waiting for is finally here — The Art of Fashion on Sept. 14.

According to the co-chairs, The Country Friends in partnership with South Coast Plaza is presenting the Art of Fashion. The afternoon venue is the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe and proceeds from the day go to the many San Diego-based charities that The Country Friends supports.

The annual Patron Party held at Mille Fleurs, the fine dining eatery owned by Hug and her husband Bertrand Hug, welcomed event patrons for aperitifs and wine.

“The Patron Party is to thank all of our Art of Fashion sponsors and patrons who have donated money and time to help make the event a success,” Hug said.

During the evening, Hug and Bobileff thanked their Art of Fashion 2017 honoree, Jenny Craig. For the co-chairs, this is their special tribute to a very dear friend.

“We couldn’t think of anybody more deserving of this than Jenny,” Hug said. “Over the years, she has given so much and contributed so much to the community.”

Bobileff pointed out how frequently Craig is asked to become an honoree. With a busy schedule and commitments, she sometimes can’t fulfill all those requests.

“When we asked her, she said yes right away,” Bobileff said. “We were really pleased.”

For Bobileff, what she admires most about Craig is her polished intelligence.

“With a family and kids, Jenny created an amazing business,” Bobileff said.

Hug admits that Craig has a way of inspiring people to do better.

“She inspires me to be better all the time,” Hug said.

And when it comes to fashion, Bobileff said Craig has a unique sense of style. She’s a fashionista who knows what she likes.

Looking back at the planning stages for the Art of Fashion, Bobileff and Hug shared that their partnership was all about communication. In fact, they spoke daily about the event.

The ladies also noted how thrilled they are with the generous sponsorship support they received.

With all the strategic planning that an event of this caliber takes, Hug shared that her favorite part of it all was the satisfaction she would feel after the meetings. Every person on the committee was volunteering their time, she said.

Bobileff’s favorite part will undoubtedly be the day of the event when she gets to see the fruits of their labor.

“It’s that feeling of excitement when everything comes together at the end,” Bobileff said

For Bobileff and Hug, every accomplishment was a milestone. Now, it’s time for them to sit back and enjoy the moment.

“When the day comes, it’s going to be bittersweet,” Hug said. “But we are so proud and happy the Art of Fashion is here.”